IWN: Small-Cap Value ETF Review
Summary
- IWN strategy and portfolio.
- Comparing IWN with my value benchmark.
- A risky concept of value.
IWN strategy
The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) has been tracking the Russell 2000 Value Index since July 2000. The SEC Yield of IWN is currently 1.07% and the total expense ratio is 0.24%.
As described in the prospectus by iShares, the underlying index measures the performance of a small cap segment of the US stock market. It includes companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values in the parent index Russell 2000. It represents about half of the Russell 2000 market value and the annual turnover ratio is 28%.
As expected, aggregate valuation ratios of IWN are much lower than for the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM):
|
IWN
|
IWM
|
Price/Earnings TTM
|
16.04
|
20.19
|
Price/Book
|
1.73
|
2.54
|
Price/Sales
|
1.10
|
1.54
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
8.24
|
10.98
Source: Fidelity
Portfolio
IWN currently holds 1389 stocks. The top 10 holdings represent about 5% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight (%)
|
P/E ttm
|
P/E fwd
|
P/Sales
|
P/Book
|
P/FCF
|
Yield
|
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
|
1.48
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
48.29
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
0.00
|
Chesapeake Energy Corp
|
0.36
|
N/A
|
8.38
|
1.17
|
1.36
|
13.62
|
2.55
|
CIT Group Inc
|
0.35
|
18.27
|
10.42
|
1.66
|
0.98
|
105.56
|
2.69
|
EMCOR Group Inc.
|
0.4
|
48.01
|
18.39
|
0.77
|
3.21
|
9.29
|
0.42
|
Macy's Inc
|
0.36
|
N/A
|
8.56
|
0.30
|
2.24
|
6.65
|
0.00
|
Ovintiv Inc
|
0.55
|
N/A
|
7.13
|
1.40
|
2.12
|
11.29
|
1.14
|
South State Corp
|
0.39
|
31.04
|
13.45
|
4.16
|
1.24
|
19.92
|
2.29
|
STAG Industrial Inc
|
0.41
|
36.36
|
76.99
|
11.92
|
2.25
|
N/A
|
3.88
|
Tenet Healthcare Corp
|
0.43
|
18.21
|
13.62
|
0.41
|
59.67
|
2.21
|
0.00
|
Valley National Bancorp
|
0.37
|
13.50
|
11.91
|
3.61
|
1.24
|
10.84
|
3.25
Ratios: Portfolio123
No holding weighs more than 1.5%, so the risk related to individual stocks is limited. The next chart compares sector weights in IWN and IWM. We note a common pattern of small-cap value-oriented ETFs: financials are overweight (26.80%) and technology and healthcare are underweight (each less than 6%). Banks represent 15.80% of the fund value. Consumer discretionary and industrials are the second and third heaviest sectors, but their weights are similar to the parent index.
Historical performance
Since inception (07/24/2000), IWN has returned 615% vs. 508% for IWM. The difference in annualized return is less impressive: only 85 bps. The risk measured in drawdown and volatility are similar.
|
Total Return
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
IWN
|
615.19%
|
9.86%
|
-61.55%
|
0.5
|
19.52%
|
IWM
|
508.25%
|
9.01%
|
-59.05%
|
0.45
|
19.87%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
Comparing IWN with my Dashboard List model
The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.
The next table compares IWN's performance since inception with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: here the list is reconstituted annually instead of once a month.
|
since inception
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
IWN
|
9.86%
|
-61.55%
|
0.5
|
19.52%
|
Dashboard List
|
13.01%
|
-58.14%
|
0.69
|
17.50%
Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123
The Dashboard List beats IWN by 3.25 percentage points in annualized return, and also shows a lower volatility. However, the ETF performance is real, whereas the model performance is hypothetical.
A risky concept of value
I like the idea of mixing value and size factors like IWN does. However, using the price/book ratio (P/B) as main value metric adds significant risk in the strategy. A large portfolio of companies with low P/B is likely to hold a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/free cash flow. It is also likely to show higher volatility and deeper drawdowns. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e.125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 4/20/2021 with elements in equal weight.
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
Cheapest quarter in P/B
|
9.61%
|
-72.62%
|
0.46
|
21.32%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/E
|
11.13%
|
-65.11%
|
0.56
|
19.15%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/S
|
12.41%
|
-65.66%
|
0.59
|
20.70%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/FCF
|
12.55%
|
-63.39%
|
0.62
|
19.34%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
This explains my choice of using P/E, P/S, P/FCF, but not P/B in the Dashboard List model.
Conclusion
IWN holds 1389 small caps with value characteristics in the parent index Russell 2000. The idea of mixing value and size factors makes a lot of sense. IWN has beaten the Russell 2000 in 21 years of price history. However, I see two shortcomings in its strategy. First, it ranks stocks regardless of their sectors. This results in a high concentration of asset value in financials (26.80%), especially in banks (15.80%), and it underweights technology and healthcare. Value metrics work better to rank stocks in homogeneous sets (sector, industry). The second point I don’t like is using the price/book ratio as the main valuation factor. My Dashboard List model uses three valuation metrics, but not this one because I consider it too risky.
This article was written by
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.