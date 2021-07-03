Biovica International Should Double On Novel Breast Cancer Test Launch In Q3

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

In April I wrote an article on Xbrane. At that time, the share price was trading at 80-90 SEK price range. Two months later it is trading 160-170 SEK. The share price almost doubled in the last three months. The move was driven by the high expectations from its Phase 3 study of its new Bio-similar product. Investors drove the share price up in anticipation of a high likelihood of the catalyst materializing.

I believe the same should happen to Biovica. It should double within three months on high expectations of the FDA approval and product launch in the US. Biovica has 30 studies from the most reputable US hospitals that evidence their product works (John Hopkins, Mayo, etc.).

The analysts expect the FDA approval in August/September and the US product launch shortly after that. The high market expectations should double the share price by the time of the FDA decision announcement.

Introduction to Biovica

Biovica International ("Biovica") is Swedish biotech founded in 2009 with a vision to improve monitoring and predicting the efficacy of cancer therapies. DiviTum®TKa ("DiviTum®") provides an early response to whether or not the patient's cancer treatment is effective.

The company has a primary listing in Stockholm with 950 million SEK (USD 110 million) market capitalization. The company has a cash position of 145 million SEK (USD 17 million) and has no debt.

Biovica's initial focus is breast cancer, a disease responsible for over 600,000 deaths a year. The company works with leading cancer institutes, collaborative groups, and pharmaceutical companies on product development with the aim of improving outcomes and lowering costs.

Clinical validation of DiviTum®, has been selected for support and funding by the European Commission Horizon 2020 phase 2 program.

The management owns 18.5% of the company. Their incentives are therefore aligned with the other shareholders.

The DiviTum® Cancer Test

Cancer diagnostics is a strongly evolving field. DiviTum® is an innovative test developed with the aim to evaluate cancer progress. The test measures the activity of the enzyme Thymidine Kinase-1 ("TK") in blood serum or cell cultures. In normal cells, TK activity is hardly detectable, but in cancer-affected cells, its levels increase. Since the degree of TK activity is highly associated with the rate of cell proliferation, it is a particularly suitable biomarker for researching tumor aggressiveness.

Source: Biovica International

DiviTum® offers several advantages over alternative testing:

Rapid Evaluation - DiviTum® proved that it can detect if a patient is responding to a treatment or not already after 14 days. The current techniques require 3-4 months. Cost savings on treatments - DiviTum® proved that it can quickly recognize if the current cancer treatment is working. The cancer treatments are very expensive. The DiviTum® would reduce the use of treatments that are not benefiting the patient. Costs savings on testing - MRI testing price ranges between USD 300-3500, PET Scan costs USD 1250 - 9200. The analysts expect the DiviTum® would cost USD 300 - 750. That is significantly below competing tests. Easily obtainable samples for testing - samples can be obtained from patients in any laboratory

DiviTum®'s Massive Clinical Evidence Base

= Low risk

Biovica conducted 30 clinical trials, out of which 25 are already completed. These include the most prestigious hospitals such as Mayo Clinic, John Hopkins, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, to mention a few. While the initial focus is on breast cancer, which represents 30% of all cancer for women, studies on other forms of cancer are ongoing, and commercialization for those is in line.

Source: Biovica International

Biovica has managed to get clinical trial participation support from high-profile Key Opinion Leaders (KOL), including the former President of ASCO (Daniel Hayes) and the former President of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO, Martine Piccart), which with approximately 25,000 members is the biggest oncology society in Europe and second after ASCO (approximately 45,000 members) worldwide.

The breast cancer studies from top hospitals reinforce the likelihood of success:

Source: Biovica International

FDA Approval Status

Biovica submitted an application to the FDA in September 2020. The FDA review was twice delayed due to FDA saturation with Corona Virus treatments. On the last quarterly call on 18 June 2021, the CEO confirmed that the FDA review is ongoing and is due to be completed in Q3. Pareto Research analyst Dan Akschuti believes that the approval should be granted in the August/September period and that the FDA approval likelihood is 95%. The high probability is based on the unprecedented wealth and quality of clinical data.

Source: Biovica International

No Real Competition

Pareto Analyst Dan Akshuti wrote in his initiation research on Biovica:

"With the exceptions of AroCell and DiaSorin, we have not found any companies that have clinically evaluated their products. All of the companies observed sell their products for research use only. Costs for the kits vary enormously (e.g. USD 2,030 for Eagle Biosciences' kit and USD 703 for Abcam's kit), and due to non-clinically validated regulatory approval in any kind of indication, we do not consider the kits as competitors to DiviTum®."

Distribution Channel Set Up for Commercialization in Q3

Biovica has already lined up a number of customers, which at the same time will serve as partners in distributing DiviTum® - see diagram below.

Beyond this, Biovica has already started engaging payers which will help in getting DiviTum® reimbursed. These insurance companies, such as Kaiser Permanente, Geisinger, United Healthcare, and Anthem are expected to be among the first to reimburse DiviTum® in MBC. We expect several of the early adopters within the insurance companies to enable the reimbursement of DiviTum® already during 2021.

Source: Biovica International

Valuation

At the moment, there are only two brokers covering Biovica:

Pareto Securities has a price target of 103 SEK (fair value now) and 122 SEK (when first sales are recorded in Q3), and

Redey has a base case price target of 95 SEK and a Bull case of 325 SEK

The current share price is around 46 SEK. The lowest base case still represents a double from the current share price.

The valuation is a function of two parameters - the market share Biovica will be able to conquer and the price per testing kit. I enclose below a table from the Pareto research that indicates the sensitivity to the valuation parameters.

Source: Pareto Securities Research

Pareto Base case NPV valuation of 122 SEK per share corresponds to a market capitalization of USD 518 million. In the table above, this corresponds to an average sales price of USD 250 per testing kit and a market share of just around 20%.

In the table above, Pareto highlighted the mid valuation of USD 1 037 million that assumes USD350 average sales price per testing kit and 30% market share. This scenario corresponds to a share price valuation of 245 SEK per share.

Based on my experience, I believe that the share price will at least double before the FDA approval.

I believe that if the share price would reach around 120 SEK, we would see a sell the fact situation after the FDA announcement as we did with Xbrane.

If the share price would appreciate to only 80-90 SEK before the FDA, we would most likely experience a further gradual appreciation of the product sales are reported.

Based on my experience I would assume that Biovica will exceed 100 SEK per share by September unless there is market turmoil. This is my price target for the next three months.

It is important to stress that the above valuation is based only on products for testing breast cancer in the USA and Europe. There are currently 43 million people living with cancer in Europe and the US. Breast cancer represents 7%. The company has already published studies on products for other forms of cancer. The introduction of further products has the potential to further multiply the share price.

Source: Biovica International

Conclusion

Cancer diagnostics is a strongly evolving field. Biovica is in line to become the market leader in cancer testing. Its product can quickly diagnose if the cancer medication is working or not. The FDA approval likelihood in the next three months is 95%. In such situations, the share prices of pharma companies tend to perform strongly. My Xbrane idea doubled in two months. After analyzing both cases, I believe Biovica should at least double in two months.