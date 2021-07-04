takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

IWN strategy

The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) has been tracking the Russell 2000 Value Index since July 2000. The SEC Yield of IWN is currently 1.07% and the total expense ratio is 0.24%.

As described in the prospectus by iShares, the underlying index measures the performance of a small cap segment of the US stock market. It includes companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values in the parent index Russell 2000. It represents about half of the Russell 2000 market value and the annual turnover ratio is 28%.

As expected, aggregate valuation ratios of IWN are much lower than for the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM):

IWN IWM Price/Earnings TTM 16.04 20.19 Price/Book 1.73 2.54 Price/Sales 1.10 1.54 Price/Cash Flow 8.24 10.98

Source: Fidelity

Portfolio

IWN currently holds 1389 stocks. The top 10 holdings represent about 5% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios.

Ticker Name Weight (%) P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield AMC AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc 1.48 N/A N/A 48.29 N/A N/A 0.00 CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 0.36 N/A 8.38 1.17 1.36 13.62 2.55 CIT CIT Group Inc 0.35 18.27 10.42 1.66 0.98 105.56 2.69 EME EMCOR Group Inc. 0.4 48.01 18.39 0.77 3.21 9.29 0.42 M Macy's Inc 0.36 N/A 8.56 0.30 2.24 6.65 0.00 OVV Ovintiv Inc 0.55 N/A 7.13 1.40 2.12 11.29 1.14 SSB South State Corp 0.39 31.04 13.45 4.16 1.24 19.92 2.29 STAG STAG Industrial Inc 0.41 36.36 76.99 11.92 2.25 N/A 3.88 THC Tenet Healthcare Corp 0.43 18.21 13.62 0.41 59.67 2.21 0.00 VLY Valley National Bancorp 0.37 13.50 11.91 3.61 1.24 10.84 3.25

Ratios: Portfolio123

No holding weighs more than 1.5%, so the risk related to individual stocks is limited. The next chart compares sector weights in IWN and IWM. We note a common pattern of small-cap value-oriented ETFs: financials are overweight (26.80%) and technology and healthcare are underweight (each less than 6%). Banks represent 15.80% of the fund value. Consumer discretionary and industrials are the second and third heaviest sectors, but their weights are similar to the parent index.

Historical performance

Since inception (07/24/2000), IWN has returned 615% vs. 508% for IWM. The difference in annualized return is less impressive: only 85 bps. The risk measured in drawdown and volatility are similar.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility IWN 615.19% 9.86% -61.55% 0.5 19.52% IWM 508.25% 9.01% -59.05% 0.45 19.87%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

Comparing IWN with my Dashboard List model

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares IWN's performance since inception with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: here the list is reconstituted annually instead of once a month.

since inception Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility IWN 9.86% -61.55% 0.5 19.52% Dashboard List 13.01% -58.14% 0.69 17.50%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The Dashboard List beats IWN by 3.25 percentage points in annualized return, and also shows a lower volatility. However, the ETF performance is real, whereas the model performance is hypothetical.

A risky concept of value

I like the idea of mixing value and size factors like IWN does. However, using the price/book ratio (P/B) as main value metric adds significant risk in the strategy. A large portfolio of companies with low P/B is likely to hold a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/free cash flow. It is also likely to show higher volatility and deeper drawdowns. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e.125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 4/20/2021 with elements in equal weight.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.61% -72.62% 0.46 21.32% Cheapest quarter in P/E 11.13% -65.11% 0.56 19.15% Cheapest quarter in P/S 12.41% -65.66% 0.59 20.70% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.55% -63.39% 0.62 19.34%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

This explains my choice of using P/E, P/S, P/FCF, but not P/B in the Dashboard List model.

Conclusion

IWN holds 1389 small caps with value characteristics in the parent index Russell 2000. The idea of mixing value and size factors makes a lot of sense. IWN has beaten the Russell 2000 in 21 years of price history. However, I see two shortcomings in its strategy. First, it ranks stocks regardless of their sectors. This results in a high concentration of asset value in financials (26.80%), especially in banks (15.80%), and it underweights technology and healthcare. Value metrics work better to rank stocks in homogeneous sets (sector, industry). The second point I don’t like is using the price/book ratio as the main valuation factor. My Dashboard List model uses three valuation metrics, but not this one because I consider it too risky.