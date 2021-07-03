Aleksei Savin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CSX Corporation's (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CSX) price has continued to increase since its incorporation despite all economic distress in the past. The more the railroad industry in the US improves, the more the economy benefits. CSX will remain in existence as it survives another immense economic distress because of the Covid-19 pandemic. After amassing substantial cash and improved liquidity, the company formed a new partnership with Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) to develop more sustainable and environmentally-friendly transportation solutions. CSX is primed and ready for another rally following a 10% correction from its all-time high in 2021 and management's positive outlook for the coming quarters.

Overview

CSX is a corporation that provides rail-based freight transportation services that operate primarily in the US. To be more specific, CSX services 23 states east of the Mississippi River, in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, and in the District of Columbia. Railroad has been a critical part of the US's success, both during and after the Civil War, by accelerating economic growth through efficient freight transportation. As we work toward a greener planet, the Association of American Railroads advocates for more environmentally friendly rail operations to combat climate change.

Source

CSX is already taking steps to make its operations more cost effective and economically friendly by disposing of obsolete equipment. The following chart illustrates its disposition of its plant assets:

Source: Q1 2021 and Annual Report 2020, Prepared by the Author

A good catalyst for CSX is their small but meaningful and beneficial steps toward sustainable rail. On June 24, 2021, they announced their partnership with WAB to achieve modernized and sustainable rail through the use of digital rail technologies that will improve its fuel efficiency and emission reductions. They claimed that the partnership will help CSX reduce their emissions intensity by 37% by 2030. Gina Trombley, WAB's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said that their solutions will enable CSX to maximize its full potential from both environmental and financial perspective.

The technology that will be implemented is called Wabtec's Trip Optimizer Zero-to-Zero system; according to Wabtec, it will help CSX save over 500 thousand tons of CO2 and 400 million gallons of fuel per year. It now makes sense why they have been disposing of their older equipment as part of their strategy to reduce emissions.

In addition to that, on July 1, 2021, CSX completed the acquisition of Quality Carriers, the leading provider of bulk liquid chemicals truck transportation in North America. This acquisition will assist CSX in growing their business by providing access to new products and market share through a unique and competitive multimodal solution that combines the reach of truck transportation with the cost effectiveness of rail-based services.

Stronger Moat: As Economy Continues To Accelerate

Image Source

CSX, as a provider of rail-based freight transportation services, maintains a strong moat despite the temporary shutdown caused by Covid-19. It is now stronger, in my opinion, because they are adapting to the rapidly changing trend toward going green and contributing to the planet's preservation. They are also flexible at adapting to different scenarios; in fact they accumulated an impressive cash reserve during the pandemic by financing their short-term investments and issuing less long-term debt than in annual 2019. I attached CSX's annual 2020 cash flow below:

Source: Annual Report 2020

I am emphasizing their substantial cash reserves because they will provide CSX with a wide range of better options to improve their shareholder value in the future. For example, more cost-effective projects that contribute to revenue growth. According to their earnings call, they are currently focusing on their intermodal business and anticipate a complete recovery in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Stronger Balance Sheet

CSX increased its current ratio to 2.39 in Q1 2021, up 38.15 percent from the same quarter last year. This is logical, as CSX amasses vast sums of cash without incurring significant debt. CSX will have no difficulty meeting its short-term obligations in terms of liquidity. It also improved its debt to equity ratio to 1.24 in Q1 2021, 13.28 percent better than Q1 2020. There has been a decline in its Times Interest Earned of 5.86 TTM in 2021. This is due to a declining EBIT that began to show in annual 2020, which was anticipated due to the pandemic.

Valuation Snapshot

Compared to its Forward Counterpart

The P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples indicate that CSX is currently trading at a discount to the consensus analyst forecast for the coming year. This is also consistent with the market outlook for the coming year provided to investors by CSX's management.

Compared to its Peers

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

CSX compared to its peers is undervalued at 13.58 Forward EV/EBITDA multiple. My target here is at around 38.66, same as with the bullish call of Citigroup. According to the article, their call is up to $116, but that is unadjusted for the 3:1 stock split that occurred on June 28, 2021.

Price Action: Pullback After an All-Time High, Bullish Divergence on MACD, Potential MACD Cross

Source: TradingView

CSX recently broke through its two-year psychological resistance level of around $27, and a drop near that level is a better price to accumulate. On a daily time frame, we can see a bullish divergence in its MACD and a potential MACD crossover, which is an indicator to the possibility of future bullish price action. I plotted three key levels aside from the inflection point around $27, which price might revisit before retesting today's level. Additional note: a price below 27 is too deep for me to become a healthy retracement.

Final Key Takeaways

In my opinion, CSX makes it easier for new investors to build a position while its price is correcting, and on top of that, the price was a third cheaper thanks to its 3-for-1 stock split. For me, as a potential new retail investor, I wouldn't mind such a split. In fact, it is an opportunity to grab it at a lower price per share.

We can expect that it will attract more investors and traders as there is now more liquidity in the market. The major risk here is that if Citigroup had a bullish call at $38.66, there would be an insufficient margin of safety for investors; however, a significant decline could make it more attractive if you value margin of safety in your investments. Another risk is that the lead management is selling their shares starting this year at an average price of $32.78 per share after the split.

Nevertheless, for a company with a strong track record in times of economic distress and a large amount of cash waiting to be disposed of, I hope we see another expansion for CSX, a stock that is undervalued in comparison to its peers that is worth monitoring.