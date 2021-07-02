Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Brendan Du as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Summary

I issue a BUY recommendation for Stem Inc. (NYSE:STEM), with a one-year target price of $73.36, presenting a 109% upside potential on the closing price of $35.09 on June 18th, 2021. The target price is based on a Relative Valuation. My recommendation relies on the following key catalysts:

1. Large addressable market: Stem is operating in a $1.2 trillion total addressable market by 2050 and the global battery storage market alone is expected to see a 25 times increase in the next 10 years. The Company is currently a battery storage software leader and expects to remain as one of the leaders in the future to capture the huge market opportunity globally as it expands its footprint in different countries and market segments (large utility projects and residential markets).

2. Proven technology moat: The engine of Stem is its AI technology with ten years of successful testing and data analysis. The market is starting to recognize the value of Stem's Athena software. An 80% margin is expected for the software segment with 50 software developers supporting and innovating the technology. Also, 25 issued patents and 31 pending patents are going to keep the Athena software competitive while protected in the marketplace. Close to 1,000 projects are running Athena with 700,000 data points being analyzed each second. It is getting smarter each day as more data can be collected.

3. Strong balance sheet: Post Star Peak Energy Corporation merger on April 27th, 2020, Stem has no debt and $525 million cash sitting on the balance sheet to deploy to continue investing in R&D or potentially acquire others in the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) space as the Company just hired the former Business Development veteran, Matt Tappin from Royal Dutch Shell, this past May.

4. Highly visible growth: Stem is forecast to achieve a 50% revenue CAGR from 2021 to 2025. The current bookings are able to fully cover the 2021 forecast sales and the company is already working on signing deals for 2022. In addition, the company has plans to expand its footprints in different states in the U.S., including Texas and New York, as well as other regions in Canada, Australia, Europe, South America, and Latin America.

Business Overview

Stem is currently the battery storage software leader, particularly in the commercial and industrial (C&I) space. C&I projects are Behind-The-Meter (BTM) and Stem is the largest software player in the BTM battery storage market. In addition, Stem is working with 40 utilities, 5 grid operators, and over 30 Fortune 500 companies in both Front-The-Meter (FTM) and BTM markets. In 2020, a 107% increase in revenues was primarily driven by hardware revenue related to standalone systems in the FTM market.

The company operates through three segments: Hardware, Software, and Market Participation.

Business Segments

1. Hardware: Stem partners with various battery storage providers (Tesla, LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Powin Energy, and so on) to sell their hardware equipment directly to various clients (solar developers, asset owners, utilities, etc.). The Company increases profits with hardware revenue associated with partnership arrangements with the suppliers. The hardware segment has the lowest margin, between 10-30% because Stem is just the intermediary.

2. Software: The brain of Stem is its Athena AI software platform where it is running a SaaS model with contracts secured for up to 20 years. Athena has the ability to automatically switch between battery power, generation power, and onsite grid power where it can save clients between 10% and 30% monthly by storing and releasing energy automatically. No existing clients have quit using Athena and Stem generates monthly revenue from clients on top of the upfront installation fee component. The gross margin is around 80% for the software service.

3. Market Participation: The third business segment is market participation. Not all solar developers and asset owners know how to trade in the wholesale market to generate forward capacity and ancillary services revenue. Stem is here to help to capture those revenues through their AI platform, Athena. Due to the FERC Order 841 and FERC Order 2222, an increasing number of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) are able to participate in the wholesale market where Stem is one of the great sources for them to utilize. Also, even for the existing FTM players, battery storage is a very dynamic system in which to analyze and participate in the wholesale market. Given the proven software platform, Athena can help the battery storage by participating in energy markets and share the revenue with such market participants on an ongoing basis. The market Participation segment also generates around 80% of the gross margin.

Source: Stem Investor Presentation, May 2021, Page 5

Management Background

Stem is the first pure-play smart storage software that went public through a SPAC merger with Star Peak Energy Transition Corp on April 27th. Star Peak Energy's CEO Michael Morgan is a Lead Director to Kinder Morgan (KMI) and he has served on the board for Sunnova (NOVA). Also, Morgan is on the board for Stem, along with seven other independent board directors. His experiences and connections at Sunnova, a residential solar player, could provide Stem an additional boost as the Company is expanding into the residential market. On Stem's side, CEO John Carrington has served as executives at General Electric (GE), First Solar (FSLR), and Miasole.

High-Quality SPAC

According to a joint study among professors from Harvard, NYU and Stanford, SPAC stock tends to suffer significantly due to the dilution effect from the sponsor promotion (20% of shares are given to the SPAC sponsor for $25,000 at IPO), underwriting fees of 5-7%, and warrant exercise post 30 days of IPO. For the SPACs that are performing better, the target firm tends to provide a solid reason for IPO (scale up the business for Stem), a strong SPAC sponsor team (Michael Morgan and his coworkers' background), and participation in the post-merger company (Michael is serving as a board director for Stem). Stem met all of these criteria among SPACs that performed well to consider them as a high-quality SPAC company.

Service Offerings

Stem offers 11 out of 13 energy storage value streams based on the RMI circle. On the company website, you can read a lot of use cases for these 11 service offerings.

Source: Rocky Mountain Institute

Global Footprint

Between 2014 and 2020, Stem was ranked No.2 in terms of global battery storage integrators with over 600MW storage projects in total. With the 950 projects Stem has partnered with, the average size of the storage project is around 630 kWh. These are mainly the BTM distribution generation projects and small FTM projects. Stem has been operating mainly in the U.S. and Canada. Also, Stem took Tesla to Japan in 2017 and expanded into Chile, Canada, and other countries. In the current plan, the company is planning to expand to Australia, Europe, and South America.

Source: Stem Investor Presentation, May 2021, Page 8

Inside the U.S., the two most active states with battery storage are California and Massachusetts. According to Wood Mackenzie and Stem, Stem has installed an aggregate of 180 MWh of battery storage in Massachusetts since 2017, which is nearly 20% of all non-residential energy for FTM and MA SMART via BTM markets.

In California, Stem has installed more than the combined total of the next 4 top companies in 2019 and the trend was expected to continue in 2020 and 2021. Also, Stem is making expansion plans in the state of New York, Texas, and others.

Industry Overview and Competitive Positioning

According to a Wood Mackenzie article, the global energy storage capacity will expand at 30% CAGR through 2030. The battery storage market will increase by 25 times by 2050, driven by the renewable energy initiatives and goals both government and private sectors have set.

Source: Stem Investor Presentation, March 2021, Page 31

Demand Drivers

1. Strong appetite for renewable energy: Nearly 200 countries joined the Paris Agreement and 137 countries explicitly set out the Net Zero or Carbon Neutrality goals. The private sectors are joining forces with net-zero goals including 35% of Fortune 500 Companies (utility companies, FAANG, big banks, Walmart, and many others). Steadily increasing fossil fuel assets will transition to renewable energy such as solar, wind, and other renewables. Battery storage is going to play an indispensable role to store energy, maintain grid reliability, and secure the supply of this renewable energy transition. Additionally, storage software providers will be able to be part of this trend because of the dynamic feature of battery storage.

Source: VisualCapitalist.com

2. Lower costs establishing battery storage as a renewable bank: The battery pack prices have fallen 89% from 2010 to 2020. In the next ten years, the price is expected to fall another 41%. With the help of cheaper battery prices, storage is becoming an affordable and flexible grid-balancing tool.

Supply Drivers

1. Superior technology focus: Due to the dynamic nature of battery storage and its interactions with various parties, the service is heavily reliant on technology and predictive data analytics to optimize battery storage performance. I expect this focus to constrain supply as only the existing players or the largest companies can afford the increasing R&D overhead to innovate.

2. High barriers to entry: Large spending on R&D in the initial years and big data needed in operation information gathering makes it unfavorable to enter the battery storage software space. Thus, it is very difficult for a small player to enter into this space if they are not already in the industry yet. For big corporations, it could be a risky business to enter from scratch.

Competitive Positioning

Stem is the first mover in the battery storage software space. There are many players in solar technology solutions, infrastructure, and other areas. However, no public firm is like STEM covering all the segments. The closest comparison is Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS). It was acquired in late 2020 by Fluence, a joint venture between Siemens and AES. However, AMS software has only been running over 900,000 hours compared to 20 million run hours for the Stem software. Also, AMS has been winding down due to strong competition from Stem including one 345 MWH project loss to Stem in California (this is maybe one of the largest storage situations Stem helps manage, as most of their projects are under 20 MW). Therefore, Stem is ahead of everyone in the space currently and expects to stay as one of the leaders in the future as new entrants join the game.

Source: Stem Investor Presentation, May 2021, Page 20

Valuation

Company management provided the six-year forecast in their January 2020 investor deck which uses the conservative scenarios excluding the residential market and larger utility projects (Stem even won a big project in California last year, as mentioned earlier). In the forecast, the company has projected a 50% revenue CAGR, and long-term 40% gross margin, and a 36% EBITDA margin.

The income method is too conservative a method given the following two reasons:

1. The forecast was provided by Stem management in late 2020 and significant new progress has been made including a very strong Q1 result (revenue up 275% YoY) in the FTM hardware sales and services revenue.

2. The large utility projects and residential projects are excluded from the forecast. However, the residential market is expected to grow faster than the C&I projects and large utility projects could be a big revenue source as well.

Source: Stem Investor Presentation, May 2021, Page 35 and market data as of June 18, 2021

Thus, a relative valuation method is considered. No earnings are expected until 2023 mainly because Stem is in the early stage of ramping up sales to cover the R&D, marketing, and G&A expenses. Stem's current revenue mix is 57% hardware and 43% software + market participation. Given the recent business model change in 2019 from C&I storage developer to SaaS platform (selling knowledge and service), Stem is becoming a true SaaS company, especially in the later forecast years. The company forecasts the software sales to be more profitable as Athena gets smarter and more accepted in the market. Also, the software will become a more important sales component. Therefore, we can use a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple to value Stem that is typical to a SaaS firm. In addition, Stem is ramping up sales; the top-line and bottom-line growths are not expected to stabilize until 2026. Therefore, a current Price / 2026 Sales ratio is used to value Stem.

Source: Stem Investor Presentation, January 2021, Page 34

Price/2026 Sales is just 4.1 times and seems low for a 36% EBITDA margin business. After discounting the 2026 sales back to the present at a 12% discount, the discounted sales is $662.2 million which indicates a 7.2 times P/S ratio.

As many SaaS players currently trade in the 15x P/S and 20x or higher P/S ratios with a less profitable business to Stem's projected margin in 2026, I would argue Stem is worth at least 15 times sales which are equivalent to a $9.9 billion market cap and $73.36 per share which I believe is a conservative estimate. Therefore, it is easy to see why Stem could double its share price within a year.

Source: Author, with data from Stem Investor Presentation and market data on June 18, 2021

Investment Risks

I have identified the top three investment risks for Stem to be business disruption, regulation, and the threat of new entrants.

Operational Risks: Business Disruption

1. Natural disasters and Covid-19 may cause the battery storage projects to be delayed or canceled. Many solar and storage developers slowed down the process during Q2 of 2020 because investors were holding back as well as concerns from the developer standpoint.

Mitigation: As Stem expands into different parts of the world, geographic diversification could offset slower growth or losses in certain regions. Also, the SaaS model helps Stem generate revenue from the existing customer base. In the 10-K filing, Stem handled Covid-19 well, increasing sales by 107% in 2020.

2. Stem may lose its existing key battery storage suppliers. The company works with various battery storage providers from limited contractors: Tesla, LG, Samsung, Powin Energy, and a few others to sell their equipment to the clients. Thus, Stem is facing the risk of supplier concentration. Also, the company may experience delays to install storage equipment on time for clients if certain suppliers stop working with Stem.

Mitigation: Currently, Stem is designing their software services with the current equipment suppliers, which creates some tension between Stem and contractors. Also, these suppliers are top battery storage companies globally. Thus, it will be easy for Stem to maintain similar quality equipment to clients if one of the suppliers stops working with Stem.

3. Stem may run into the risk of not updating or improving Athena software fast enough to suit the widespread adoption. Battery storage is very dynamic equipment that interacts with various parties and the engine behind Stem, which is its software platform, Athena. Additionally, the regulation for the wholesale market and battery storage is different in each state. Every state is like its own country. If Athena is not innovating fast enough to meet the changing environment, the battery storage developers or owners might look for the next available software provider.

Mitigation: Stem is the leading battery storage provider in the world with 50 software developers constantly maintaining and improving Athena software. Currently, close to 1,000 projects are already on Stem's platform. As more R&D resources are spent on Athena and more data sets are gathered from the projects, Stem can keep the technology competitive.

Political Risks: Regulation

1. Stem may suffer slower growth risks due to new regulations or incentives changes. Many countries, including the U.S., have rebates and incentives for renewable energy projects that could partner with battery storage. Also, a stand-alone battery investment tax credit is being reviewed by the U.S. government. However, if governments phase out subsidies or lessen support to renewable projects, Stem may suffer potential slower growth.

Mitigation: The cost of renewable energy in solar, wind, and battery storage has gone down dramatically in the past decade. Without government rebates, growth might slow down on renewable energy projects. However, Stem's first move in the BESS space allows them to eat the growing pie happily with or without the rebates.

2. Stem's operations are subject to risks related to trade tariffs and trade wars. These events could increase the cost of raw materials, battery storage components, and/or other renewables that partner with storage.

Mitigation: The trade tariff and potential trade war between the U.S. and China do provide concerns, especially on the solar panel (85% of solar panels used in the U.S. are imported and most of them come from China). However, different parties are lobbying for increased domestic incentives to subsidize the costs. Also, many of Stem’s existing storage suppliers already have manufacturers in the U.S. which alleviates the concern on the battery storage side.

Market Risks: Threat of New Entrants

1. The attractive 80% margins of the software and market participation could attract new competitors with bigger pockets. Many existing equipment suppliers or software companies with more capital can enter the BESS space to compete with Stem.

Mitigation: The average Stem software contract lasts between 10 and 20 years. In addition, huge R&D research on software technology and large data sets are needed to forecast accurately that provide Stem a strong moat from new entrants.

Final Thoughts

Stem has proven to be the C&I battery storage software leader in the U.S. while tapping into the FTM and global markets. As a SPAC renewable energy firm in a SaaS world, risks and volatility will be around the stock. However, the $1.2 trillion addressable market, proven technology moat, strong balance sheet, and visible growth will support the company to march forward despite all the difficulties. Based on my conservative relative valuation, the stock could go above $73 which means a ~109% stock price gain from current prices.