Corn futures performed relatively well during Q2 of 2021, not trading below $5.5 per bushel. During May, corn futures outperformed, and the highest trading price was recorded on May 7, 2021, trading above $7.3 per bushel, a 50% gain since the start of the year and easily the largest ever increase for that period since at least 1973.

Corn futures did not trade below $6 per bushel during that month. The surge in futures was attributed to unfavorable weather conditions from some of the major growing areas in the U.S. adding risk to the 2021 planting season, thus adding pressure to global supply concerns on an already tight marketplace.

Corn futures have currently declined from their most recent highs. Despite the decline, prices of this soft commodity are performing relatively well compared to the start of the year. As Q2 comes to a close, prices are trading above $6 per bushel. In this article, I will discuss why I expect corn prices to sustain their price momentum.

First, old crop production projections are forecast lower m/m from major corn-producing countries. Second, demand projections forecast improving, and finally, I will discuss 2021/22 production projections and the impact on futures. Investing in Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) is a way for investors to track corn futures higher and lower without the need for a futures account.

Old Crop Production Projections Lowered

According to the May 2020 USDA WASDE report, production projections for the 2020/21 marketing year were approximately 1,186.86 MMT. As the season began, production estimates decreased to 1,162.38 MMT, a 24.48 MMT decrease. As 2021 commenced, estimates had been further lowered to approximately 1,133.89 MMT, and this carried on as the months progressed.

Production estimates in the most recent WASDE report have been lowered to 1,125.03 MMT, a 61.83 MMT decrease compared to the initial production estimates during the month of May 2020, a 37.35 MMT decrease as the 2020/21 season commenced, an 8.86 MMT decrease since the beginning of 2021, and a 3.34 MMT decrease compared to the previous month's production estimate of 1,128.46 MMT.

The decline in production estimates is due to a reduction in output from major producers the U.S and Brazil. The decrease in estimates from the U.S. is attributed to lower yield and a reduction in harvested area. With supply falling more than use, U.S. corn ending stocks, according to the recent WASDE report, are estimated at 150 million bushels, tightening supply for the upcoming marketing year and thus supporting corn futures price momentum.

In Brazil, unfavorable harvesting weather conditions during the last three months have impacted the second crop cycle. Despite the relief of rainfall across southern areas, soil moisture has continued to decline, and almost no areas across Brazil have adequate soil moisture for corn.

Harvests are currently underway in Brazil, but the limited precipitation during the last three months might impact total yield. Unfavorable weather conditions during harvesting for an already drought-stressed crop might lower total output from Brazil for the 2020/21 season. Thus I believe estimates will be lower than anticipated.

Consumption Forecasts Improve

In the 2020/21 season, according to the most recent WASDE report, global corn consumption estimates are pegged at 1,149.88 MMT, a decline from estimates pegged at the beginning of the season which was 1,164.74 MMT. The reduction in consumption is mainly attributed to a decline in domestic consumption from the vital consumer, the E.U 27.

As the season began, domestic consumption from the E.U 27 was pegged at 88.5 MMT, while imports were 25 MMT. As the season progressed, consumption and imports declined m/m and are approximately 73.3 MMT and 12 MMT, a 14.7 MMT and 13 MMT decline.

Despite a reduction in consumption from the E.U 27, consumption from the U.S. and China are currently rising. As the season began, domestic consumption from the U.S. was approximately 313.70 MMT, and as the season progressed, consumption continued to decline to 305.45 MMT till March 2021 due to a reduction in demand for corn for ethanol use, demand for feed and residual use, and demand for food, seed, and industrial use.

Despite the decline, as Q2 of 2021 began, domestic demand for this soft commodity increased. According to the recent WASDE report, corn demand for ethanol production has increased to 5,200 million bushels, food, seed, and industrial use increased to 6,615 million, and feed and residual use increased to 5,700 increasing overall domestic demand to 309.13 MMT, a 3.68 MMT rise.

Demand from China for this soft commodity has been rising steadily since Q4 of 2020, owing to the increased swineherd recovery rebuilding process. Demand for this soft commodity has increased to 289 MMT from approximately 279 MMT. Imports are rising at 26 MMT in the current season, a 19 MMT increase compared to the beginning of the season, where estimates were approximately 7 MMT.

The sharp rise in domestic demand from the U.S. and China will impact corn futures positively, in that this may prevent prices from declining further. I believe corn prices will be sustained through to Q3 of 2021, reckoning the above factors and consumption increasing faster than supply.

Investment Risk

Despite a decline in production for the 2020/21 season, production projections for the 2021/22 season are pegged higher, according to the recent WASDE reports. In the 2021/22 season production forecast are 1,189.85 MMT, a 64.82 MMT increase due to increased acreage.

Production estimates are also pegged higher from Brazil and Argentina from 97 MMT to 118 MMT, and 47 MMT to 50 MMT respectively. Currently, prices have been strained by the production projections, if projections are forecast higher in the upcoming July report; this might put a strain on corn futures.

Conclusion

Corn futures outperformed during Q2 of 2021. Although futures are currently declining, they are performing relatively well compared to prices at the start of the year. I believe corn futures will sustain their price momentum due to: first, old crop supply is decreasing at a faster rate than consumption, decreasing ending stocks and putting a strain on corn supply for the upcoming marketing year.

Second, consumption projections for this soft commodity from China and the U.S. are rising steadily. Higher production projections for the 2021/22 season, if realized, could lead to higher supply, therefore, causing a strain on corn futures. I believe for the latter of the 2020/21 season, futures will perform relatively well.