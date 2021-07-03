Gold Is On The Floor So Buy This Dip

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Gold has had a sudden reality check down from a high of $1900/Oz in June to around $1775/Oz today. The chart below clearly shows the recent sell-off that put a dramatic end to gold’s rally. Gold formed a Double Bottom in March and April and set the scene for a rally to higher ground which duly followed. During this rally we had high hopes that a Golden Crossover could be formed, this is when an upswing of the 50dma crosses over the 200dma, however, it was pipped at the post by this recent sell-off. These two averages are almost touching so it is not beyond the realms of possibility that it could still be formed. The Golden Crossover is usually a positive indicator of better things to come, hence my interest in it.

Further examination of the chart reveals that gold according to the MACD, RSI and the STO is now firmly in the oversold zone suggesting that a near-term bounce could be on the cards.

Chart courtesy of Stock Charts, TA by author.

There is a myriad of contributing factors that could have been influential in this sell-off, however, today we will take a quick look at just two of them; the FOMC meeting on monetary policy and the ramifications of G7 meeting held in the UK.

Contributing Factors

The recent US inflation figures rose to 5% and in doing so prompted the FOMC to respond as this figure exceeded their targets. The FOMC used the word ‘transitory’ to describe this surge in inflation and said that it is not a problem for the longer-term outlook.

Having lived through the rampant inflation of the late 70s, I fear that the word ‘transitory’ will come back to haunt us all. However, the cure for inflation is generally regarded as a hike in interest rates and so they did get a mention. The Fed has in mind two rate hikes of 25 basis points each which would lift the rate to around 0.5% to be implemented in 2023. This is a relatively tame response, but I am guessing that they didn’t want to scare the stock market into a panic selling frenzy by signaling the end of free money.

Nevertheless, the US Dollar was boosted and as gold is inversely correlated with the US Dollar, it came down with a nasty bump to today’s level of around $1775/Oz. This sell off is an event that has happened on a number of occasions as traders try to position themselves in order to take advantage of any change in monetary policy. In my opinion this is not enough to hold gold down indefinitely and as soon as the dust settles I expect to see gold steady, form a base and then move up for the remainder of this year.

The other influencing factor was that good old jolly known as the meeting of the G7. They concluded their jamboree with a joint agreement that the printing and spending of Fiat currency should continue in order to support of the global economic recovery and minimize the effects of the pandemic. The more Fiat currency we print more we dilute the value of the US Dollar, a fact that appears to have been overshadowed by the expectation of rate hikes which boosted the US Dollar, but one has to wonder just how long this charade can last.

A quick look at the chart for the US Dollar shows how well it has recovered over the last month or so.

Chart courtesy of Stock Charts, TA by author.

Conclusion

It is a delicate balance keeping the markets supplied with liquidity and also keeping inflation under control and an unenviable task for the central bankers. It is looking more and more like a choice between rampant inflation or a stock market collapse, a case of choose your own poison.

Having acquired physical gold many moons ago, I tend to focus on precious metals mining stocks as I am attracted by the leverage that the stocks have to the underlying metal. I own a number of stocks in this sector, including Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) which I am happy to hold even through these difficult times.

This Bull Market was always going to be a ‘White Knuckle Ride’ and we have seen nothing yet in terms of wild oscillations in both directions for this tiny market sector. Hang on tight and don’t allow this Bull to panic you into selling your position as I might well be the recipient of your bargain sale price.

Got a comment? Then, please fire it in whether you agree with us or not, as the more diverse comments we get, the more balance we will have in this debate and hopefully, our trading decisions will be better informed and more profitable.