PCEF: An ETF That Invests In Closed-End Funds
- There is a growing number of investment choices known as Fund-of-Funds. Having one fund diversify across many funds, while simplifying one's portfolio, means you could own poor performers too.
- As part of this review, I will compare Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF with the Cohen&Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) that follows a similar multi-fund strategy.
- While the diversification should reduce overall portfolio risk, I think Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF's ownership of over 100 different Closed-End Funds is excessive, thus my Bearish rating on PCEF.
Introduction
There is a growing number of investment choices known as Fund-of-Funds. Cohen&Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) is one reviewed on Seeking Alpha often. I gave FOF a Bearish rating last December, others have been more positive since. Part of my analysis of Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) will compare the two funds though there are two big differences: FOF is a CEF itself whereas PCEF is an ETF. FOF holds both ETFs and CEFs whereas PCEF only owns CEFs.
Fund-of-Fund assets are good for novice investors and retirees looking to simplify their portfolios. While the diversification should reduce overall portfolio risk, I think Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF's ownership of over 100 different closed-end funds is excessive, thus my Bearish rating on PCEF.
PCEF's Index Universe Defined
The Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF invests based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (CEFX), which they describe as:
The S-Network Closed-End Fund Indexes are designed to serve as fair, impartial, and transparent benchmarks for the performance of US closed-end funds, which focus their investment management processes on attaining yield. The indexes embrace many of the largest and most successful yield-oriented, closed-end funds in the US and have been structured to facilitate transactional efficiency. There are currently six indexes in the S-Network Closed-End Fund Index family.
Source: snetworkglobalindexes.com
The red line is Total Return, blueish/white line is price, which has been down to flat most of the time. The Index uses three classifications of CEFs, with the Option-Income CEFs providing some equity exposure. Despite the name, equity-only CEFs are not in the acceptable universe. The Index predates PCEF by about four years. As I explained in my Not DRIPing Hurts HY Returns, a DRIP calculator shows investors who took their dividends earn 5.18% since inception versus 7.66% for those who reinvested their dividends.
Source: snetworkglobalindexes.com/presentation PDF
At the same date, the PDF shows the Index composition was:
The Index PDF provides the following rules for inclusion:
- A Universe of ~200 Fixed Income and Option Income Closed-End Funds vs Total universe of ~550 Closed-End Funds
- Must Be Registered in the United States
- Minimum Market Capitalization for Inclusion = $100 million
- Fund Must Be Listed on a Regulated Exchange (No OTCs)
- At Least 95% of Index Weight Must Be Allocated to Funds That Have 3-Month ADTV >$500,000
- Total Management Fee Less Than 1.25%
- Funds Trading at Premiums > 20% Eliminated
Later, we will see how the Management Fee restriction affects PCEF's overall fees that investors pay.
Finally, how they weight the CEFs selected is also covered in the PDF.
- Weights Based on Net Assets
- Net Assets Adjusted for Premium/Discount
- Increases in Fund Net Assets for Funds Trading at a Discount
- Discount > 6% = 30% Increase in Net Assets
- Discount > 3% and < 6% = 20% Increase in Net Assets
- Discount > 0% and < 3% = 10% Increase in Net Assets
- Decreases in Fund Net Assets for Funds Trading at a Premium
- Premium > 6% = 30% Decrease in Net Assets
- Premium > 3% and < 6% = 20% Decrease in Net Assets
- Premium > 0% and < 3% = 10% Decrease
- Increases in Fund Net Assets for Funds Trading at a Discount
- Funds Capped at 8% Index Weight
- Combined Weight of Funds with Weights over 5% Capped at 45%
Translation: The Index adjusts a CEF's index weight based on its discount or premium, giving more "weight" to those CEFs with the biggest discounts, subject to several caps.
As of March 31, 2021, the Index has an average discount of just over 4%. This is at the low-end of what the discount has been historically.
Exploring the PCEF ETF
Seeking Alpha describes the ETF as
The fund invests in funds that invest in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, it invests in funds that use derivatives like options to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in funds which invest in investment grade or high yield securities. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (as covered above).
Source: seekingalpha.com PCEF
The Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF has $903m in AUM and provides investors with a 6.64% yield (TTM). Total fees are 2.34%, comprised of 50bps in management fees and 184bps related to the owned CEFs. Seeking Alpha grades for this ETF currently are:
Source: seekingalpha.com Grades
Grades are what I expect for a high-yield, high-expense ETF and grades have held steady over the past six months. Being yield is an important feature, Seeking Alpha also provides detailed grades on that area:
Source: seekingalpha.com DVD grades
Source: seekingalpha.com DVD History
Since its start in 2010, PCEF payout has wavered between $.1 and $.2 monthly, with each of the three grade time periods showing negative growth.
Source: invesco.com
To get a better appreciation of the top holdings, I collected some statistics.
Source: CEFConnect, Seeking Alpha; compiled by Author
The main point I draw from this is how much smaller today's discounts are versus the 12-mo average, with four of the Top 10 now selling at a premium. Seeking Alpha Authors are Neutral on all but two of the Top 10. For a complete list of current holdings, click here.
Portfolio Strategy
Any good strategy requires comparing your potential investment against its Peers. Using Seeking Alpha's Peers screen, they suggest these as a starting point.
Source: seekingalpha.com PCEF Peers
Being that I covered FOF, I chose to look deeper at it versus PCEF.
Source: Seeking Alpha Peers; compiled by Author
On the surface, the two funds statistically look very similar. Adding in Performance tells a different story.
Source: portfoliovisualizer.com
Here we see that PCEF underperformed FOF across all time periods and also provided investors with less income. It did have less volatility and its Sharpe and Sortino ratio, though behind, were close. I think it's very odd that PCEF trailed FOF with its 100% CEF exposure in a year when the discounts were shrinking by large amounts.
Since one of my points of concern about both PCEF and FOF is the number of holdings, one possible strategy to explore is equal weight the five largest discounts in PCEF's Top 10 and invest only in those five. Using today's list, they have performed better YTD, though they might not have "qualified" back on 12/31/20.
While PCEF has done okay and might be worth owning once the average discount expands, the lack of pure equity CEFs would be a big negative for equity-focused investors. The 120+ assets are too dilutional for me as an income investor, thus my Bearish rating on Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF.
