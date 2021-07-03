Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 4

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 7/15 8/5 1.15 1.25 8.70% 2.59% 11 Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) 8/12 9/1 0.2507 0.2682 6.98% 2.27% 29

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 5

Markets closed in observance of Independence Day

Tuesday Jul 6 (Ex-Div 7/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 7/16 0.19 21.18 3.59% 25 Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 7/23 0.5625 472.6 0.48% 28

Wednesday Jul 7 (Ex-Div 7/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brady Corp. (BRC) 7/30 0.22 55.49 1.59% 35 Culp Inc. (CULP) 7/16 0.11 16.02 2.75% 10 Gentex Corp. (GNTX) 7/21 0.12 33.52 1.43% 10 Mastercard Inc. (MA) 8/9 0.44 375.03 0.47% 10 Morningstar Inc. (MORN) 7/30 0.315 257.71 0.49% 11 AT&T Inc. (T) 8/2 0.52 29.23 7.12% 36 Verizon Communications (VZ) 8/2 0.6275 56.44 4.45% 16

Thursday Jul 8 (Ex-Div 7/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 8/16 0.245 47.77 2.05% 54 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 7/19 0.59 497.64 0.47% 10 Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) 8/2 0.42 64.26 2.61% 11 McCormick & Co. (MKC) 7/26 0.34 88.59 1.54% 34 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 7/30 0.4025 34.23 4.70% 14 Bank OZK (OZK) 7/19 0.28 41.9 2.67% 25 UDR Inc. (UDR) 8/2 0.3625 49.72 2.92% 11 Universal Corp. (UVV) 8/2 0.78 57.13 5.46% 51

Friday Jul 9 (Ex-Div 7/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 7/22 0.32 55.24 2.32% 10 MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 7/27 0.75 89.75 3.34% 18

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Years Alerus Financial Corp. (ALRS) 7/9 0.16 2.2% 23 American Tower Corp. (AMT) 7/9 1.27 1.9% 11 Avient Corp. (AVNT) 7/8 0.2125 1.8% 11 Best Buy Corp. (BBY) 7/8 0.7 2.4% 18 Chubb Limited (CB) 7/9 0.8 2.0% 28 Community Bank System (CBU) 7/9 0.42 2.2% 29 Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 7/9 0.3625 1.9% 17 HP Inc. (HPQ) 7/7 0.1938 2.5% 11 Independent Bancorp MA (INDB) 7/9 0.48 2.6% 11 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 7/12 0.633 1.5% 17 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 7/8 0.22 4.4% 10 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 7/9 0.86 7.2% 51 Merck & Company (MRK) 7/7 0.65 3.3% 10 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 7/9 0.7 3.5% 12 Philip Morris International (PM) 7/12 1.2 4.8% 13 State Street Corp. (STT) 7/12 0.52 2.5% 10 TowneBank (TOWN) 7/9 0.2 2.6% 10 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 7/9 0.52 4.1% 10 Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 7/9 0.11 0.7% 10

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.