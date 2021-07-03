Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) has gone public in an offering which received a lackluster welcome. After shares were priced above the high end of the preliminary price range, an opening day pop was not seen, as this lack of a move higher makes that (relative) valuations looks quite compelling.

With the company operating in a secular growth market and continuing to deliver on operating leverage and growth, it is notably the relative valuations which look quite compelling here.

Making Impressions Count

The paragraph header is the mission of the business. Integral hopes to become a benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media for leading brands, publishers and platforms.

Customer impressions are measured on various channels and settings including desktops, display, social platforms, mobile, video, browser, CTV, open web, among others. Reliability and quality figures become more important as consumer brands and traditional players struggle with the rapid changes in the field, and hence there is a big request for reliability and objective data.

The company is doing this with its Media Rating Council, also known as MRC, which is an accredited impression metric to verify that the impressions are seen by a person and not a bot. As a leading ad verification player, the company has relationships with the dominant online players including Amazon, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Pinterest, The Trade Desk, Spotify and YouTube, among many others.

With more than half a trillion spend on online advertising by 2024, according to estimates, the reliability and accuracy of these marketing dollars spent is very important for advertisers, of course. For this reason, services provided by Integral are key to provide some accountability to multi-billion advertising budgets.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell 15 million shares in a preliminary price range between $15 and $17 per share. Following solid demand, the final price has been set at $18 per share. This means that the business will raise $270 million in gross proceeds with the offering, excluding proceeds from over-allotment option.

With nearly 149 million shares outstanding following the offering, equity of the company is valued at $2.68 billion at the offer price. As the company operates with $301 million in net debt ahead of the offering, I peg pro-forma net debt at around $70 million, a manageable amount which works down to a $2.75 billion operating asset valuation.

In the year 2019, the company posted $213 million in sales, on which it reported an operating loss of $34 million. Revenues rose in a relatively modest fashion, up nearly 13% in 2020 to $240 million and change. Operating losses narrowed to less than $14 million, as the latter is an impressive result.

To understand the past year a bit better, it is important to look at the quarterly revenue trends. The company started the first quarter of last year with nearly 20% revenue growth as the pandemic was clearly seen in the second quarter when revenues fell by 7% and change. Third quarter sales rose 15% as growth accelerated, with revenues up 22% in the final quarter of the year. Hence, the revenue cadence is actually quite favorable, certainly if we see that the company posted a small operating profit in the third quarter and the fourth quarter (although the final quarter of the year has a seasonal component to it).

First quarter sales for 2021 rose nearly 24% to $67 million and while this is a seasonally slower quarter, revenues already run at a rate of $268 million a year, essentially valuing the business at 10 times sales. The company furthermore posted a quarterly operating profit of $3 million and change in the quarter, as it is very likely that the company will squeeze out earnings for this year.

With shares trading at $18 and change, just a few pennies above the offer price, the valuation conclusions are still largely intact. At these levels, shares still trade around 10 times sales and a very high earnings multiple, of course.

Concluding Thoughts

Being able to buy a business which could play an important role in the future of (digital) advertising is compelling, certainly as 10 times sales multiple looks reasonable compared to other tech IPOs. While the relative sales multiple is not very high, the >20% growth rates are decent, but nothing too spectacular, although it is very comforting to see this growth now being accompanied by actual profitability.

Key risks, other than the valuation discussion above, is that of the global economy and closely tied to that the advertising market. While this is a cyclical market, the continued move to online marketing provides of course a secular growth boost to this industry. Other risk factors include the effectiveness of the solution and for that the company needs access to information to measure campaign and performance, which is a big if, certainly as some major traffic and generators might become competitors in the long turn of the business as well. This is a so-called binary risks, always tough to price in of course, although regulation might actually be or become a friend of the business here with regulators toughening up on tech giant's monopoly positions.

If we look at some peers, one close competitor is DoubleVerify (DV) which recently went public, in fact as recent as April. When shares rose to $36 on their first day of trading, I concluded that at an 18 times sales multiple based on the annualised revenue number, expectations were high. With 36% year-over-year growth in its most recent quarter (at the time the fourth quarter of 2020) the growth number was a bit higher than Integral Ad Science as well.

As DoubleVerify has done quite well out of the gate and in fact has gained a bit more ground to $39 and change here, pushing up sales multiples to nearly 20 times sales, think that Integral looks relatively compelling here and perhaps a small position might be warranted here.