imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), was recently dubbed a meme stock. However, we see it as a company with strong fundamentals that is greatly undervalued. Undoubtedly, Corsair received a boost from COVID-19 which led to a jump in revenue growth that was unsustainable. However, even at a reduced growth rate, it still has room for plenty of upside.

Growth Catalysts

There are quite a few important catalysts that we would like to touch on. As ARK Invest puts it, "Video games are the new third place.", which they define as a space outside the home and workplace/school where people gather, and communities build. The average time spent playing video games is projected to increase from 1.1 hours per person per day to 1.5 hours during the next 5 years.

Video games are increasingly becoming social. People meet up online to "hang out" while playing. This is evidenced by the fact that Fortnite, which was initially just a shooter game, now hosts virtual concerts. Recently, we wrote an article about Roblox Corporation (RBLX), where we talked about how they too are hosting virtual concerts. However, Roblox takes it a step further with its metaverse concept and we suggest you check it out.

In addition to social gamers, the eSports industry is poised for strong growth as well. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2024. This is important because these are the type of gamers who spend the most money on computer gear. Corsair breaks up users into three categories:

Casual Committed Competitive

To illustrate how valuable each segment is, take a look at the picture below.

Source

As you can see, committed and competitive gamers accounted for 83% of total spend in 2019 despite making up only 18% of the market.

The increased popularity of video games and eSports has led to an increase in viewership of gaming content. In 2020, over 100 billion hours of gaming content was watched on YouTube. This popularity will inevitably attract more content creators who will need high quality gear if they want to be serious. However, Corsair's opportunity isn't limited to gaming content.

The content market as a whole which include other industries such as movies, music, education and others, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2021 to 2026. Content creators in these fields will most likely require at least some high quality equipment. In addition, if working from home remains a trend post pandemic, then people could potentially want to create what Corsair calls a "studio environment". This essentially means that they will want a more comfortable and professional environment which can be accomplished by purchasing better products.

Furthermore, we believe Corsair has the potential for margin expansion as they increase their direct-to-consumer channel. Corsair plans to have 15% of revenue come from DTC by 2023. Management also believes CRSR will be able to expand margins as the company "continues to bring out high future products and become more dominant in the market."

Now, this next point is on the speculative side, but management seems to giving out hints about it in its investor presentation. Corsair currently doesn't have any recurring subscription based revenue which is greatly preferred by investors these days. However, there are multiple slides that include a mention of it:

Source

It may be possible that Corsair is on the lookout for an acquisition that includes subscription revenue. Corsair has in the past made acquisitions that are complimentary to its core business. Alternatively, it may launch an in-house subscription service as well. Either way, recurring revenue would support the idea of margin expansion as it is much higher margin than hardware. However, we would like to reiterate that this is merely speculation at this point.

Competitive Advantage

Corsair doesn't have a tangible competitive advantage such as a highly advanced product that is patent protected. However, it does have an important intangible advantage - brand recognition.

Source

The company has a large social media following and influencer network with a reach of 1.3 billion people. This allows Corsair to require fairly low marketing spend. Over the past few years, its total SG&A cost has been approximately 15% of revenue. Unfortunately, Corsair doesn't specify how much went to marketing but, if we assume half of it did, then the spend is only 7.5% of revenue on marketing.

However, we can also quantify its competitive advantage by comparing its earnings power value to the value of reproducing the business. Earnings power value is measured as adjusted EBIT after tax, divided by weighted average cost of capital, and reproduction value is measured using an adjusted total asset value. If earnings power value is higher than reproduction value, then a company is considered to have a competitive advantage.

To adjust EBIT, we will first normalize it by using the average margin of the last 6 years which is 4.95%. However, we believe this to be too low. Following the SCUF acquisition and the Origin acquisition in 2019, the volume of direct-to-consumer sales has increased as both of these companies primarily generated sales through direct-to-consumer channels. Thus, the EBIT margins prior to the acquisitions are no longer as relevant because direct-to-consumer is higher margin. To be conservative we will assign a normalized EBIT of 6%.

We will not adjust total asset value because the adjustments we would make would lower the value and the purpose of this exercise is to demonstrate the competitive advantage and not to determine the exact reproduction value. Therefore, we will set reproduction value equal to total assets which is $1.333 billion.

Now we will calculate normalized EBIT after tax:

(Revenue x normalized EBIT x (1 - tax rate)

$1.923B x 0.06 x (1 - 0.21)

$91.15M

WACC Assumptions:

Risk-Free Rate: 1.48%ERP: 4.70%Beta: 1.156Equity Cost: 6.91%Tax Rate: 21.00%Cost of Debt: 3.18%Cost of Debt after tax: 2.51%Weight of Equity: 90.40%Weight of Debt: 9.60%WACC: 6.49%

Earnings Power Value

91.15 / 0.0649 = $1.404 billion

Since EPV is greater than total asset value, we can say that the company has a competitive advantage. The difference between the 2 values is likely greater since we used very conservative estimates.

Founder-Led Company

As we often mention in our articles, we like companies that are led by their founders because they statistically beat the market over the long run for a variety of reasons. Corsair is one of those companies since its CEO Andrew Paul is also the founder, as you can see in the image below. Therefore, that itself is a reason to own CRSR, statistically speaking.

Andrew Paul has a 2.8% ownership in the company which amounts to about $84.8M. This is not a very large stake by any means, but it is still a decent amount of money to show that he is aligned with shareholders' best interests. Overall, this is a positive sign.

Source: simplywall.st

Valuation

To demonstrate just how much value is in Corsair, we have made a very conservative DCF:

Source: Author using Finbox

For 2021, we used management's guidance. In the following years, we simply set growth to 10% which is well below pre pandemic growth numbers. In addition, we didn't even include margin expansion in our EBITDA forecast and perpetual growth was set to 2%. Despite this, there is still 73.4% upside for Corsair in current market conditions with a 6.49% WACC.

Risks

There are a few risks that we think are worth mentioning for CRSR. Here are the 4 most important quotes about potential risks that we found in the "risk factors" section of the 10-Q.

1. Cloud computing:

Cloud computing refers to a computing environment in which software is run on third-party servers and accessed by end-users over the internet. In a cloud computing environment, a user’s computer may be a so-called “dumb terminal” with minimal processing power and limited need for high-performance components. Through cloud computing, gamers will be able to access and play graphically sophisticated games that they may not be able to otherwise play on a PC that is not fully equipped with the necessary, and often expensive, hardware. If cloud computing is widely accepted, the demand for high-performance computer gaming hardware products such as the PC high-performance memory, prebuilt and custom gaming PCs and laptops, and other PC gaming components we sell, could diminish significantly. As a result, if cloud computing gaming were to become widely adopted, such adoption could seriously harm our business.

This is the risk that we will be paying attention to the most. If cloud computing starts to become an issue and CRSR doesn't adapt to it, then there could be some cause for concern.

2. Revenue concentration:

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, sales to Amazon accounted for 24.6% of our net revenue for both periods. Sales to our ten largest customers accounted for 49.3% and 52.0% of our net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Ideally, you want a company to have a well-diversified customer base. While there are companies that are more concentrated than CRSR, this is still something to take note of.

3. Purchases are not recurring in nature:

Our customers typically do not enter into long-term agreements to purchase our gear but instead enter into purchase orders with us from time to time.

It's a given that hardware companies aren't as easy to predict as SaaS companies. Therefore, lower multiples are usually assigned to hardware stocks. The less predictable revenue is something that an investor should be okay with before buying the stock.

4. Revenue and profit can be affected by the price of DRAM integrated circuits.

DRAM integrated circuits, or ICs, account for most of the cost of producing our DRAM modules. The market for these ICs is highly competitive and cyclical. Prices of DRAM ICs have historically been subject to volatility over relatively short periods...We expect these fluctuations will recur in the future, which could seriously harm our business. For example, changes in the selling prices of our DRAM modules can have a substantial impact on our net revenue as our performance memory products represents a significant portion of our overall net revenue. In addition, declines in the market price of ICs enable our competitors to lower prices and we will likely be forced to lower our product prices in order to compete effectively which could have an adverse effect on our net revenue. Further, because we carry inventory of DRAM ICs and DRAM modules at our facility in Taiwan, fluctuations in the market price of these ICs can have an effect on our gross margin.

Since the company's financials can be affected by the price of ICs, this adds an extra level of unpredictability for revenue. Net revenue generated by sales of DRAM modules accounted for a total of 27.7% and 41.4% of CRSR's net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Therefore, it will have a material impact on the company's financials going forward.

Final Thoughts

Corsair is a founder-led company with great value and a measurable competitive advantage. There are many industry growth catalysts that will act as tailwinds for the company in addition to the company's goal of margin expansion. Overall, there are risks when investing in CRSR, just as there would be with any other company. However, we think that at current prices, the potential reward outweighs the risks. As long as nothing catastrophic happens, Corsair should make for a great long-term investment.