It's been an incredible year thus far for the Retail Sector (XRT), with the ETF up more than 50% year-to-date, trouncing the S&P-500's 14% return. One of the top large-cap performers in the index has been Target (NYSE:TGT), with the stock adding to its gains after a blowout Q1 report. Not only did the company post record quarterly earnings per share, but also Target posted strong digital growth, lapping triple-digit growth last year. However, while Target is a staple for investors in the retail space, the stock is no longer cheap and beginning to get overbought. So, while I would view sharp pullbacks as buying opportunities, I see no reason to chase the stock here near $250.00.

Target released its Q1 2021 results in mid-May and reported exceptional results with 23% top-line growth and record quarterly EPS of $3.69. The impressive performance was driven by higher traffic and a slightly higher average ticket year-over-year, but digital also saw significant gains, with a two-year stacked growth rate of 191%. Based on this solid start to the year, Target is on track to report 29% annual EPS growth in FY2021, an enviable growth rate for a company of its size. Investors have also been rewarded with a massive dividend hike, with the annual dividend now sitting at $3.60, a 1.45% forward yield. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Corporate.Target.com)

While most of the Retail Sector had a solid Q1 with store traffic surging following several months of lockdowns and the benefit of government stimulus, Target was one of the top performers. Compared to Walmart (WMT), which posted 3% revenue growth, and Costco (COST) with 21% growth, Target easily led the two with 23% top-line growth and 37% growth vs. Q1 2019 levels. The company noted that this was driven by 18% store comp sales, driven by higher traffic, and broad-based strength in nearly all categories, with apparel being a stand-out, up more than 60%. The company also noted "explosive demand" for dresses and cosmetics, with strength in luggage and performance activewear as well.

The robust results in these categories were offset by slower growth in food, beverage, and essentials, though this category still posted a single-digit comp. When factoring in the difficult year-over-year comps with unprecedented demand as consumers stocked up preparing for worst-case lockdowns, even single-digit growth year-over-year growth is quite impressive. Given the high double-digit revenue growth and 40 basis point gross margin expansion, quarterly earnings per share soared from $1.53 to $3.69, up 141% vs. Q1 2019 levels.

(Source: Company Website)

Moving to digital, Target had another incredible quarter, with digital comp sales up 50% year-over-year, despite lapping a digital comp of 141% in Q1 2020. Notably, the company is reporting high NPS scores for its drive-up services, with demand for this service expanding significantly in the quarter. Between Shipt (same-day delivery service), pick-up, and drive-up, the company hopes to continue to improve the customer experience, with drive-up being the fastest-growing same-day service (123% growth), allowing customers to choose when they want to come, with a goal of a 2 minute wait time once customers arrive at the store. Target's plan is to continue to build capacity on the front end of the store, making it easier for its team members to execute with high productivity and speed of service.

(Source: Corporate.Target.com)

When it comes to unit growth, Target is planning 30 new stores this year, translating to low single-digit unit growth. The good news is that the company is finding more opportunities for larger stores than it was previously and hopes to take advantage and open stores in the 50,000 to 100,000 square foot range. These stores benefit from higher than average sales productivity and above-average gross margins. The company is also planning to continue with its remodel and roll out new Ulta (ULTA) and Apple (AAPL) shopping environments in select locations, adding to its partnerships already with Disney (DIS) shop-in-shop locations and Levi Strauss (LEVI).

The only real negative news is the labor situation, with a tight labor market despite relatively high unemployment. Estimates point to normal wages growing at more than a 6% annual rate, faster than any three-month period since the 1980s. Fortunately, Target has a competitive advantage in this area, hiking its minimum wage to $15.00 ahead of the deadline last summer, beginning on July 5th. This should help the company mitigate the headwinds of a tight labor market and benefit from better customer service. This is because the company should have more experienced workers on the floor on balance relative to other retailers with higher turnover. It's worth noting that Target shared in its prepared remarks that employee turnover was down significantly relative to 2019, a great sign for the retailer, suggesting that labor tightness shouldn't be a headwind.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at Target's financial results, we can see that revenue growth continues to grow at an impressive rate, with a compound annual growth rate of ~13% since Q1 2018 ($24.2 billion vs. ~$16.8 billion). This is despite wading through a global pandemic for one of those years, and Q1 2022 estimates are sitting at ~$25.0 billion, translating to low-single-digit growth next year as well. This robust growth rate combined with improving gross margins (FY2018: 29.7%) has allowed the company to grow annual EPS rapidly, with a compound annual EPS growth rate of ~14.3% vs. FY2014 ($9.42 vs. $4.21). Notably, this compound annual EPS growth rate is expected to accelerate by 80 basis points based on FY2021 estimates of $12.20.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Assuming Target meets its FY2021 annual EPS estimates, this would translate to another year of high double-digit annual EPS growth, lapping 47% growth last year. This is much more impressive than Walmart, which has seen relatively stagnant growth since FY2014, with annual EPS up less than 10% in the period vs. FY2021 estimates ($5.46 vs. $5.06). This suggests that Target is a much better option for investors looking not growth in the retail space, with its compound annual EPS growth rate dwarfing even some of its mid-cap peers.

So, why not buy the stock here after an incredible quarter?

While Target is a solid growth story and continues to innovate to scoop up market share, the stock looks close to fully valued here short-term, trading at a price to sales ratio of ~1.27. This is the highest revenue multiple the stock has traded at in over thirty years. Like most retailers, Target likely benefited from government stimulus in Q1, meaning it will be hard to lap the most recent quarter's results. On all of the prior occasions that Target reached this valuation multiple, returns were muted on a 1-year forward basis, with returns of (+) 4%, (-) 25%, and (+) 5%, with large drawdowns. These periods were March 1999, April 2002, and November 2004.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at the technical picture, we can see another similarity with Q2 1998 and Q1 1999. The similarity is that the stock is the most extended it's been since this period, 140% above its monthly moving average (white line). While history doesn't have to repeat itself, it often rhymes, and while Target did do higher over the following year (Q1 1998 to Q1 1999) with a 30% return, the stock suffered a 30% correction first. In March 1999, which is more similar to the current setup with the stock trading at a revenue multiple above 1.0, the stock suffered a 40% correction over the following 17 months. This doesn't mean that the same has to occur this time, but it does suggest that the reward to risk is no longer ideal for starting new positions, given that there is an elevated risk of a sharp drawdown from current levels.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Target has started off the year with a bang and is set up for an incredible FY2021 with high double-digit annual EPS growth and investors enjoying a much higher dividend of $3.60 per share. However, while it might be tempting to add to positions to take advantage of this higher yield or jump on board, I see the reward to risk as unfavorable at current levels based on valuation and the current technical setup. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher as long as we remain in an ebullient market with elevated valuations, but it does suggest that chasing the stock above $250.00 is likely a bad idea. So, if this rally were to continue, I would view any rallies above $268.00 before year-end as an opportunity to book some profits.