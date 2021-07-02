anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

As the major stock indices continue to hover around all-time highs, I can't help but get a little uneasy. It's as if the Fed meeting never happened a few weeks ago. Growth (technology) and value (cyclicals) stocks have been jockeying back and forth all year... but now both groups appear to have found some stability. An odd dynamic for sure.

Meanwhile, interest rates have actually trended lower since the Fed meeting and the Volatility Index (VIX) has been in a free fall.

All that said, while I don't see a huge correction coming... I could see a scenario where we trend sideways to lower for the rest of the year (especially coming off the second best first half of the year in history...up~14% YTD).

It's times like these that make me truly appreciate two of my favorite investment strategies... dividend stocks and option income.

Triple Income Wheel + Dividend Stocks

If you aren't familiar with the Triple Income Wheel, let me give you quick summary. Then we can move on to how we can find the best dividend stocks to ride the wheel with!

Note that the "Triple Income Wheel" is my spin on the broader "wheel" strategy that has been around since options began trading. The concept of selling options for income continues to gain popularity every year.

As shown in the diagram below, the Triple Income Wheel starts by selling cash-secured puts on stocks that we would want to own at a lower price (see Step 1).

Then in Step 2, the put will either expire worthless (2a) or the put will be exercised and we will be "assigned" the stock at the strike price of our put (2b). Note that we get to keep the option premium for selling the put regardless of the outcome.

If the put expires worthless (2a), we recycle that cash and start the whole process over at Step 1.

If we are assigned (2b), we will then move on to Step 3 where we sell a covered call on our new stock holding.

From there, we move on to Step 4 where the call will either be exercised and we will sell our stock at the strike price of the covered call (4a) or it will expire worthless (4b). Note that we get to keep the option premium for selling the call regardless of the outcome... and if the stock is a dividend stock, we also get to keep the dividend payment (if any).

If the call expires worthless (4b), we go back to Step 3 and sell another covered call (and earn more premium). We will continue this cycle until we eventually sell the stock through an exercised call.

If the call is exercised (4a), we will gladly sell our stock and recycle that cash and start the whole process over at Step 1.

You can see why this strategy is referred to as a "wheel"... and how you earn "Triple Income" (put premium + call premium + dividend income and/or capital gains).

It's really the closest thing investors have to a “free lunch.” Instead of buying our favorite dividend stocks at prevailing market prices, we get PAID to wait for better prices on these stocks.

Is There Any Downside To The Triple Income Wheel?

There's always a downside when going "long" an asset. While conservative, cash-secured puts and covered calls are both considered long strategies as there's some downside to both if the individual stock declines significantly below the strike price of the puts (i.e., the price at which we are obligated to buy).

That said, this strategy always invests with a margin of safety (the difference between the initial strike price and the price of the underlying stock) and will typically always outperform a long only strategy in a down market. In addition, as we continuously sell options and collect premium... we're always lowering the cost basis of our investment.

Also, when the VIX spikes, the value of calls and puts (which we are selling) increase significantly... so as we put new money to work (into new puts or calls on stocks that we were assigned), the increased premium income helps mitigate any short term losses we may have.

How To Find The Most Qualified Dividend Stocks For The Triple Income Wheel

Instead of just discussing our process for building a watchlist of great dividend stocks for option income, I made this short video to show you the exact filters I used for this screener. I also discuss why I chose certain filters and why I think they are important.

Here are a summary of the filters used in the video:

Market Capitalization: > $10 billion

Stock Price Range: $20.00 - $250.00 per share

% from 52-Week High: -3.0% to -30.0%

Dividend Yield: 2.0% - 6.0%

Payout Ratio: < 65%

Dividend Ranking: >= 5

Safety Ranking: >= 5

Value Ranking: >= 5

Liquidity Ranking: >= 5

Volatility/Risk Rating: >= 5

As highlighted in the video, there were 36 dividend stocks that met all the criteria above. This is a great starting point for building a great watchlist of dividend stocks to utilize in the Triple Income Wheel (see list below).

Click here to download a copy of the full excel spreadsheet.

Several of these high quality dividend stocks are on the top of our actionable list right now, including Caterpillar (CAT), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Intel (INTC) and Verizon (VZ). All of these stocks currently offer an attractive risk/reward profile for a cash-secured put strategy (i.e., solid premium yields and reasonable margins of safety). We will dig deeper into these opportunities in the coming weeks and will follow up with some stock specific articles.

