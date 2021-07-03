Kameleon007/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis and background

The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) offers diversified exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds. It provides a low-cost and convenient fund for investors seeking exposure to fixed income securities and diversification of their portfolio. This article also describes my methods of using AGG to build a conservative model portfolio.

It would help to provide a broader context of my general investment style and how I use AGG first. I have been applying a variation of Ray Dalio's All Weather Portfolio ("AWP") for years - a variation that made it more conservative to suit my goals and needs. I am on my way to early retirement as long as I avoid disastrous mistakes, and capital preservation is of primary priority for me. Here, for readers who would like to follow this method in real time, I will start providing regular updates of my portfolio composition and provide commentaries. The portfolio consists of:

About 10% cash or cash equivalent. The level of cash is dynamically adjusted based on the valuation of the stock and bond market. It can (and did) go to 0% when market is undervalued like during the 2020 pandemic turmoil.

10% gold and silver using a gold-silver trade strategy as detailed in my earlier article.

15% intermediate-term bonds such as AGG and other Treasuries.

15% long-term bonds.

The remaining are invested in stocks with equal exposure to US large-cap, US small-cap, internal stocks, and REITs.

So overall, the major tweak from Dalio's original AWP is to replace commodities with cash or cash equivalents to make it more conservative. Plus, I am not a believer of the long-term prospects of commodities, especially after the fees.

The performance of my conservative portfolio on a weekly basis since May is summarized in the following two charts. Its performance is benchmarked against the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). Though it has been a really short time compared to my horizon and there is no need to read too much into the specific numbers, you can already see its conservative nature. It lags the overall market in general (for one thing - due to the cash holding). But it fluctuates a lot less. As seen, it has not lost money since May 2021 even though VOO showed some negative returns.

Source: author.

Source: author

AGG: basic info and closer look at its holdings

With the above background and thesis, now let's take a closer at the AGG ETF itself. The basic info is shown below. As seen, it is one of the popular iShares ETF with a very large AUM of $88B. It charges a rock-bottom low fee of 0.04%. It trades with a decent daily volume and a very tight spread of 0.01%.

Source: ETF.com

The next three charts show the detailed exposure of the AGG fund. As can be seen from the first chart, the fund is primarily exposed to bond holdings in the United States. Exposure to the US bond occupy more than 93% of the asset. The next chart shows the composition of the fund in terms of sector and industry breakdown. As can be seen, the largest exposure is Treasury at 40% of the total assets, followed by MBS and industrial and financials. These top four categories occupy more than 93% of the total asset. The last chart shows the credit breakdown. As can be seen, the fund is almost exclusively exposed investment-grade bonds.

Source: iShares fund description

Source: iShares fund description

Source: iShares fund description

AGG: Interest rate sensitivity

A bit of bond 101 in case you are not familiar with it. In case you are, definitely skip this paragraph. A few key parameters for a bond fund are effective duration, yield to maturity, average coupon rate, and average maturity. The average maturity for the AGG fund is 8.3 years as can be seen below. That is why I use it an intermediate bond fund in my conservative portfolio. Also, the price of bond goes up when its yield goes down and vice versa. And a primary driving force for bond yield is interest rates. The effective duration is a quick (but reasonably accurate) way of estimating the price change of a bond fund as a function of yield. When the yield rises by 1% (e.g., caused by a 1% interest rate hike), the price of a bond decreases approximately by its effective duration in percentages. So in the example of AGG, its price will drop by about 6.5%.

Source: iShares fund description

The price of a bond is fully determined once the yield, coupon rate, and maturity are known. And all these information are already provided in the above chart. So we can calculate the bond price and study how it changes with yield (or interest rate), as shown in the next two charts. The first chart shows how the price of AGG will change if yield changes assuming the other two things remain the same. The price is normalized to $100 at the current yield of 1.47%. As seen, the price indeed decreases as yield increases, and vice versa. The second chart shows the percentage change of the price as a function of yield. And as can be seen when the yield changes by 1%, price change changes by about 7% (highlighted in the green box). And this result is pretty close to the estimation mentioned above using the effective duration.

So in summary, for an intermediate bond fund like AGG, the sensitivity to interest rate change isn't that large, which makes it a good holding in a conservative portfolio as detailed next.

Source: author

Source: author

AGG: a terrific diversifier for a conservative portfolio

As can be seen from the following chart, the AGG fund also features some of the lowest correlation relative to other asset classes (highlighted in the blue box). It features negative correlations relative to S&P 500 and internal stock market. At the same time, for reasons discussed above, AGG also features very low annualized standard deviation as you can see in the box highlighted by orange.

Due to the low or even negative correlation and its very low volatility, AGG serves as a terrific diversification to my overall conservative portfolio.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

The conservative portfolio

As aforementioned, the conservative portfolio is consisted of the following assets:

About 10% cash or cash equivalent. The level of cash is dynamically adjusted based on the valuation of the stock and bond market. It can (and did) go to 0% when market is undervalued like during the 2020 pandemic turmoil.

10% gold and silver using a gold-silver trade strategy as detailed in my earlier article.

15% intermediate-term bonds such as AGG and other Treasuries.

15% long-term bonds.

The remaining are invested in stocks with equal exposure to US large cap, US small cap, internal stocks, and REITs.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

The next chart shows the backtest results based on the composition shown in the pie chart above (with all the data available to me since 1994). As seen, the performance of my conservative portfolio lags the overall market in general (for one thing - due to the cash holding). But it fluctuates a lot less and does a much better job preserving my capital, as seen in the next chart. As highlighted by the blue boxes, its standard deviation is about half of that of the overall market, its worst year performance is about 1/3 of the overall market, and finally the maximum drawdown is about half of the overall market.

The preservation capabilities are even more impressive when we look at the historical drawdowns during all the market crises. In the past three decades or so since 1994, there have been 4 major market crises. As highlighted in the orange box, the overall US markets suffered drawdowns of 50%, 44%, 15%, and 5% respectively. In contrast, the conservative portfolio only suffered one double digit drawdown of 26%. And all the other drawdowns are in the single-digit range, from ~2% to 8%.

Lastly, while doing an excellent job preserving capital, the conservative portfolio also kept handsome growth. The CAGR during this relatively long backtest period is almost 8%, not too far from the 10.4% offered by the overall market.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Conclusions and final thoughts

Due to the above considerations, AGG is a part of the intermediate bond holdings in my conservative portfolio. With the help of AGG, the conservative portfolio provides excellent capital preservation capability, at the same time offering reasonable growth. The current composition of my conservative portfolio is detailed in the chart below.

In general, the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF offers diversified exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds. It features a rock-bottom low fee, large liquidity, and tradability for investors seeking exposure to fixed income securities. As an intermediate bond ETF, it shows relatively low sensitivity to interest change.

Thx for reading and look forward to your comments!