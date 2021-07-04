Inside Creative House/iStock via Getty Images

Undoubtedly one of the most interesting companies that I have seen over the past few years is National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). Despite seeing profits remain at attractive levels, and despite the company's book value of equity rising nicely, shares have languished. Management has undertaken a significant round of reinsurance activity and has recently made an acquisition that has served to add to its policies that are in force. While low interest rates are sure to put a damper on the company because of the returns they generate, the company still appears to be rather attractive at this point in time. At some point, upside potential must become realized if performance remains on the trajectory that it has been. As the past few years have demonstrated, this could take a great deal of patience. But for investors who are committed to the bullish vision for the entity, that patience could well be worth it.

A life insurance and annuity provider

National Western’s business focuses on two core product lines. These are its life insurance products and its annuities. Though the company has different options under each of these lines, these collectively represent all the business focuses on. However, that was not always the case. For instance, the company used to own a nursing home business that it ceased operations of in 2019. As part of its insurance business, the company also engages in reinsurance activities. For instance, last year, it made its largest transaction to date. This involved ceding $1.7 billion of its annuity contracts as part of a funds withheld coinsurance agreement with Prosperity Life Assurance Limited. Also, as a note, the bulk of the operations of National Western are in the US. Though the company used to issue policies outside of the US, they ceased these activities a few years ago. They still have some of these in force, but at present, 90.9% of the direct premiums and deposits they receive are collected from US-based customers.

For the most part, the revenue activities of National Western center around its life insurance and annuity products, as well as on generating investment income from the reserves that it has on hand. These reserves can be rather significant. For instance, in 2020, the company had annuity reserves of $6.88 billion. It also had life insurance policies in force in the amount of $21.95 billion. It is worth noting that its organic reserves and policies in force have decreased since 2018, with annuity reserves, as an example, once having been nearly $7.71 billion. This came as the number of annuity customers decreased from 126,910 to 112,920. However, thanks to an acquisition of a company called Ozark National, total life insurance policies in force have grown. Back in 2018, they were 105,550. In 2020, they ended up at 271,470. It is worth mentioning though that this figure is down from the 281,710 the company had in 2019.

Financial performance for a company like National Western is guaranteed to be volatile. For instance, in 2018, the company generated revenue of $551.60 million. This increased to $819.19 million in 2019 before dropping just $694.74 million last year. Net income has been similarly volatile, ranging from $116.76 million in 2018 to $131.62 million in 2019 before dropping to $92.31 million in 2020. Fortunately, operating cash flow has been more consistent. It rose from $326.62 million in 2018 to eventually hit $373.01 million in 2020.

So far this year, financial performance has been rather mixed. Revenue in the first quarter came out to $230.38 million. This represents a significant increase over the $52.49 million the company generated the same time last year. While there were many variables at play here, the single largest was the fluctuation in net investment income. This year, that figure has come out to $166.08 million. In the first quarter of 2020, however, it was negative to the tune of $13.48 million. That should be expected given the extreme volatility seen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, this also affected the company's bottom line. In the first quarter last year, it generated a net loss of $2.06 million. Though fortunately, this recovered to $62.13 million this year. Operating cash flow, on the other hand, fell from $105.66 million to $55.89 million over the same period of time.

Shares look mispriced

The real story for a company like National Western is the net book value of its assets. Due to its positive earnings and positive cash flow over time, the business has seen its book value of equity rise. Back in 2016, for instance, this figure came out to $1.72 billion. By 2020, it had risen to an all-time high of $2.54 billion. In the first quarter this year, it did manage to drop some, but it remains robust at $2.45 billion. A better way to put all of this is in respect to the book value per share. As the chart above illustrates, this metric has risen from $310.80 in 2016 to $698.50 as of the end of the 2020 fiscal year. As of the most recent quarter, this figure works out to $673.95.

Given this continuous increase, you might expect for the company's share price to respond favorably. But you would be wrong if you guessed that. The best way to illustrate this is not through the share price of the business, but through the lens of the book value over the share price of the company. As an example, in the chart above, you can see the company ended the 2020 fiscal year with a book value of equity that was 3.38 times its share price of $206.44. This is significantly higher than the multiple of 2 at the end of its 2019 fiscal year, and it represents a more than doubling from the 1.52 the company saw in 2016. Today, that figure has dropped some, but still remains elevated at 2.94. In theory, if we were to assume that the book value of its assets equates to its market value, then an investor buying the company, breaking it up, and selling it off could nearly triple their money. It is important to note that trading at a discount to book value is common in the insurance space, but such a large disparity like what we see here does not make any sense.

Takeaway

Why the market has failed to realize this continued increase in the book value of National Western’s equity is anybody's guess. It's not like the business is struggling financially, though the value of its policies in force has been declining. Ultimately, something must break here. More likely than not, the market will come to realize the significant discount to book value that the company is trading at. When that time does come, shares should experience some nice upside potential.