Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) reported record post-pandemic attendance at its theatres last weekend. Despite a rebound in movie attendance, AMC has a long way to go before operations can run normally again. The risk profile at this valuation is heavily skewed to the downside as long-term business challenges are growing.

Release of attendance numbers

AMC proudly announced last week that 2M people visited its US theatres during the Thursday-Sunday period. An additional 500k people visited AMC's theatres in Europe and the Middle East which brought the total attendance to 2.5M globally. It was the busiest weekend for AMC's theatres since the pandemic started as the release of "F9: The Fast Saga" pulled audiences back into cinemas. F9's box office haul was $70M on its debut weekend, which made it the best movie opening for US cinemas after the pandemic. The F9 movie has now made more than $400M since the movie was released.

While the success of the Fast and Furious franchise was certain to lure a decent-sized audience back into cinemas, total attendance at movies theatres is very low. AMC still faces an uphill climb to return attendance to pre-pandemic levels as 2020 saw the steepest drop off in audiences since 2012.

AMC's 2.5M theater attendance shows some normalization in operations but it still falls significantly short of previous record weekends before the pandemic. As an example, the "Avengers: Endgame" blockbuster movie, which was released at the end of April 2019, resulted in almost 11M tickets sold during over a similar four-day period. On its debut weekend, Avengers: Endgame grossed $350M in North America and $1.2B worldwide.

This is not to say that the Avengers franchise should attract the same attendance as the new Fast and Furious saga, but attendance numbers show nevertheless that AMC still has a long way to go in luring audiences back into its theatres. While AMC's last reported attendance numbers were a post-pandemic record for the movie theater chain, there are question marks as to whether attendance will ever reach pre-pandemic attendance records again.

AMC's attendance in the US market already declined before the pandemic. From 2018 to 2019, US attendance decreased 2.1%.

The pandemic might have just altered the cinema experience forever as "learned" social distancing and the avoidance of crowds may be the new normal. Movie studios are adapting to this challenge and preparing for an anticipated long-term decline in cinema audiences. Warner Bros. broke convention last year when it said that it will simultaneously release its movies in cinemas and on HBO Max. If you get a subscription from HBO Max, which will set you back $15 month, you can get access to a broad portfolio of entertainment channels including new theatrical releases, which means for the price of just $15, you get a lot more than just one movie ticket. HBO Max is just one example of how movie studios and streaming services capitalize on changing behaviors in the movie business.

It is also worth pointing out that 2019 was a pretty good year for AMC, in part due to the release of super successful global box offices such as the new Avengers movie. Yet, AMC was not able to translate strong attendance and revenues into a profitable business model. AMC actually made a loss of $149m on $5.5B in revenues in 2019.

Other considerations

AMC's short situation sends conflicting signals. Against my expectations, AMC's short interest ratio decreased 16.8% in June compared to the previous settlement date on May 28. On June 15, 85.1M shares were sold short out of a total float of 500M shares. AMC's short interest ratio based on the last available data is 17%. Although AMC's short interest ratio has fallen, its ludicrous and unsustainable market value attracts new short sellers such as Iceberg Research.

Short sellers borrow a stock they believe to be overvalued and sell it in the market. They hope to buy it back at a lower price at a later point and return it to the lender. The difference between the higher sale price and the lower repurchase price is pocketed as a profit. Because of this, a rising stock price often leads to a falling short interest ratio as short sellers liquidate their holdings. However, if a firm's valuation becomes too lofty, new short sellers may start to short a stock again if they have reason to believe that the market valuation is not sustainable.

The movie theater industry is in a perilous state and the pandemic may have changed movie viewing habits forever… both factors create serious long-term challenges for AMC's business model. AMC's high valuation is driven chiefly by support from traders banding together on Reddit, but the market capitalization of $27B is not sustainable and unsupported by AMC's company performance. While the AMC pump lasts longer than other pump-and-dumps, the risk profile is heavily skewed to the downside.

In my opinion, movie theater attendance might never recover to pre-pandemic levels again as COVID-19 and its variants are conditioning people to self-isolate and to avoid large (movie) crowds. Movie studios may also enter into direct partnerships with streaming platforms and bring theatrical releases to online business models faster than in the past to cash in on the streaming boom. All of this would mean less business and lower revenues for traditional movie theatres like AMC.

Do recovering attendance numbers translate into real profits for a change or just into a rebound in revenues? Will AMC have to shut down more theatres to respond to declining audience numbers? Long-term challenges to AMC's business model are very significant and the movie theater chain may be forced to shut down more venues and downsize its footprint to survive. The focus should eventually shift from attendance numbers to profits, and profit is what counts. AMC's future earnings releases will tell the full story.

Final thoughts

While AMC's 2.5M global attendance last week shows some form of normalization after a catastrophic 2020 for the industry, the number is not nearly as good as it sounds because it is far below attendance numbers seen before the pandemic. It is questionable if AMC's attendance numbers can ever return to pre-pandemic highs considering growing challenges to the traditional cinema business model. And even if global audiences return to cinemas, AMC would still have to prove that it can make a profit… which it even failed to do in the record year 2019. The attendance report may make for some good news and keep interest in AMC as a meme stock high, but there is really not much to it.