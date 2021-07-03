Jokic/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) back in November of last year when we reiterated our bullish stance on the supermarket retailer. What attracted us at the time was how the retailer's sales and equity numbers had been trending and how cheap these very same sales and assets were selling for. Although shares have only returned approximately 2% since we penned that piece, we are strong proponents of investing in companies which have the wherewithal to generate consistent earnings and cash flow from their respective revenues. From this standpoint, we believe little has changed here.

In fact, seven months later, Village came to our attention once more from a screen we ran where we were looking for stocks with compelling valuations, low debt and a solid dividend. From running the numbers once more, we are reiterating our stance that Village Supermarket is for the investor who dislikes elevated volatility (limited drawdowns) but at the same time earns a solid 4%+ annual dividend yield. Although Village's profitability may lag the grocery store industry in general, we are maintaining our bullish stance for the following reasons.

From a profitability standpoint in the recent third quarter, it is fair to see that Village's earnings came under pressure for a host of reasons. Operating profit came in a mere $3.84 million and net profit swooped to $2.57 million in the quarter which on the surface looks a very disappointing number. Firstly, one has to take into account the extremely tough quarterly comparable (February to April 2020) when the majority of customers were stockpiling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This incessant increase in sales last year led to higher margins due to the significant leverage gained in that period. This explained the higher cost comparable number in the recent third quarter due to the lack of that aforementioned leverage. Nevertheless, despite the fact that same store sales decreased by over 5% in Q3 this year, top-line sales got a bump from the additional numbers from the Fairway acquisition.

Despite earnings being the primary driver of stocks on Wall Street, we prefer to look at long-term trends. Due to near-term elevated costs due to the likes of the Fairfield acquisition and digital costs, EBIT margins now come in at a very low 1.3% over a trailing twelve-month average. Gross margin in Q3 however came in just below 28% (similar to the trailing average) and this was testament to Fairway's higher margins which again demonstrates that Village is on the right track.

Suffice it to say, investors need to look further up the income statement where the trends look far healthier. Yes, Village's profitability lags the industry in general but we have no issue here considering that this retailer continues to turn a healthy profit as well as the fact that shares are trading at a huge discount compared to the industry.

What we specifically mean with respect to undervaluation is Village's sales and assets and not the company's earnings. In fact, if one just looks at Village's price to earnings ratio (trailing multiple of 17.6), this number is well above the company's 5-year average (15.5) for example. The question is what drives Village's earnings forward. The answer is two-fold. Its sales as well as its assets. Many investors here solely concentrate on the sales part here and with good reason. As mentioned, Village grew its top line by just under 5% in Q3 on pretty solid gross margins. Considering Village's history, we would expect bottom-line profitability to return meaningfully over time once operating costs become under control. Furthermore, with a sales multiple of an ultra-low 0.17, we continue to see very limited risk here

The other driver of earnings however is the company's assets (book value). Village over the past five years has returned approximately 8% in net earnings off its equity. Its trailing return on equity number at present comes in at 5.75% and balance sheet equity continues to grow ($337 million in recent quarter). Suffice it to say, Village's equity at present is returning 28% less on average earnings compared to its historical norms. Currently shares of VLGEA are trading around book value (P/B of 1) which again demonstrates how cheap this retailer really is.

Another strong reason why we see limited downside risk in this stock is the dividend. Village has kept the quarterly payout of $0.25 at the same level for quite some time now. The $1 annual number equates to a present yield of 4.24% which is almost double what the industry pays out to shareholders. From an affordability standpoint, we do not see an issue. Approximately $13 million of dividends was paid out to shareholders over the past four quarters from a free cash flow kitty of $36 million. In fact, even in the most recent third quarter when profitability was meaningfully constrained, free cash flow still covered the $3 million dividend payment. These are good omens for future sustainability.

Therefore, to sum up, with Village Super Market, we are dealing with a retailer trading at a significant discount to the industry but is still managing to grow its sales and assets (earnings drivers). Furthermore, the retailer pays out a significant 4.2% dividend yield which should attract deep value investors if we see more weakness in the share price. We look forward to continued coverage.