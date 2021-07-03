EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/E+ via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

Dividend-growth investing isn't just about high-yield, slow-growing blue chips – like the ones we usually feature on these weekly non-real estate investment trust reports.

You also can achieve life-changing wealth through low-yielding, hyper-growth super-SWANs like Nike (NKE). I bought those shares in 2003, as shown by the certificate hanging in my office:

That was when it was just under $6, which means my one share is now worth $158 – a whopping 2,679% total return, or around 20% per year.

In 1993, Nike's yield was just 0.1%. But today, the yield on cost is 54%. That's the power of 25% annual dividend growth for nearly three decades.

And here’s Dividend Kings’ Phoenix portfolio total returns on it:

Essentially, it’s achieved 100% annualized total returns on Nike after buying up early in the pandemic. Nike wasn't a screaming bargain back then, merely a classic Buffett style "wonderful company at a fair price."

But it still offered about a 20% compound annual growth rate long-term consensus return potential, which is why members can safely ignore Nike's 50% overvaluation bubble today.

Buying it up today, however, will probably result in about 4% annual total returns over the next five years. Hardly worth it considering inflation and other opportunities out there.

But what if I told you that analysts believe Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) could be the Nike of tomorrow, while trading at a reasonable price today?

Would you be intrigued?

Getting to Know Columbia Sportswear

Let's start out by comparing Nike and Columbia's fundamentals:

With Columbia Sportwear, you're getting:

12% risk-adjusted five-year expected returns

16% analyst consensus five-year returns

24%-31% CAGR potential five-year returns (could triple or even quadruple)…

All in a company with quality and safety profiles that almost mirror Nike’s. This is why Dividend Sensei and I both recently opened starter positions in Columbia at fair value.

And we’re willing to buy more at the right price.

Why are we both so bullish on Columbia today? Because this is one of the most reasonable and prudent hyper-growth super SWANs available in today's overvalued market.

That’s why.

To show what we’re talking about, consider COLM’s investment decision score. Dividend Kings gives it a 11, or 84%, and an investment grade of A. And we’re also look at a:

Safety score of 5, or 89%

Investment score of 95%

Dependability of 3, or 77%

Business model of 3

It also has a five-year dividend return of 10.65% and a 12.04% five-year risk-adjusted expected return. That’s why we consider it a hyper-growth super SWAN.

But let’s break it down to the following three reasons…

Reason One: World-Class Safety and Quality

Below, you’ll find our standard Dividend Kings’ dividend safety ratings evaluations with Columbia Sportwear included in the mix. For the record, dividend suspension is fully factored into the model.

Next up, as usual, is its long-term dependability:

And then overall quality…

Quality wise, that puts it right up there with other 10/12 SWANs, 11/12 super-SWANS, and 12/12 ultra-SWANs as:

Which makes it pretty high on that scale – better than 79% of the world's highest-caliber blue chips, in fact. Plus, it’s reinstated pre-pandemic life in full at this point.

Columbia Sportwear’s official long-term dividend payout ratio policy is for 40% or less. Compared to the 60% industry safety guideline, we’re seeing low probability of a recession-related dividend cut. Speaking of which, here’s its dividend payout ratio consensus for this year into 2025.

Clearly, its dividend is expected to soar in the coming years – while retaining almost $2 billion to reinvest in the business. The balance sheet is a fortress, with twice as much cash as debt and long-term contractual obligations. (Source: Gurufocus Premium)

To be sure, COLM is a relatively small company. So, like most other small companies, it doesn't pay the $500,000 per year it can take to maintain a credit rating.

But its current and historical debt metrics – combined with very strong solvency and advanced credit metrics – are consistent with an AA+ credit rating. As such, we’re giving it a 0.29% 30-year default/bankruptcy risk.

It had $749 million in net cash last year and should have $750 million in net cash by 2023. Moreover, management says that a fortress balance sheet is a top priority, which it’s delivering on.

Experienced Management You Can Trust

Here’s Columbia Sportswear’s writeup on Tim Boyle, its chairman and CEO:

“Tim Boyle has served as chief executive officer of Columbia Sportswear Company since 1988 and reassumed the role of president in 2017, which he had previously held until 2015. Tim was appointed chairman of the board in 2020. He oversees operations of the active outdoor company from its Portland, Oregon, headquarters. “Tim’s career with Columbia Sportswear began in 1971 when, during his senior year at the University of Oregon, his father, who had been running the company since 1964, died suddenly of a heart attack. His mother, Gert Boyle, quickly enlisted Tim’s help in order to continue the aggressive expansion that her husband had initiated and that had expanded the company’s sales that year to $1 million."

That’s an impressive amount of experience and leadership in the company. And while he’s probably been there the longest, management in general is clearly committed to the company.

Take Franco Fogliato, who heads omnichannel operations. He joined in 2013, serving in various roles until 2020 when he accepted his latest promotion.

Before that tenure, he served as Billabong Group’s general manager of Europe and worked with The North Face as well.

Lisa Kulok, meanwhile, is chief supply chain officer. She’s been with the company since 2008 after leaving her most recent Nike director position.

COLM has similar levels of experience and talent in its:

Chief administration officer (what COLM calls its COO)

Chief human resources officer

Senior VP of emerging brands

Chief digital information officer

Senior VP, Asia direct-to-consumer

CFO

General manager of China.

Its nine-person board also is similarly packed to the rafters with diverse experience and talent. All of that is part of why analysts expect strong global growth, with organic sales growth of about 9%-10% beyond the pandemic.

The Columbia Sportswear Way of Growing

As to the above information, experiential direct-to-consumer is the language of millennials and Gen Z, who combine to make up over 150 million Americans alone. That’s 2x the population of baby boomers.

So the following part of its Q1 conference call is very relevant:

“U.S. net sales increased 9% in the first quarter reflecting [growth in the low 20% range] in our DTC business... “In our DTC business, stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand drove low 30% e-commerce growth and improved store performance... “Store traffic levels remain depressed, and it will take time to fully recover the pre-pandemic sales volumes... “Across Asia, performance varied greatly by market. In China, net sales were up (in the low 60% range)… primarily driven by the anniversary of heightened pandemic-related disruptions in the prior year and to a lesser extent earlier shipment of spring 2021 wholesale orders."

While Nike started out making shoes and then shifted to apparel, COLM started out as a fast-growing apparel company that’s now breaking into shoes – and very successfully.

Unlocking its potential remains an important area of strategic focus for the brand. Which brings up another part of the conference call, where the CEO said:

“During the first quarter, we launched our latest footwear collection Trailstorm. This multi-shoe – multi-sports shoe feels equally at home in the forest or the city and combines our latest technologies to deliver uncompromised performance on the trail with the style and comfort of a sneaker."

For context, Nike's earnings per share growth for this time period was 12.7% CAGR.

In short, Columbia's recovery from the pandemic is expected to be legendary, as shown by growth and consensus growth chart:

Reason Two: Hyper-Growth Potential That Could Make You Rich

Like Nike, Columbia Sportwear is a wide-moat business.

Even the worst recession in 75 years hasn't been able to significantly hurt its profitability.

It’s in the top 72.18% of its industry for operating margin, 71.85% for net margin, 73.56% for return on equity, 79.66% for return on assets, and 75.05% for return on capital.

For the latter, ROC is legendary investor Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and “moatiness.” It’s the earnings before interest and taxes divided by all the money it takes to run the business.

Historically, Columbia Sportswear’s ROC is about 5.5x better than its peers and 2.2x better than the S&P 500. And its 2025 ROC consensus is 50%-75%, which is 11x the industry median and 5x the S&P 500.

And, like nearly everything else about Columbia Sportswear, margin recovery from the pandemic is expected to be swift and spectacular.

The top line is expected to grow at similar rates as in the past, but the bottom line is expected to fly like a start-up.

COLM's U.S.-focused business makes up about 66% of sales. And its tax rate is expected to be higher than Nike's – which is at 15% in the coming years – but still below the 25% corporate rate analysts expect starting in 2022.

Regardless, Columbia is expected to grow much faster than Nike thanks to its smaller size. That and the major growth catalysts in online retail and aggressive Asian expansion.

We’re looking at a probable 27%-32% CAGR consensus range, with 14% CAGR from 2021 through 2025. The historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range using 14% as the low end is 9%-32%.

Reason Three: A Buffett-Style Wonderful Company at a Fair Price

Columbia Sportswear growing at 9%-12% CAGR over 20 years has been valued at 19.5x-23.5x earnings. There’s a 91% probability that this represents market-determined intrinsic value, if it continues to grow at similar rates.

And if COLM grows at 27%-32%, that would justify 27x to 32x multiples.

Its forward P/E of 22.2 is in the upper end of its historical fair-value range. And its price-to-earnings growth of 0.7 puts it in a hyper-growth position at a reasonable price

If COLM grows as analysts expect, its fair value P/E could be 32-40.

That’s why COLM is a classic Buffett-style wonderful company at a fair price.

Over the long term, analysts expect1.1% yield and projected 32% growth for a total of 33.1% CAGR total return potential. That’s vs. 7.9% for the S&P 500, 11% for dividend aristocrats, and 16.3% for Nasdaq over decades after valuation has been worked off.

At the very least Columbia is likely to match the aristocrats over time and quadruple the market's returns.

Of course, as we always stress, there are no risk-free companies. And no company is right for everyone. So you have to be comfortable with its fundamental risk profile, which includes:

The fact that it’s in a cyclical industry tied to the health of the economy

Its 1,066 major rivals, including Nike

The facts that fashion is fickle and brand power is never guaranteed

Potential supply chain disruption risk

Global legal and political risk

As such, we make no guarantees there won’t be volatility going forward. We only guarantee that all the information and conclusions both above and below have been so thoroughly researched…

Not to mention presented in the most honest manner we can offer, including how we’re in on this stock.

But you have to make your own decision.

In Conclusion…

We’re not market timers, so we can't predict whether Nike or Columbia will perform better over the short term. Nor do we care.

What we do care about is focusing on safety and quality first and foremost – and prudent valuation and sound risk management always. In other words, we practice disciplined financial science.

Upon a thorough analysis of all important fundamentals, it's clear that Nike is a wonderful company at a terrible price. In contrast, Columbia Sportswear represents hyper-growth Super SWAN investing at a reasonable price.

Even if Columbia doesn't achieve the hyper-growth analysts expect, it still offers 12% risk-adjusted expected returns. And it still has a good chance of more than doubling your money in the next five years.

If it does achieve the expected 27%-32% growth, it could triple over the next five years. Possibly even quadruple.

Basically, analysts think Columbia is the Nike of tomorrow, trading at a reasonable price today. And that's why Dividend Sensei and I are now building starter positions in this hyper-growth Super SWAN.

Full disclosure, in addition to buying shares, I just bought the hat below so I can wear it on July 4th. Happy Independence Day to all!

