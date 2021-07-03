MediaProduction/E+ via Getty Images

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) recently disclosed the proposed acquisition of Boral's (OTCPK:BOALF) North American building products business, a leader in roofing, siding, trim and shutters, decorative stone, and windows, for $2.15 billion. At first glance, acquiring building products assets seems risky, considering the housing cycle is likely nearing its peak. However, if the Fed opts to keep rates lower for longer, there could be a nice growth runway ahead for WLK to capitalize on.

Additionally, the acquisition increases its scale downstream, which brings further portfolio diversification advantages as well as a potentially higher valuation multiple over time (note the average building product player trades several turns higher on an EV/EBITDA basis than WLK at c. 6x currently).

A Closer Look at the Boral North America Acquisition

WLK recently announced a promising $2.15 billion acquisition of Boral's North American building products business. With the Boral assets under the WLK umbrella, the company gains a foothold in the roofing, decorative stone, vinyl windows, and siding/trim/shutters markets in the US (under various brand names). Funding-wise, WLK will utilize c. $1 billion of cash on hand and a debt issuance to finance the purchase. Yet, WLK still expects to maintain its investment-grade balance sheet, with net leverage only moving to c. 1.2x post-deal. As things stand, the acquisition is projected to close in the second half of the year.

Source: Westlake Chemical M&A Presentation Slides

Strategically, the deal adds several key benefits, most notably the product breadth - Boral North America has exposure to a full range of products (top/mid/bottom-tiers) across a host of applications. Notably, these areas complement WLK's PVC pipe/fittings, vinyl trim/molding, and siding businesses nicely. And perhaps more importantly, it extends WLK's presence in the Northeast and Midwest into the West and Southern regions (where Boral has the largest exposures). As a result, WLK stands to benefit from growth synergies in addition to the c. $35 million of projected cost savings.

Source: Westlake Chemical M&A Presentation Slides

Reasonable Price Tag and Growth Potential Support the Financial Case

As highlighted in its latest investor presentation, the Boral North America building products business has generated a solid $1+ billion/year top-line over the past three years. Along with the steady revenue over the period, the business also sustained EBITDA margins of 15+% and required modest capex intensity. And with new home starts set to gain traction amid the post-COVID-19 recovery in fiscal 2021 and further growth in fiscal 2022 as the vaccine rollout gains traction, there is plenty of room for a near-term earnings ramp.

Furthermore, with the limited inventory backdrop also potentially supporting additional upside to current estimates and assuming the Fed holds off on rate hikes for a while, WLK could benefit from plenty of medium to longer-term growth in this business.

Source: Westlake Chemical M&A Presentation Slides

Supporting the case for an accretive outcome is the reasonable price tag - on an EV/EBITDA basis, WLK is paying a 10-11x pre-synergy multiple, which implies a $195-$215 million EBITDA. Should WLK successfully realize the c. $35 million in projected cost synergies (equivalent to c. 3% of acquired sales), this likely moves the multiple lower to c. 9x. WLK could bring the transaction multiple even lower to the c. 8x level if it unlocks an incremental c. $35 million in cross-selling revenue synergies, which compares favorably to WLK's current c. 6x EV/EBITDA multiple. With WLK yet to better define the potential cross-selling opportunities at hand, however, I would hold off on penciling in these projections at this point.

Boral Acquisition Likely Accretive to the WLK Valuation Multiple

A key advantage of having a bigger building products contribution is the increased stability of the earnings and margin profile of the business, which tends to run much higher than commodity chemicals through the cycles. As a result, the building products group also tends to command better multiples than the chemical industry. While the plan to drive multiple expansion via the Boral assets sounds good on paper, I question if the acquisition will be enough – even post-deal, the combined business will still contribute less than 40% of overall sales. As such, I think a meaningful re-rating toward its peers in the building materials space could prove challenging.

Source: Westlake Chemical M&A Presentation Slides

However, there are ways to unlock value here if management explores a potential split-off, for instance, of the building products business. It is worth noting here that management has shown an openness to such transactions in the past with the prior MLP ("Master Limited Partnership") separation. I think a feasible outcome could therefore be to further build out the scale of the business through organic and inorganic growth over the upcoming years before considering a split.

At current levels, the building materials group trades at a wide range of multiples, from c. 7x to c. 28x on 2022 EV/EBITDA, depending on the growth and margin outlook. Should WLK successfully accelerate the growth of the business from here, I see no reason why its building products unit could not command a multiple at the upper-end of the range.

Final Take

On balance, I view the company's latest acquisition of Boral's North American building products business as a net positive. The deal has clear strategic merits, helping to scale the building products business within WLK, which should allow it to capitalize on opportunities within the US housing market ahead.

And with the price tag also quite reasonable should management realize synergies and accelerate growth, the acquisition seems like a sound use of WLK's balance sheet. As WLK continues to build out its building products business, I see clear re-rating potential for the shares, as public building product companies typically trade at a significant premium to commodity chemical names.