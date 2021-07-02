BCFC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On July 1st, Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) reported its Q3 results, beating Wall Street's estimates on both the top and bottom lines. WBA generated $34.03 billion in revenue (+12.1% y/y), beating estimates by $560 million and that flowed through to the bottom line, with GAAP EPS of $1.27, beating estimates by $0.36 per share.

Moreover, management increased its FY2021 guidance from mid-to-high single digit growth to around 10% growth and said that WBA is on track to deliver in excess of $2 billion in annual cost savings by FY2022. Despite these positives, WBA sold off quite a bit after the report was announced.

It appears that analysts were pricing in an even higher guidance increase than WBA had announced and lowered their ratings as a result. Analysts are predicting that the end of the vaccination drive will result in less traffic and sales. Surely WBA had some benefit in terms of sales from drawing in potential customers as it administered more than 25 million vaccines, but even without that traffic, I'm still bullish on WBA's long-term prospects.

First of all, with a higher percentage of the U.S. being vaccinated, the vaccines administered at WBA locations will decline, but that also means that patients that were waiting on going to their doctors until they are vaccinated for non-emergency medical care will finally go see those doctors. Once they do so, patients will be coming to WBA locations to fulfill their prescriptions and possibly purchase other goods.

Future Initiatives

Analysts are being myopic in thinking of WBA as being so reliant on administering vaccines to stoke growth. WBA is not resting on its laurels and is actively investing in ways to both grow its top and bottom lines.

In terms of top-line growth, WBA is rolling out VillageMD clinics at many Walgreens locations. This low-cost healthcare option will draw in customers to its locations and help spur sales. Furthermore, these clinics are profitable on their own. With the Biden Administration seeking to reduce the cost of healthcare administration, I see these clinics as becoming an increasingly more important aspect of healthcare in the U.S. On the earnings call, an analyst asked a question about VillageMD and I thought this response was informative about how these clinics help WBA:

"VillageMD is a great partnership for us in the pharmacy, because we can do a collaborative care model for chronic patients with VillageMD and it kind of breaks down a bunch of the barriers that you might have in that kind of relationship. So I think there's a lot of learnings for us in the VMD experience. And there is definitely a script uplift in the store from the relationship that's going develop over time as we have opportunities to continue to advance the model, as we roll out additional VMDs across the chain here."

Furthermore, WBA sees the writing on the wall and knows that new incumbents are entering the industry - i.e. Amazon and others. In order to maintain its edge and pricing power, WBA is seeking to cut costs and create competitive advantages. One such initiative was highlighted in the quarterly call--automated micro-fulfillment centers. Deploying these will boost margins and allow for Walgreens to be competitors (including new incumbents like Amazon (AMZN)) on pricing; WBA's management is prudently looking to create moats in its business model.

In addition to growing the top-line by getting more customers into their stores, WBA is looking to generate revenue through novel streams. Two notable streams are the advertising offering and it rolling out debit and credit cards. Advertising is becoming an increasingly lucrative avenue for brick-and-mortar stores to generate revenue and WBA is capitalizing on this as well. Moreover, WBA sells prescriptions with very high profit margins for the pharmaceutical companies so it is easily justified for a pharmaceutical company to advertise with WBA if it can incrementally increase sales. Debit and credit cards will also generate some nice additional cash flow for WBA.

Conclusion

Walgreens unquestionably delivered a great quarter in all respects and even raised guidance. Nonetheless, analysts were anticipating an even higher upward guidance revision and have been reducing their price targets, as those analysts believe that WBA's boost in sales will be short-term with a reduction in the future number of vaccines it will administer. Despite traffic likely to drop because of less vaccines being administered, I believe WBA's initiatives will help to supplant that drop and see the potential for increased top and bottom line growth moving forward. In the meantime, I am happy to hold WBA and collect my roughly 3.85% dividend yield.