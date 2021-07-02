Kameleon007/E+ via Getty Images

Whenever I analyze and index-tracking ETF, I first look at the macroeconomic background to determine if the economy is expanding or contracting. I then look at the charts to determine if it's an appropriate time to short (if the economy is contracting) or go long (if the economy is expanding).

Investment thesis: The IWC is consolidating. Don't take a new position until there's a clean break above 160.

While the employment report is lone piece of economic data, it's arguably the single most important data point that is released regularly. Its condition defines one half of the Federal Reserve's mandate (which is to create price stability and maximum employment). It is the single largest component of the Conference Board's Coincidental Economic Index. It is the single most important economic variable in the short-term cost curve in microeconomics. And the labor market's condition informs us about business sentiment, consumer sentiment, personal income, business activity, and personal spending.

Therefore, in this report, I'll be looking exclusively at the labor market, using today's employment report as the basis of the analysis.

The report is actually two reports -- the Household Report and the Establishment Report. The former:

... emphasizes the employment status of individuals and provides information on the demographic characteristics (sex, age, and race) of the labor force. The survey is not well suited to furnishing detailed information on the industrial and geographic distribution of employment. The establishment survey provides limited information on personal characteristics of workers; however, it is an excellent source for detailed industrial and geographic data. In addition, it provides hours and earnings information that relates directly to the employment figures. The payroll and house-hold surveys thus complement each other.

Let's look at some of that report's key data from today's report.

The civilian non-institutional population is (basically) the entire population of people who could theoretically be working. It's essentially anyone over 16 who isn't in an "institution." That number increased 128,000. The participation rate is the percentage of people who are either working or looking for a job (hence the adjective "participating") as a percent of the civilian non-institutional population. That number was flat in this month's report. The number of people employed was fractionally lower in number but not enough to negatively impact the employment/population ratio (which is also based on the civilian non-institutional population.

The labor force participation rate (left) has rebounded from last Spring's low but has been stuck in the 61.5% range for nearly a year. The employment/population ratio has been making better progress.

What these data show is that the labor market is healing but still has a way to go.

Now, let's turn to the establishment report:

The Current Employment Statistics survey, also known as the payroll survey, excludes unpaid family workers, domestic workers in private homes, agricultural workers, proprietors, and other self-employed persons, all of whom are covered by the CPS. Moreover, the payroll survey counts a person who is employed by two or more establishments at each place of employment, but the household survey counts a person only once, and classifies the individual according to the major activity. Certain persons on unpaid leave for the entire reference period are counted as employed under the household survey but are not included in the employment count derived from the payroll survey.

Here's the data from this month's report: The top line shows that the pace is increasing. Job growth was 269,000 in April, 583,000 in May, and 850,000 in June. The above chart shows job growth from last July. The pace decreased around the holiday season but has been picking-up since.

The following graphic is from the Atlanta Federal Reserve:

The darker line represents job growth from June. June's data was mostly better.

Let's look at a few other key charts: One of the ways economists break down jobs data is between goods-producing (left) and services (right). Both sectors have regained about 70% of their respective losses. Consumer-facing sectors are doing better. Leisure and hospitality jobs (left) have regained about half their respective losses while retail jobs (right) have bounced back almost completely. However, the above chart shows the seriousness of the overall losses and the amount of ground the labor market has to make up.

Jobs market conclusion: the data continues to move in the right direction. The pace of hiring is accelerating, which is an obvious net benefit. However, the fact the labor force participation rate has stalled is modestly concerning.

This indicates the underlying economy is healing. Employers don't increase the pace of hiring unless they are confident about the overall economic trajectory. And, the increasing pace of hiring will also boost consumer confidence (which supports consumer spending) while also increasing incomes.

Whenever I look at an index-tracking ETF, I compare it to the following other ETFs: IWM, IJH, DIA, SPY, QQQ, and OEF. Together, these represent the broad spectrum of indexes.

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year IWC's relative performance 7th 5th 6th 1st 1st

Data from Finviz.com

The IWC was one of the primary beneficiaries of the reflation trade, which explains its strong performance in the 6-month and 1-year time frames. However, other indexes have asserted strength in the last few months, sending the IWC lower.

Two charts are relevant for this analysis:

IWC with only the following EMAs: 10-day (in blue), 20-day (in red), 50-day (in green), 200-day (in magenta).

The analytical benefit of looking exclusively at the EMAs is they strip out the daily noise of price bars. We can also think about the EMAs as price movement averages of short (10-day and 20-day), intermediate (50-day), and long-term (200-day) duration.

The long-term trend (the 200-day EMA) is still rising. But the other three shorter averages have been moving more sideways during the last few months. IWC 6-Months

The IWC has been trading sideways, trending between the 137 and 160 price levels.

While the IWC has a primary mover during the earlier parts of the reflation trade, it's been consolidating since. If you have a position, keep it. But don't add to your holding until it makes a clean break above 160.