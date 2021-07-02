GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

Some companies come out of a challenging situation with a fair amount of bumps and bruises. Then there is a company like Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) that sales through the crisis of 2020 with a good cash balance and great cash flow to increase activity painlessly. The extremely low debt levels compared to cash flow enabled the company to weather the coronavirus demand destruction without so much as a whisper from the lenders about a material bank line decrease. The liquidity has been more than adequate throughout the crisis and is now available to aid in any potential growth plans that management may decide to entertain.

Source: Magnolia Oil & Gas First Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release.

Cash flow took a good leap forward over the previous year. That would be expected with stronger commodity pricing. What is interesting is the strong cash flow in the first quarter of 2020 despite the relatively weak pricing that plagued the industry (and then it got a lot weaker in the next quarter).

That kind of cash flow confirms some low breakeven pricing and calls into question the automatic need for the lower of "cost or market" calculations with full cost accounting during a crisis. Even some successful efforts companies joined the markdown parade during the coronavirus demand destruction.

The problem was that oil prices became unreasonably weak so that even the low cost producers had to reduce their book values accordingly. International accounting often allows the book value to revalue upward when the recovery points to far more reasonable pricing. But the United States accounting has no such provision.

Therefore there are a lot of earnings that will be materially better due to the lower depreciation charges caused by the impairments taken industry wide. But the cash flow improvement may not match the earnings improvement.

Source: Magnolia Oil & Gas First Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release.

Production did decline as activities industrywide shut down to prepare for the second quarter commodity pricing. Then as the industry view gradually improved, production cautiously began to recover as operating activities resumed.

But even that first quarter cash flow was more than adequate for the roughly $400 million of debt. This may be one of the few companies with a conservative debt ratio throughout the fiscal year 2020 as a result. Now the debt ratio will likely be under 1 no matter how you measure it. So debt will not be an issue for the company in the future.

Magnolia management is expecting to add a second rig soon while forecasting production growth of 6% to 9% over the previous fiscal year. That second rig should accelerate cash flow growth unless commodity prices crash again.

Source: Magnolia Oil & Gas May 2021, Corporate Presentation

Management demonstrates a very low breakeven point of less than $20 BOE. Admittedly oil is very roughly half of the production company wide. However, a breakeven that low confirms the opinion of management that their acreage breaks even in the low $30 range for a barrel of oil. Now that breakeven does assume a cost for the other products produced. So the breakeven price of oil can vary with the strength of other products produced like natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Source: Magnolia Oil & Gas May 2021, Corporate Presentation

The Karnes acreage clearly is very profitable. The risk here is the management bet on the Giddings acreage profitability. Given the general level of management experience, that may not be much of a risk. However, "until it is in the bank" nothing is a sure thing.

Management is still working to increase production on the Giddings leases while decreasing costs. Note that the success of this project constitutes a major investing risk as well as potential reward.

Source: Magnolia Oil & Gas May 2021, Corporate Presentation

Management appears to be succeeding at both decreasing well costs while increasing production. Shareholder should probably expect that progress to continue. The ultimate goal of management is likely to produce breakeven costs comparable to the Karnes acreage with comparable well profitability. There is always a risk that management will not achieve its goals. But right now progress appears adequate towards a profitability goal of similar profitability.

One of the things that investors pay management to do is find places that do not cost as much to produce the profitability of the more expensive areas. Anyone can buy acreage in the best places for a price and then have great results (by not including a location cost in the profitability calculation shown to shareholder). But to achieve superior profitability in an area the industry is currently bypassing usually demonstrates above average management.

The Chairman of the Board is Steven I. Chazen. This is the same person as the Chairman of Occidental Petroleum (OXY). There are other Occidental alumni working for this company as well. That gives this relatively new issue a great deal of practical experience that is seldom seen with smaller companies.

Such experience may not eliminate the new company risk. But it certainly reduces it. Management experience is shown by the low breakeven points of the Karnes County acreage as well as the very low debt levels and strong cash balance. All of this points to an unusually low risk level for a small company like this one.

Financially, low debt companies seldom get into serious trouble and they often get second and third chances. In fact low debt often means that a company gets as many chances as it needs to succeed. So even though this company may not be that coveted "investment grade" that many companies look for. There are many reasons to believe that the investment risk is much lower here than it would be at many far larger companies.

Management is often the most significant asset period. Yet management is not really on the balance sheet or the income statement. Here this management is very likely to surprise on the upside from time to time due to the deep experience. That could make this stock a lot cheaper than key ratios would indicate.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website July 2, 2021.

This stock plus the debt gives an enterprise value that approaches $4 billion. The first quarter cash flow annualized would be roughly $600 million. So this stock trades for about 7 times first quarter cash flow annualized. Clearly the market is expecting some good things from this stock.

However, the low well breakeven points and the cost progress made indicate those results are likely to happen. Besides, good management usually surprises on the upside from time to time. There is a cash balance of more than $170 million to add to operating flexibility as well as a disciplined shopping spree (which ever management chooses) before the low debt is considered.

So while this stock is relatively expensive compared to many I follow in the industry. Management could well be worth that premium and then some. There is a risk that management could disappoint. But that low debt means that management will keep trying until it does succeed. So any disappointments in the future could well be opportunities to add more stock.

For me, buying good management takes top priority. The rest of the ratios will nearly always look good when premier management is at the helm. On the other hand, there is no bargain that is good enough when management is mediocre or worse.