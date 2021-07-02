volschenkh/E+ via Getty Images

Reassessing my previous mispricing thesis

Even the most thorough investment analysis does not always lead to the expected result. As time passes, you begin to understand where you made a mistake and why the market went in the opposite direction.

However, in the case of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW), this is not entirely true. My previous article on SBSW was published on Seeking Alpha on May 28, and since then the stock has dropped ~7.5% (amid S&P 500's 2.59% rise over the same time period). First of all, as it seems to me, this drop is caused by a correction in the main metals for Sibanye.

Metal (futures) Correction since May 28 (as of 07/02/2021) Palladium -2.24% Platinum -8.00% Gold -6.73%

Source: Author's calculations

But what is remarkable, the prices for the metals indicated above were trading even lower. For example, the palladium's -2.24% drop looks quite insignificant if you look at how much this drop was on June 18 - as much as -12.68%! That is, at the moment, palladium price has won back more than 12% of its drawdown.

The situation is similar with platinum: since May 28, the price has fallen by 12.46% at the lowest point, so the current -8% is the result of the recovery.

In general, prices for these key metals are at their local support levels.

Source: Author's notes on charts by Investing.com

My expectations of a probable recovery in prices for these metals are "fundamentally" confirmed by other analysts:

<...> South African platinum supplies will rebound by nearly 40%, as Covid disruption subsides, and backlogs from processing outages in 2020 are treated. <...> both palladium and rhodium will see double-digit growth in automotive demand in 2021, as vehicle output rebounds, and major markets phase in tighter emissions regulations and more stringent test procedures. <...> Although it is early days for the clean hydrogen sector, it is already starting to shift sentiment towards the pgm - particularly platinum and iridium. Source: From Johnson Matthey's PGM Market report

Moreover, even if we discard the highly probable continuation of the increase in demand for PGM metals, it still seems to me that the SBSW quotes are trading lower than they should. I propose to create the same index that I used in my previous article and compare it with the stock price.

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see, the behavior of the SBSW's price is highly correlated with the behavior of our hand-made index. In particular, the recent drop in quotes confirms this. However, it is also clear that the price discrepancy between these instruments is at its local minimum, which means that there's reason to believe that the stock price has corrected too much than it should have done.

Thus, it can be argued that Sibanye is trading with a certain "protective buffer", which, when (or if) prices for PGM and gold recover, is likely to help the stock to recover and catch up on lost price returns.

What's with the company's news?

When I was looking for possible reasons for the "failure" of my last article's price target, I read every corporate news item on the company's official website (since May 28). For your convenience, I made a table:

# Date News name Sentiment 1 June 1, 2021 Sibanye-Stillwater announces share buyback program Positive 2 June 4, 2021 Director dealings in securities Positive 3 June 11, 2021 Dealings in securities by Executive Directors and Prescribed Officers Negative 4 June 15, 2021 Dealings in securities by Executive Directors and Prescribed Officers Negative 5 June 17, 2021 Sibanye-Stillwater publishes updated ESG policies and supporting position statements on the Group’s website Positive 6 June 21, 2021 Dealings by Prescribed Officer and Associates Positive 7 June 21, 2021 Dealings in securities by Executive Directors and Prescribed Officers Negative 8 June 24, 2021 Share dealings Positive 9 June 24, 2021 Sibanye-Stillwater receives accreditation to administer COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa Positive 10 June 28, 2021 Sibanye-Stillwater successfully completes its first inoculations with allocated vaccines Positive 11 June 30, 2021 Dealings in securities by a Director and Prescribed Officers More negative

Source: Author's calculations based on SBSW's 2021 News Releases

Author's note: I evaluated the sentiment of the "Dealings" as follows: if the number of shares sold exceeds the number of shares bought, this is a negative sign (and vice versa).

In general, there was a lot of good news during the indicated period: the company announced the launch of a share buyback program (5% of its ordinary shares in issue, i.e. 147,700,000 ordinary shares); the ESG policy has been updated, which in theory should attract more investors. However, what confuses me the most is the volume of insider transactions in the last month. Almost all of the top management was actively selling shares, including the last transaction by the CEO for ~$1.7 (not to mention option activity). This fact worries me and, perhaps, is the largest red flag for SBSW shareholders.

On the other hand, the top management can be understood: they are people just like you and me, only many times richer. They may have reasons to sell their shares to cover their overestimated and established household needs, so it does not always mean something bad. In addition, some members of Sibanye's management, such as TG Nkosi (Chief Social Performance Officer), bought 114,897 common shares (according to the latest report).

A few words about SBSW's valuation

In my last article, I focused on the fundamental assessment of the company: I took the existing resources (2P), and then, based on the historical level of ore depletion, I predicted Sibanye's total revenue. After that, using the FCFF-to-Revenue ratio, I calculated how much free cash flows the ores will bring until they run out (according to my estimates, this will happen in 1Q FY2035, additional CAPEX excluded).

At that time, this model showed an undervaluation of ~13.52%, which is quite a bit. However, I will repeat myself - these are just the finding of the model built on fairly conservative assumptions.

Now, after several tens of days, we have no new company operational statistics that could influence the output of that model. We only have a verified minor stock price correction of ~7.5%, which led to a positive bias in the results of the model.

Source: Author's calculations

But it is worth noting the risk of this new conclusion: it is built on the assumption of the relative price stability of PGM and gold. Now we have already seen how the correction in these metals' prices impacted SBSW stock price. If this happens again, or the recovery in the growth of PGM prices expected by many analysts does not occur, my entire model will need to be redone and the current conclusions about possible undervaluation will lose any sense.

To date, SBSW is traded for 2.07 EV/EBITDA (FWD) and 1 EV/Sales (FWD), which is 33.12% and 44.73% less than the average for the peer group, respectively.

Author's note: I've described the peer group in this IMPUY article

In general, such low market ratios can be explained by insufficient growth of the company's key financial metrics (revenue growth, EBITDA growth, etc.).

Source: Author's calculations

Therefore, from the point of view of comparative analysis, it can be argued that the company is trading at approximately the price for which it should be trading.

On the other hand, given the previously identified upside potential due to the existing price discrepancy between the stock and the key metals price index, as well as taking into account the NAV DCF valuation's outputs, I believe that adding more SBSW to the portfolio, thereby lowering the average purchase price, might be a good investment decision.