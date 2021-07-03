NAKphotos/iStock via Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell likes the party. While some commentators noted a hawkish tone in June's FOMC meeting, a straightforward look at Powell's post meeting statement underscores the dovish footing and outlook the Committee is trying to present. This accommodative stance provides a setup, especially regarding the lax approach to inflation, that is constructive for cryptocurrency and crypto assets.

A useful way to look at inflation in regards to crypto is that it provides the backdrop for the shorter-term debates. There is no doubt that recently crypto has actively traded on the energy usage discussion, the China crackdown, and now exchange regulation. However, beliefs around inflation are at the core of each of the three main types of crypto proponents. Consider the following breakout and how inflation directly relates to each type:

The true believing early adopters who place value on decentralization, scarcity and predictable supply. Institutions and high net worth individuals looking to diversify their treasury and portfolio holdings, manage risks and possibly provide negative beta in the future. Those who argue cryptocurrency and crypto assets will provide economic agency to individuals in the developing world.

Prominent Mexican billionaire businessman and banker Ricardo Salinas, recently in the news for tweets propounding Bitcoin (BTC-USD), succinctly explained this inflation idea in a prior interview. The following paraphrases in English his discussion:

The finite supply of bitcoins, the 21 million, is the key part... Fiat is a fraud, look, I started my career in 1981. The peso was at twenty to one [USD]. Today we are at twenty thousand to one... The fraud is inherent to the fiat system and we can see it today in the USA. The monetary emission went to the moon, the dollar as hard money is a joke. Secondary Source: Bank of Mexico shoots down billionaire Ricardo Salinas’ plans to bring bitcoin to Banco Azteca, cnbc.com, June 28, 2021

Before moving to Powell's statement, it is useful to note the prevalent misconceptions about the mechanics of the Bitcoin network. One misconception illustrative to the current inflation discussion relates to the supply of new bitcoins through mining and CNBC's Jim Cramer. Fortune.com tells the story as follows:

Bitcoin prices have been falling recently and Cramer said he would have expected the opposite, given China’s restrictions on mining (the country has historically led Bitcoin global mining efforts). “When you limit mining, [the price] should obviously go up,” he said. Source: Jim Cramer says he sold off most of his Bitcoin holdings, fortune.com, June 21, 2021

What Cramer seems to miss is that the Bitcoin network quickly adjusts the mining difficulty every 14 days on average so that the flow of new bitcoins remains stable. Also important, at about 900 bitcoins per day the flow is low when compared to the current base of 18.75 million bitcoins. Lastly, the rate of inflation in the Bitcoin network is cut in half every four years and eventually the total caps at 21 million bitcoins.

Low Labor Participation Rate & The Symmetrical Inflation Target Will Delay Normalization

Fed watchers closely compare the quarterly Summary of Economic Projections to track changes in participants' views of various metrics. Of keen interest are the infamous "dot plots" found on page 4 (links: March SEP, June SEP). While in March the consensus did not foresee lift off in the federal funds rate in the coming two years, June's summary showed the median participant thought the appropriate target for the rate would be between 50 and 75 percent by year-end 2023.

Recall that the Fed is likely to slowly reduce asset purchases in advance of any rate hike. Though this potential 2023 rate hike development was not met with a full blown taper tantrum, reports proliferated implying the Fed was gearing up to fight inflation. The idea being the Fed was preparing to quickly start reductions in asset purchases and raise rates sooner than previously expected.

For clarity, asset purchases by the central bank cause inflationary pressure as they tend to monetize a portion of the government's deficit spending. These purchases inflate prices for both fixed income investments and equities. The asset purchases increase liquidity in the banking system, though some effects are muted by banks holding excess reserves on which the Federal Reserve now pays interest. Also, while the effects of nonmonetized deficit spending can be readily debated, it is also generally considered inflationary. And low rates by and large cause inflationary pressure by stimulating loan demand in the fractional reserve banking system.

But aren't these hawkish notions of tapering and rate hikes over-emphasized? At almost every turn, Powell's recent statement seems to have been purposefully crafted to convey the notion of strong long-term monetary accommodation. These words, when coupled with the Fed's deeds since the 2008 financial crisis, point to an ongoing inflationary environment. These continuing conditions are conducive to cryptocurrency's "superior store of value" arguments and bolster its adoption.

Powell's June 16th statement can be found here. The first section of his short speech laid the groundwork for continuing monetary policy accommodation by focusing on economic weakness. While the quotes listed below are somewhat cherry-picked, they do fairly represent Powell tenor's during the first portion of the speech.

monetary policy will continue to deliver powerful support to the economy until the recovery is complete... the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak... the recovery is incomplete and risks to the economic outlook remain... the unemployment rate remained elevated in May at 5.8 percent... participation in the labor market has not moved up from the low rates that have prevailed for most of the past year... the economic downturn has not fallen equally on all Americans, and those least able to shoulder the burden have been hardest hit... joblessness continues to fall disproportionately on lower-wage workers in the service sector and on African Americans and Hispanics...



The middle of Powell's statement addressed inflation and was not as dovish as the first portion discussed above. I believe the objective was likely to adequately recognize inflation concerns, but to downplay their significance. Here, note that the Fed looks at a range of inflation metrics, but that the PCE price index is the preferred and often stated benchmark. The PCE is usually about a half point lower than the CPI. Also of note for a crypto discussion, the PCE doesn't adequately capture asset inflation of items such as homes or stocks. Asset inflation measures have consistently run in the low double digits.

Below are a few inflation quotes from the statement to provide perspective. Interestingly, they included another admonition that the 2% target is not a ceiling and is the desired longer-term average.

as these transitory supply effects abate, inflation is expected to drop back toward our longer-run goal...

inflation expectations...have moved into a range that appears broadly consistent with our longer-run inflation goal of 2 percent...

with inflation having run persistently below 2 percent, we will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time...

Powell tried to provide some color on the timing of upcoming moves toward the end of his prepared remarks. While the market wants certainty and dates for upcoming monetary policy changes, the Fed remains data-dependent and not calendar-dependent. In any case, the impression given was that the taper of asset purchases would not begin for at least another quarter, maybe two.

Following are the highlights from the timing portion:

the pandemic continues to pose risks to the economic outlook...

the pace of vaccinations has slowed and new strains of the virus remain a risk...

these projections do not represent a Committee decision or plan, and no one knows with any certainty where the economy will be a couple of years from now...

"substantial further progress" is still a ways off...

we will provide advance notice before announcing any decision to make changes to our purchases...

Putting The Policy In Perspective: The New Normal

More important than any forecast is the fact that, whenever liftoff comes, policy will remain highly accommodative. Jerome Powell - June 16, 2021

To put the discussion above into perspective it is necessary to look at the Fed's history in regards to both asset purchases and rates. Looking at balance sheet trends first, a reasonable interpretation is that a meaningful contraction will not occur in the near future. The process is slow and a liquidity trap must be avoided. First the Fed must taper asset purchases and then marginally raise rates. This is followed by gauging the market reaction before beginning to normalize the balance sheet.

During and following the financial crisis, total assets increased from $870 billion in 2007 to $4.5 trillion in 2015. From 2017 through 2019, some minor normalization occurred and assets declined to $3.8 trillion. Since that time, the Fed's total assets have increased to over $8 trillion. To put this number into a frame of reference, the US federal government's FY 2019 budget was $4.45 trillion.

Source: Total Assets, fred.stlouisfed.org

Moving to rates, both graphics below show the federal funds rate. The first graphic covers 2007-present and the second, for a longer view, 1980-present. For most of the period since the 2008 financial crisis, the effective federal funds rate sat near the lower bound. While there were nine rate raises from 2015 to 2018, the rate remained historically low. Also, note the predisposition of the Fed toward reductions in 2019. Rates were lowered despite a fifty-year low in unemployment and near 2% GDP growth.

Source: Effective Federal Funds Rate, fred.stlouisfed.org

The Fed is focused on full employment and the June jobs report will not alleviate concerns. Despite a beat on the headline total non-farm payrolls, the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.9%. Importantly, Powell and the FOMC are looking beyond the headline numbers. And in his June 16th speech linked above he stated:

The unemployment rate remained elevated in May at 5.8 percent, and this figure understates the shortfall in employment, particularly as participation in the labor market has not moved up from the low rates that have prevailed for most of the past year.

Looking to the June jobs report on labor force participation one finds:

The labor force participation rate was unchanged at 61.6 percent in June and has remained within a narrow range of 61.4 percent to 61.7 percent since June 2020. The participation rate is 1.7 percentage points lower than in February 2020.

Source: The Employment Situation - June 2021, Bureau of Labor Statistics

In contrast to jobs, inflation is not a concern for the Fed. Though some may argue inflation measures underestimate rises in household expenses, the Fed's preferred PCE price index has consistently run below their 2% policy goal. And because of the symmetrical inflation target, the Fed will be slow to reverse their loose monetary policies as it tires to run inflation above 2% for an extended period.

The Fed's accommodative balance sheet policy will continue to support elevated liquidity in the banking system and backstop asset prices. And a continuing low interest rate environment inflates the housing market, increases speculation and thereby raises prices in the equity markets, and encourages spending and borrowing across all sectors. Cryptocurrencies and crypto assets with strong store of value dynamics, such as Bitcoin, will excel in this environment.

Contributors Note: In 1955 Fed Chair Martin coined the "punch bowl" metaphor. The following is pulled from FRASER - Discover Economic History.

"William McChesney Martin's Punch Bowl (Punchbowl) speech describes the Federal Reserve as a 'chaperone who has ordered the punch bowl removed just when the party was really warming up.' Earlier in the speech, Martin explains this: 'In the field of monetary and credit policy, precautionary action to prevent inflationary excesses is bound to have some onerous effects... Those who have the task of making such policy don't expect you to applaud.'"

Source: Address before the New York Group of the Investment Bankers Association of America, fraser.stlouisfed.org