FilippoBacci/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Right now, with the major market indices sitting at all-time highs, I've been adopting a more cautious stance toward equities as a whole. I'm especially leery, however, of heavily-bandwagoned growth stocks that have risen dramatically since the pandemic began, despite continued uncertainties over the future of their growth trajectory and path to profitability.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), the Singaporean internet giant that started as a gaming company and has designs on becoming the "Amazon of Southeast Asia," is one of the biggest stocks to watch out for. The pandemic, obviously, has buoyed this e-commerce giant in a number of ways. People stranded for lack of entertainment at home have piled into the company's gaming offerings, and Sea has been able to convert record amounts of users into paid ones. Its in-house developed game, Free Fire, remains the top-grossing game in Latin America and several markets in Asia.

At the same time, the closure of retail has also driven hordes of people into e-commerce (and in this developing region, many people are converting into online shoppers for the first time). Sea's revenue has grown exponentially over the past year, driving a ~3x gain in its share price:

Data by YCharts

Yet in my view, the Sea rally rests on rocky foundations. While I'll openly acknowledge that the company has achieved substantial revenue growth over the past year, I can't really say that it's achieved much else. In my view, the key "red flags" that may pull this stock down are:

Continued losses in the e-commerce division

Potential slowdown in gaming

Heavy valuation

In Q1 (we'll go through some of the highlights of Sea's most recent quarterly update in this article), Sea showed virtually no progress toward curing these flaws. Meanwhile, Sea's stock has kept flying through the roof with a heady disregard for these key risks. In my view, investors who are holding onto Sea should be careful to lock in profits before the growth/reflation trade comes to an end.

Gaming is the only reason Sea is slightly above breakeven; the e-commerce division continues to blow huge holes through profitability

A lot of investors who have put their faith in Sea point to the success story of Amazon as a guide. Sea is just getting started in conquering e-commerce for Southeast Asia, and current losses are a bit irrelevant in their view.

First of all, the magnitude of Sea's losses merits some attention. See the results below from Q1. The positive news is that Sea as a whole generated $88.1 million in adjusted EBITDA (representing a 5% adjusted EBITDA margin, versus a -$70.0 million loss, or a -10% margin, in the year-ago quarter).

Figure 1. Sea adjusted EBITDA by segment Source: Sea Q1 earnings materials

But where that improvement is coming from makes a big difference. Sea's digital entertainment (Garena) division is providing basically all of that profit coverage, while Sea's growth segments (e-commerce and digital financial services), which is why most investors are bullish on Sea in the first place, have seen losses widen. E-commerce's adjusted EBITDA losses, in particular, grew 56% y/y to -$412.9 million.

In fact, e-commerce has barely even begun to break even on a gross margin perspective. The company generated $772.4 million in e-commerce revenue in Q1, but the COGS on that revenue was $674.5 million - indicating a very slim 13% gross margin profile.

Figure 2. Sea gross margin Source: Sea Q1 earnings materials

This illustrates one major difference in Sea versus Amazon. Sea's growth strategy relies heavily on deep discounting to attract buyers. In the Southeast Asia region, Sea is up against other deep-discounting e-commerce sites like Lazada and Tokopedia, and so it must follow suit. Given this dynamic, it's unclear whether Sea's e-commerce division will ever generate meaningful profits.

The other key difference is that Amazon's key money-making engine is Amazon AWS - a business built on enterprise deals and that generates a steady flow of contractually-based subscription and usage-based fees. Sea's profit generator, which essentially finances e-commerce's losses, is gaming - which is far more volatile than AWS.

How will gaming fare post-pandemic?

Already, we have seen signs of a slowdown in Sea's digital entertainment growth. Q1 dollar-based results were still very healthy, of course: the company grew revenue at a 111% y/y pace to $781.3 million.

Figure 3. Sea digital entertainment user trends Source: Sea Q1 earnings materials

User trends, however, were a little less benign. The company still grew quarterly active users at a 61% y/y pace to 648.8 million in Q1. Yet the absolute number of QAUs (38.2 million) fell short versus earlier on in the pandemic, where Sea was adding 70-90 million users per quarter in Q2 and Q3. Similarly, on the paid user side, the company is only adding ~7 million new paid users, versus a quarterly run-rate of about ~15 million paid user adds earlier on in the pandemic. On a year-over-year basis as well, Sea's 61% y/y growth in QAUs in Q1 decelerated from 72% y/y growth in Q4.

The big unknown is how this dynamic will play out as offices, and particularly schools, reopen. Unsurprisingly, much of Sea/Garena's gamer base skews young, and Southeast Asia has notoriously rigorous school curriculums that may put a strain on teenagers' time once they reopen for in-person instruction. Sea's home market of Singapore announced several weeks ago that it was already looking at reopening its schools for in-person instruction in stages. This fundamental re-opening risk is also stacked on top of the fact that starting Q2 of last year, Sea will face much tougher comps and so optically, its gaming growth rates will begin to decelerate sharply on a y/y basis.

Gaming, in my view, is a very volatile business (far from the stability of AWS). I'm incredibly concerned that it takes the entirety of the gaming division's profits to cover losses in e-commerce and digital financial services, and any slowdown here will erode the meager adjusted EBITDA profitability that Sea has been able to eke out (a major driver behind recent optimism for the stock).

Heavy valuation

At current share prices near $274, Sea already has a gargantuan market cap of $144.01 billion. After we net off the $6.31 billion of cash and $1.75 billion of convertible debt on Sea's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $139.45 billion.

For the current fiscal year, meanwhile, Wall Street has a consensus revenue expectation of $8.31 billion, representing 90% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). Versus this revenue view, Sea already trades at 16.8x EV/FY21 revenue - it's true that Sea is growing quickly, but this is a rich multiple for a company whose consolidated gross margin profile is only sitting in the mid-30s. And if we apply a ~10% adjusted EBITDA margin on this revenue profile (already above the 5% that Sea was able to notch this quarter), Sea's adjusted EBITDA multiple is well above 150x.

In short - yes, it's true that Sea is growing quickly and capturing an exciting market opportunity. But to a large extent, this strength is already priced into Sea's current share price.

Key takeaways

Sea is an expensive stock, and not without its fundamental flaws: e-commerce continues to be a loss leader, supported only by the gaming division which faces a big question mark on its growth trajectory/ability to retain its paid users post-pandemic. Maintain caution here.