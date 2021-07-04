audioundwerbung/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK), an Israeli game developer in the free-to-play (F2P) space, has seen its share price lose nearly 25% since its January 2021 IPO, which gives opportunistic investors the ability to purchase a fast-growing company with enormous potential at a 4.5% free cash flow yield (based on 2020 numbers) and 36% upside to its intrinsic value. Organic and acquisition-fueled growth, in conjunction with margin expansion, will drive revenue and free cash flow higher in the coming years.

Background

Playtika operates in the free-to-play (F2P) mobile game space and started out in the social casino game genre. Playtika has since branched out into non-gambling-centered apps with their acquisitions of Jelly Button and Wooga. Now Playtika has fifteen games in several different genres with over 35 million monthly active users across all platforms.

Founded in 2010, Playtika was acquired only a year after getting started by Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), who held onto the company until 2016, at which point Giant Investment Group, the investment arm of Giant Interactive Group, bought it for $4.4bn.

Robust Free Cash Flow Generation

Playtika has the highly sought-after ability to generate lots of cash with relatively stable gross margins and capex. This results in millions of dollars in free cash flow being generated at higher and higher margins, which I expect to continue, as the business scales. This free cash flow, according to management's comments in Playtika's prospectus, will likely be used for LT debt reduction and acquisitions.

Room for Margin Expansion as well

In 2020, Playtika generated $448mn in free cash flow on $2.37bn in revenue, for a free cash flow margin of 18.8%. Quite good, but even better, that margin is likely to expand over the next few years as Playtika scales further.

High margins in gaming are driven by the fact that after a game is developed, there are relatively few large ongoing expenses, and the cost of having 1 million and 2 million active users is usually quite small. As Playtika continues to come out with more games, and their current ones garner a larger following, free cash flow margins could expand to 28% in the next five years.

Should a 28% free cash flow margin come to fruition, and assuming analyst revenue projections are correct, Playtika would generate $954mn in free cash flow on $3.47bn in revenue in 2026.

Use of Capital

The hundreds of millions in free cash flow generated will, according to Playtika's prospectus, be used for two purposes: acquiring other businesses and debt reduction.

Playtika has $2.4bn in LT debt, stemming from $2.77bn in special dividends paid out to their owner, Giant. Assuming management wishes to reduce debt to 2.5x EBITDA, or $1.5bn, then they would have to use $900mn of their $1.02bn of cash on hand.

This still leaves $120mn of free capital and hundreds of millions in yearly free cash flow to deploy on one of their key drivers of growth: acquisitions.

Acquisitions are Central to Growth

In mobile gaming, popularity is necessary for success, and it is not easy to continuously create high-quality games that people enjoy. Playtika recognizes that to keep up this high growth, they must have more popular games, and one surefire way to get more popular games is to buy them.

Playtika pursues acquisitions in the F2P space and has consistently boosted their acquisition spending from $43.4mn in 2017 to $423mn in 2019. However, 2020 didn’t see any acquisitions, suggesting that either there weren’t any good opportunities, or that management was preoccupied with the upcoming IPO.

Several meaningful acquisitions in recent years were: $204mn for Wooga in 2018, $200mn for solitaire game maker Supertreat in 2019, and $351mn for Seriously, a Finnish developer.

What’s impressive about these acquisitions are not only did Playtika fully pay for them using its own cash flow, the company also managed to dramatically increase these developers' revenues, with Wooga seeing a 116% increase in revenue and Supertreat realizing a 146.3% increase in revenue in the quarters following their acquisition.

At least part of this revenue increase can be attributed to the network that Playtika creates within their games. Advertising new products on their already popular games expose them to a large audience and dramatically increases the user base.

Attractive Past and Future Growth Profiles

Daily active users have increased 65% across all of Playtika’s platforms since Q1 of 2018, and almost all of this growth has been driven by acquisitions, continued popularity of old games, and in-house development of new games. Combine these factors with more daily active users and average revenue per daily active user, and it's understandable how Playtika is rapidly increasing earnings.

While past revenue performance has been strong for Playtika, having increased 116% from 2017 to now, future performance is still looking good, although growth is slowing. Analysts project revenue growth in the high single digits for the next four years; this does not take into account Playtika's history of acquisitions that dramatically increase revenue.

However, even if revenue only grows in the high single digits, free cash flow can still grow at double digits due to the scalable nature of Playtika’s business model. As mentioned earlier, a free cash flow margin of 27% in five years, one that is in line with Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) current margins, is feasible, and suggests that free cash flow will grow at a CAGR of 14%.

Risks to be Aware of

Playtika has a couple risks facing them, which are: much of the stock is owned by one firm, and Playtika’s games may decline in popularity.

The first risk mentioned, much of the stock being controlled by one firm - Giant Investment Group, could have a negative impact on shareholder value, as Giant essentially controls the company through their 79.8% stake in the firm. This 79.8% stake ensures that Giant can remove or add directors at their choosing with no regard of other shareholders, which can stifle input from other investors.

The other risk worth highlighting is one that all game developers face: a decline in their games’ popularity. Playtika derives much of their revenue from only a few games, and should they lose popularity, there could be a significant decline in earnings. I suggest investors monitor this through daily active user numbers.

Valuation

Playtika becomes an even more attractive pick by looking at them from a value perspective.

I use a DCF to value a business, and assuming analyst revenue projections are right, and that Playtika incrementally reaches a 27% free cash flow margin in Year 5, then the present value of their future free cash flows is $2.344bn. Adding a terminal value of 18x Year 5 discounted cash flow to the PV of future FCF and subtracting net LT debt of $1.4bn, reaches an intrinsic value of $13.18bn, or $32.15/share, roughly 36% above the current share price.

Conclusion

Playtika is an undervalued company with many positive tailwinds that will help fuel future growth. However, a company controlled by another firm and a possible decline in the popularity of their games are both meaningful risks that must be considered before investing.