It has been three weeks since my last article Bitcoin: Everyone's Panicking? That's A Buying Opportunity (BTC-USD) and Bitcoin has gone nowhere. As a matter of fact, it's been since the May 19 low that Bitcoin has been stuck in range-bound action. In early June, our expectations were for Bitcoin to put in a low in wave 4 with either one more drop to the lower end of support in the $24k-$27k range or a strong breakout indicating the lows in hindsight. From the aforementioned article from June 7, "While our analysis here should be taken with a bullish tone, i.e. we expect a bullish resolution from recent activity, the potential for another dip in this decline exists before a lasting bottom is struck. The smaller timeframe activity has (as of writing this article) yet to invalidate a more immediate drop down to the $24k region. Should such a drop materialize, it can be taken as another opportunity to accumulate positions very cheaply for the next expected rally."

Unfortunately, after the entire month of June, Bitcoin is still in a similar posture. With the drop to the lower end of the range on June 22, Bitcoin printed a lower low on many exchanges. However, there's still others that show a higher low. Additionally, there's nothing resoundingly bullish off the 6/22 low to give us confidence that a bottom has been struck and so we're still right where we were upon writing the 6/7 article.

Micro degree: BTC has a path to a lower low below the 6/29 high, roughly $36,650 depending on exchange. Once again, the lower end of the larger degree support region for this wave 4 is in the $24k-$27k region, which can be tested in the coming week or two. Alternatively, to indicate a possible low in place with greater confidence, we'll minimally need to see BTC complete a 5 wave move into the $44k-$49k region (roughly displayed in the green count on the 1hr chart.)

Curveball possibility: Though I don't favor this perspective at this time, I'm including it on the chart so that readers can be prepared for this potential. Notice the red count on the charts. If without making a lower low down to $24k-$27k, BTC follows the more immediately bullish path to $44k-$49k mentioned in the last paragraph, it could form a potential B wave top, which would send BTC back to the low $20,000s. So if BTC rallies more directly in a more immediately bullish path, the subsequent drop will be our key to determining whether BTC has struck a lasting bottom or whether we have another low to come. To avert the red count, a clearly corrective and overlapping pullback which remains above $34k will be ideal. Alternatively, should price head down from the $44k-$49k region impulsively with a strong break below $34k, that would strongly favor the red count potential.

Please keep in mind that the "curveball potential," i.e.: having to discern between the green and red paths, requires that BTC rally directly from the current support region and complete 5 waves up off the 6/22 low. Inside of this sideways action since the May 19th low, there's very little that's "high confidence" in terms of the price action within this region. However, I'll reiterate that the black count, i.e.: price heading down to $24k-$27k to put in a final low to wave 4, is favored at this time.

Lastly, regarding the larger degree context, the statements from the June 7th article are still applicable.

"From [wave 4] support, a more standard extension from here would suggest a minimum target of $88k for wave 5, coinciding with the 1.764 Fibonacci extension. However, given Bitcoin's propensity for extensions within the trend, $118k and even $158k are reasonable targets. While our work does not have a strong timing forecast component, at the earliest, we could possibly see some of the aforementioned targets struck inside of 2021, provided that the larger support holds."

While BTC struggles to demonstrate a clear intention from this region -RIOT and MARA - two crypto mining stocks that we follow in Crypto Waves, have both rallied off the May lows. This development potentially signals that a low has been struck and price is headed up to much higher targets.

Current state of Bitcoin mining: Notice the massive drop in BTC hashrate since the May high. In May, China announced it would be banning BTC mining and the impact of that mandate is quite visible in the accompanying chart.

Source: hash-rate

It's unlikely for this hashrate to be quickly replaced given the costs involved with moving all of the Chinese mining elsewhere in the world. This strong reduction in hashrate thus creates an advantage for current players in the mining space, as they can now enjoy some indefinite reduction in competition.

Larger Degree Technical Analysis on RIOT Blockchain (RIOT): RIOT, aptly named, went on an absolute tear from the March 2020 low of $0.51 into the February 2021, high of $84.49. That's in excess of 16,000% gain in under a year. In the course of this mind-bogglingly large move, RIOT has formed what counts best as the first 3 waves of an expected 5 wave Elliott Wave Impulse. An impulse, according to Elliott Wave analysis, is a trending move composed of 5 waves in the primary direction. Waves 1, 3, and 5, known as the "motive" waves are themselves five wave moves and they propel the trend in its primary direction, while waves 2 and 4 correct portions of the preceding wave. Notice the clear fives (circle i-ii-iii-iv-v) for waves 1 and 3. Additionally, we've found some "standard" proportions among the waves that price frequently follows. Our framework for interpreting the proportions of the various wave degrees is called Fibonacci Pinball. After the initial waves 1 and 2 complete, with wave 1 displaying a clear 5 waves and wave 2 retracing a portion of wave 1, our standard expectation is for wave 3 to reach the 1.382-1.618 extension of waves 1-2 in its own five wave move. RIOT is almost a textbook example in that regard, with price topping just north of the 1.618 extension prior to a significant decline. After wave 3 terminates, expectations are for wave 4 to find support around the 1.0 extension. So far the May lows have tested that level, $21.06, and bounced.

Assuming price has struck a low in wave 4, the standard target for wave 5 is the 2.0 extension, at the $188.72 level and the minimum I'd expect to be struck should price maintain a wave 4 is the 1.764 level at $112.

At the micro level (RIOT): Since the May 2021 low, price has formed a set of higher highs and higher lows in what can be interpreted as five waves as a leading diagonal. Like an impulse, the leading diagonal is a five wave move but must occur in the wave 1 position and has significantly more overlap among its internal waves. With five waves up, we can consider, with some degree of confidence, that a bottom has been struck in wave 4 and the move upward in wave 5 has commenced - albeit, with some pullbacks along the way. Note, though the five wave move is constructive, it does not leave us with as much confidence of a lasting bottom having been struck as would an impulse. However, I'm inclined to consider RIOT bullishly against the May lows with pullbacks to be considered as buying opportunities.

Should price fail to hold the May lows, an alternative potential exists for it to get a lower wave 4. That lower 4 potential is acceptable so long as RIOT is able to maintain without a sustained break below the $13.28 level. A close below $13.28 would be a strong indication that we can no longer confidently look for a higher high above the February 2021 top.

MARA, Larger Degree: Like RIOT, Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) has similarly produced gains in excess of 16,000% from its March 2020 low to the April 2021 highs. However, unlike RIOT, MARA can be interpreted as only having topped in its wave iii of 3, and having two more major highs to complete the larger five wave move off the 2020 low. From a Fibonacci Pinball standpoint, given that price has only reached the 1.236 extension of waves 1-2 prior to pulling back correctively, I find this move a bit shallow to favor all of wave 3 having completed. Nevertheless, given the large pullback that's expected from a wave 3 top, I favor evaluating a trade just to the next target--the 1.618 extension--as price is likely to retrace from there back to the current region, even in the more bullish blue count.

Micro degree: Off of the May low, MARA has a very similar leading diagonal structure. This allows us to reasonably consider a low having been struck in wave circle iv but with lesser confidence than if this were an impulse. As such, pullbacks that remain above the May low can be seen as buying opportunities targeting the $130 region, at the 1.618 extension on the next larger bullish move. Should price fail to hold the May low, a lower wave circle iv (in blue) or 4 (in black) is acceptable that ideally holds the .764 extension at $12.25. Any sustained break or close below $8 would leave us without any high confidence technical setup for price to exceed the April highs.