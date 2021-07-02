onlyyouqj/iStock via Getty Images

LinkDoc Technology Limited (LDOC) has filed to raise $200 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides an online oncology physician and patient engagement network in China.

The valuation expectation at IPO appears reasonable and for investors who are interested in a fast-growing physician/patient/life science company network in China, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based LinkDoc was founded to develop an online community between physicians and cancer patients that helps provide care for patients, longitudinal medical data and patient-clinical trial matching services.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Tianze Zhang, who was previously an employee at Tencent and Alibaba and founded Truststone, which provides health information systems to pharmaceutical and medical institutions.

The company’s primary offerings include:

LinkCare - continuous care platform

LinkData - longitudinal medical data system

LinkSolutions - clinical trial matching service

LinkDoc has received at least $366 million in equity investment from investors including Digital Medical Technology, New Enterprise Associates, China Broadband Capital, Esta Investments Pte, Lifetech Company and Alibaba Health Technology Company.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm seeks relationships with patient care centers throughout China to source patient participants as well as physicians.

By the end of 2020, the company counted a network of 33 patient care centers in 28 provinces.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 16.6% 2020 13.2% 2019 27.6%

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, dropped to 1.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 1.7 2020 3.6

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

While the company is not in the business of selling software, using this metric is instructive. LDOC’s most recent calculation was 0% as of March 31, 2021, so the firm needs significant improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 41% EBITDA % -40% Total 0%

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for patient engagement solutions was an estimated $15.1 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $71 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast very strong CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 208.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing usage of electronic health records and willingness of both patients and caregivers to interact via online means.

Also, the continued adoption of mobile health devices will add to the sector's growth potential.

Below is a chart showing the global breakdown of patient engagement solutions by therapeutic area:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Traditional IT companies with healthcare services

CROs

Healthcare consulting companies

Healthcare big data solution specialists

Financial Performance

LinkDoc’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Increasing gross profit but lowered gross margin

Uneven but significant operating losses

Variable but high cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 34,071,000 40.8% 2020 $ 143,717,000 88.6% 2019 $ 76,182,443 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 2,025,000 -4.6% 2020 $ 11,781,000 27.1% 2019 $ 9,265,954 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 5.94% 2020 8.20% 2019 12.16% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (13,770,000) -40.4% 2020 $ (38,307,000) -26.7% 2019 $ (62,270,534) -81.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (21,133,000) 2020 $ (74,602,000) 2019 $ (66,270,840) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (19,520,000) 2020 $ (28,253,000) 2019 $ (57,948,092) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2021, LinkDoc had $125.8 million in cash and $116.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($37.9 million).

IPO Details

LinkDoc intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, offering 10.825 million ADSs at a proposed midpoint price of $18.50 per ADS.

Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and CEO Zhang, the sole Class B shareholder, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Existing shareholders and new investors have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase ADSs of up to $115 million in the aggregate at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.6 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.2%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 45% will be allocated to strengthen research and development capacities and technology infrastructures, and bring more oncologists, data scientists and other experienced professionals onboard; Approximately 15% will be allocated to expand our patient care center network and service offerings, and other capital expenditure; Approximately 25% will be allocated to pursue potential strategic investments and acquisitions; and Approximately 15% will be allocated to other general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, CICC, Tiger Brokers and Snowball.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,641,618,572 Enterprise Value $1,641,618,572 Price / Sales 10.69 EV / Revenue 10.69 EV / EBITDA -38.13 Earnings Per Share -$0.95 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.20% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $18.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$37,909,435 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -2.31% Revenue Growth Rate 40.76% (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable to LinkDoc would be Doximity (DOCS); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Doximity (DOCS) LinkDoc Tech. (LDOC) Variance Price / Sales 18.97 10.69 -43.7% EV / Revenue 49.84 10.69 -78.6% EV / EBITDA 188.16 -38.13 -120.3% Earnings Per Share $0.28 -$0.95 -439.7% Revenue Growth Rate 77.8% 40.76% -47.59% (Glossary Of Terms)

(F-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

LinkDoc is seeking U.S. public investment capital for its general corporate expansion initiatives.

The firm’s financials show strong growth during the 2020 pandemic period but an apparent deceleration of that growth rate in Q1 2021.

Moreover, operating expenses & negative margin remain high as does operating cash burn.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($37.9 million).

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue has trended lower as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate dropped sharply to 1.7x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for providing a platform for patient engagement and clinical trial matching in China appears to be significant and with likely material growth prospects in the future.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 27.6% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook are its ability to continue adding physicians and patients to its network and to use AI to adequately serve them with its various services with generating errors.

As for valuation, compared to U.S. physician network Doximity, LDOC is seeking a significantly lower valuation on revenue bases but is also growing topline revenue at a lower rate of growth.

Although I’m concerned about the company’s continued high operating losses, I’m more impressed by its growing network and potential for future growth in this regard.

The valuation expectation at IPO appears reasonable and for investors who are interested in a fast-growing physician/patient/life science company network in China, the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 8, 2021