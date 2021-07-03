Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

The net lease space has seen a number of new entrants in recent years. While the new issues and industry stalwarts like Realty Income (O) and W.P. Carey (WPC) get most of the attention, One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) remains an underfollowed stock. This REIT has a track record that may surprise some investors, and in this article, I examine whether if the stock is currently a buy, sell, or hold, so let’s get started.

Looking Into OLP

One Liberty Properties is a Great Neck, New York based net lease REIT that was founded back in 1982. It has a diversified portfolio of 125 properties spread across 31 states, in Texas and the Eastern-half of the U.S., with a few properties scattered along the West Coast. OLP is one of the smaller net lease REITs, with an equity market cap of just $588M, and in the trailing 12 months, it generated $81M in total revenue.

OLP’s properties are diversified by asset class, and it’s currently transitioning its portfolio more towards the faster-growing industrial segment. This is reflected by the 230 bps increase in the percentage of OLP’s ABR (annual base rent) attached to industrial properties, from 48.5% in 2019 to 50.8% this year. Beyond industrial, OLP gets the remainder of its ABR from mostly e-commerce resistant sectors in retail (including furniture and grocery), restaurants, fitness, and movie theaters, as seen below.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

It’s worth noting however, that while OLP is a net lease REIT, its operating margin profile is more like that of a well-run shopping center REIT than that of its net lease peers. This is reflected by OLP’s operating margin (with depreciation addback) of 70% in 2019 (pre-pandemic) and 66% for the trailing 12 months, sitting well below the 80-90% range of most of its net lease peers.

One reason for this is due OLP’s smaller size, which means that it lacks the economy of scale that its larger peers enjoy. For example, larger REITs such as W.P. Carey are able to spread their corporate overhead costs across a wider base of assets, and this comes with leasing efficiencies as well. These factors result in better operating leverage.

Plus, while tenants are responsible for property maintenance during the life of the contract, OLP sometimes needs to ‘spruce up’ its properties in order to retain tenants, as some of its properties are relatively older. This is reflected by its agreement last month to make up to $3M in tenant improvements.

This gives the market the impression that OLP is a lower quality REIT. What’s surprising, however, is that this lower market perception has actually resulted in stellar returns for OLP’s shareholders who have held on and reinvested dividends. This is reflected by OLP’s 5-year total return beating that of Realty Income and W.P. Carey, and by its 10-year total return beating both peers and the S&P 500 (SPY). As seen below, OLP has produced a stellar 329% total return over the past decade.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, OLP is performing well in the current operating environment, with a 98% rent collection rate in Q1’21, which surpasses the ~95% collection rate of more retail-focused net lease and shopping center REITs. OLP’s AFFO/share has also steadily climbed back up, and now sits just $0.03 shy of its pre-pandemic level, at $0.48 per share.

Looking forward, I see One Liberty Properties benefitting from its continued transition towards an industrial-focused REIT. This is considering the fast growth of e-commerce sales, which is expected to grow by 13.7% this year, on top of 34% growth that it saw last year.

(Source: Emarketer)

Plus, e-commerce generates incrementally higher demands for storage space, due to the higher likelihood of customer returns when goods are purchased online. This is supported by research from real estate services firm CBRE (CBRE), which estimates that an e-commerce supply chain requires up to 3x more warehouse and logistics space than a traditional brick-and-mortar supply chain, and OLP should benefit from this trend.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

OLP has a more leveraged balance sheet that I’d like to see, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.2x. This puts OLP at a disadvantage when it comes to finding funding sources for external growth, thereby making it more reliant on asset sales and the equity market in its transition towards industrial properties.

The higher leverage also puts the 6.3% dividend yield at risk, which currently comes with a 94% payout ratio based on Q1’21 AFFO/share of $0.48.

Investor Takeaway

One Liberty Properties is a net lease REIT with a surprisingly strong track record of shareholder returns. It’s also transitioning its property profile towards the faster-growing industrial segment, and this positions the company well for the future.

However, OLP does come with a more leveraged balance sheet that I’d like to see, and this makes the dividend somewhat more vulnerable. The higher leverage also handicaps the company in its transition, as it will need to rely more on asset sales and the equity market.

OLP could be a good buy at the right price, but I see the company as being fairly valued at the current price of $28.39, with a forward P/FFO of 16.5. I view the $25.50 range as being a better entry point for OLP, as it puts the P/FFO at around 15. OLP is currently a Hold.