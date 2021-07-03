krblokhin/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating for China Water Affairs Group Limited (OTCPK:CWAFF) [855:HK].

This is an update of my earlier article on China Water Affairs published on March 23, 2021, and China Water Affairs' stock price has declined by -7% from HK$6.40 as of March 22, 2021 to HK$5.98 as of June 30, 2021 (July 1, 2021 was a trading holiday in Hong Kong). China Water Affairs is currently valued by the market at 5.0 times consensus forward FY 2022 (YE March 31) P/E, and it also offers a consensus forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 6.0%. China Water Affairs' valuations are relatively low on an absolute basis, but these are largely in line with peers' valuations on a relative basis.

China Water Affairs' FY 2021 financial performance was not as good as what headline numbers imply, as its profit margins declined and its bottom line was boosted by lower net interest costs. The company's lackluster dividend growth and absence of share buybacks were disappointing. China Water Affair's dividends per share rose by only +3% in FY 2021, and the company also did not do any share buybacks in the last eight months.

I choose to retain a Neutral rating for China Water Affairs. China Water Affairs' valuations are undemanding, but the company's dividends were below expectations.

The three-month average daily trading values for China Water Affairs' OTC shares and Hong Kong-listed shares were below $10,000 and above $1.1 million, respectively. Readers can use US brokers, which provide access to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, such as Interactive Brokers to deal in the more liquid Hong Kong-listed shares of the company.

Results Were Not As Good As What Headline Numbers Suggest

China Water Affairs released the company's full-year FY 2021 (YE March 31) financial results on June 29, 2021, during the mid-day break, and the market's reaction to the company's results announcement was relatively muted. China Water Affairs' share price declined slightly by -1.7% from HK$6.04 as of June 28, 2021 to HK$5.94 as of June 29, 2021. This is not surprising, as China Water Affairs' financial performance in the most recent fiscal year was not as good as what headline numbers suggest.

The company's top line increased by +19% from HK$8,694 million in FY 2020 to HK$10,346 million in FY 2021. If non-core revenue streams like property sales, rent & finance income were excluded, China Water Affairs' adjusted core revenue would have increased by a slightly lower +18% YoY in the most recent fiscal year.

More importantly, the company's environmental protection business grew at a slower rate as compared to its water supply business. The revenue growth rates for China Water Affairs' water supply and environmental protection business segments were +18% and +12%, respectively, in FY 2021. In my March 2021 article, I noted that the company "has been diversifying beyond its core water supply business by growing its environmental protection business in recent years." As a result, it's not encouraging that the "new" environmental protection business is not growing as fast as the "legacy" water supply business.

China Water Affairs' core net profit attributable to shareholders, adjusted for non-recurring items, increased by +22% to HK$1,732 million in FY 2021, which is in line with the company's top line expansion. However, this masks the decline in operating profitability for the company.

Based on my estimates, China Water Affairs' gross profit margin contracted from 43.2% in FY 2020 to 41.9% in FY 2021, while its operating profit margin narrowed from 35.2% to 34.1% over the same period. China Water Affairs suffered from an unfavorable revenue mix. Among its core water supply business' revenue streams, the lower-margin water supply construction services grew the fastest at +20% in FY 2021. In contrast, the relatively higher margin water supply operation services and water supply connection income increased by +17% and +18%, respectively last fiscal year.

It's also noteworthy that China Water Affairs' bottom line was boosted by a +34% increase in interest income to HK$160 million, and a -14% decrease in finance costs to -HK$371 million in fiscal 2021. Lower net interest expenses were positive for China Water Affairs' earnings, but this is unrelated to the operating performance of China Water Affairs. Furthermore, the company's borrowing costs relating to loans actually increased in FY 2021 as per the chart below.

Break-down Of China Water Affairs' Finance Costs For FY 2021

Source: China Water Affairs' FY 2021 Financial Results Announcement

Lackluster Dividend Growth And Absence Of Share Repurchases In The Spotlight

China Water Affairs' capital return to shareholders also was below expectations.

The company only increased its dividends per share by +3% from HK$0.30 in FY 2020 to HK$0.31 in FY 2021, despite a +22% growth in its core net income attributable to shareholders as highlighted in the preceding section. More significantly, China Water Affairs' adjusted dividend payout ratio (as a proportion of core earnings adjusted for non-recurring items) decreased from 34% in FY 2020 to 28% in FY 2021.

Although China Water Affairs' headline dividend payout ratio was maintained at 29% in FY 2021 (same as FY 2020) based on reported earnings (without adjusting for non-recurring items), there is still room for China Water Affairs to further increase its dividend payout ratio in the future.

Separately, China Water Affairs' last share buybacks were done in late-October 2020. Between June and October 2020, China Water Affairs repurchased 18.8 million shares or 1.2% of its shares outstanding at an average price of HK$6.12, which sent a signal to the market that the company's shares were undervalued. However, although China Water Affairs' current share price is below the average price of its prior share buybacks, the company did not conduct any share repurchases in the last eight months.

Moving forward, an increase in dividend payout ratio or a resumption of share buybacks could be positive catalysts for the stock.

Valuation And Risk Factors

China Water Affairs is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2022 (YE March 31) and FY 2023 normalized P/E multiples of 5.0 times and 4.4 times, respectively according to the company's last traded price of HK$5.98 at the close of June 30, 2021.

Based on market consensus' financial estimates sourced from S&P Capital IQ, China Water Affairs is forecasted to generate ROEs of 17.0% and 17.2% for FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively. The stock is also expected to offer forward dividend yields of 6.0% and 6.5% for this fiscal year and the subsequent fiscal year, respectively.

Although China Water Affairs' valuations appear reasonably attractive on an absolute basis, the stock is fairly valued if it is compared with peers. As per the peer valuation comparison table below, the market typically values listed Chinese water utility and environmental solutions stocks in the single-digit P/E multiple range. While China Water Affairs' forward ROEs are slightly higher than that of its peers, it's hard to justify a high single-digit to low-teens P/E multiple for the stock, considering where its peers are trading at. Similarly, most of China Water Affairs' peers also boasts relatively high dividend yields. In conclusion, China Water Affairs' valuations are fair on a relative basis.

Peer Valuation Comparison For China Water Affairs

Stock Consensus Current Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE China Everbright Greentech Limited (OTC:CNEBF) [1257:HK] 3.4 2.9 6.1% 7.2% 13.3% 14.2% China Everbright Environment Limited (OTCPK:CHFFF) (OTCPK:CHFFY) [257:HK] 3.8 3.6 7.7% 8.2% 14.6% 14.1% Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCPK:BJWTF) (OTC:BJWTY) [371:HK] 6.3 5.8 6.2% 6.8% 12.1% 12.2% Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. [1330:HK] 7.0 6.2 4.0% 4.5% 10.8% 12.2%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The key risks for China Water Affairs include weaker-than-expected profitability going forward, lower-than-expected dividends in the future, and a failure to resume share buybacks.