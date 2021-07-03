Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 4
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Glacier Bancorp Inc.
|
(GBCI)
|
7/12
|
7/22
|
0.31
|
0.32
|
3.23%
|
2.32%
|
10
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
7/15
|
8/27
|
0.2
|
0.25
|
25.00%
|
2.97%
|
5
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday July 5
Markets closed in observance of Independence Day
Tuesday July 6 (Ex-Div 7/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First Bancorp Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
7/19
|
0.32
|
29.53
|
4.33%
|
8
Wednesday July 7 (Ex-Div 7/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
NetApp Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
7/28
|
0.5
|
82.99
|
2.41%
|
9
|
Riverview Bancorp Inc
|
(RVSB)
|
7/22
|
0.05
|
7
|
2.86%
|
6
Thursday July 8 (Ex-Div 7/9)
None
Friday July 9 (Ex-Div 7/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Shenandoah Telecommunications
|
(SHEN)
|
8/2
|
18.75
|
56.81
|
Special
|
9
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Air Lease Corp.
|
(AL)
|
7/9
|
0.16
|
1.5%
|
CyrusOne Inc.
|
(CONE)
|
7/9
|
0.51
|
2.9%
|
FirstService Corp.
|
(FSV)
|
7/7
|
0.1825
|
0.4%
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
7/8
|
0.39
|
4.9%
|
The Hackett Group Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
7/9
|
0.1
|
2.2%
|
Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|
(HLNE)
|
7/7
|
0.35
|
1.5%
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
|
(HPE)
|
7/7
|
0.12
|
3.3%
|
Healthcare Trust of America Inc.
|
(HTA)
|
7/9
|
0.32
|
4.8%
|
Hurco Companies Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
7/12
|
0.14
|
1.6%
|
Independence Holding Company
|
(IHC)
|
7/9
|
0.22
|
0.9%
|
Lam Research Corp.
|
(LRCX)
|
7/7
|
1.3
|
0.8%
|
Medical Properties Trust Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
7/8
|
0.28
|
5.4%
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
7/7
|
0.53
|
3.3%
|
QTS Realty Trust Inc.
|
(QTS)
|
7/7
|
0.5
|
2.6%
|
ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
7/9
|
0.2
|
1.2%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
