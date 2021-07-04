RSP: A Unique Equal Weight S&P 500 Fund

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Thesis

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) offers a unique S&P 500 fund based on equal weight indexing. It is an appealing idea given the current high valuation of some of the largest companies (the FAANG stocks for example). Therefore, this article also performs a comparative analysis of RSP against a standard S&P 500 fund in terms of total return, volatility, and income to further examine its pros and cons. The results do not seem to make a too compelling case for the RSP fund against a standard S&P 500 fund.

Basic information

With the above summary of the thesis, now let’s examine the fund itself more closely. The following chart summarizes the base basic information of this fund for readers who are not familiar with it yet. As seen, it is one of the popular Invesco funds. It holds more ~500 of large cop companies in the S&P 500 index, with a total asset over $28B. And it charges a 0.2% expense ratio. This information is provided in comparison to a standard S&P 500 fund (a fund I actually hold), the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which features an even larger AUM and a lower fee of 0.03%.

Source: ETF.com

For readers who are more active traders, the following chart compares the tradability of these two funds. As can be seen, VOO offers better tradability in terms of average daily volume, average % spread, and also absolute spread in dollars.

Source: ETF.com

Valuation

As aforementioned, equal weight indexing is an appealing idea given the current high valuation of some of the largest companies in the S&P 500 index. And the following chart indeed shows that RSP features a lower valuation, though not by that much. After a long bull run, the overall market is quite expensive, with VOO valued at ~26x PE and 4.3x book value. In contrast, RSP’s PE ratio is 24.4x and price to book value ratio is 3.2x. Such valuation could provide a margin of safety during a correction.

Source: The Vanguard Group

Performance

The next chart provides a recap of the fund’s performance, compared to the overall market (represented by VOO) since its inception. As can be seen, unadjusted for inflation, RSP returned more than 370% since its inception, quite impressive. However, the VOO fund returned more than 420%. Part of this difference is due to the lower fee charged by VOO, and part of it is that RSP missed the best performers (the FAANG stocks for example by applying an equal indexing method). Also, as can be seen from the next chart, RSP is still very closely correlated to the overall market, with correlation of 0.98.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Risks and income

In addition to the above relative underperformance, as can be seen from the following chart, RSP also displayed larger risks than VOO. RSP suffered slightly large standard deviation, and much worse maximum drawdown and worst year performance than VOO. Also, as can be seen from the next chart in this section, RSP’s dividend is also lower than SPY by a good margin. This is again due to the indexing method as to be examined closely immediately next.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Indexing methods

RSP applies an equal weight indexing approach. In contrast, VOO is indexed by the standard market capitalization method, and as a result, it is top heavy and dominated by large companies, which happens to be dominated by technology companies at this time. Therefore, as can be seen from the following chart, RSP’s largest sector exposure are financials, versus technologies for the VOO fund.

As also can be seen from the second chart in this section, the top 10 holdings in RSP only occupy about 2.4% of the total asset, whereas they occupy more than 26% of the total net asset in VOO. And the top 10 holdings in VOO are all the well-established large iconic businesses. Such differences in the sector exposures and holdings are the reason for the difference in past performance, the volatility, and the income.

Source: ETF.com.

Source: ETF.com.

Conclusions and final thoughts

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF is a unique fund based on equal weight indexing. It is an appealing idea given the current high valuation of some of the largest companies in the S&P 500 index. However, after a comparative analysis of RSP against a standard S&P 500 fund, the results do not seem to make a too compelling case for the RSP fund.

Fundamentally, investment in RSP essentially is a bet against the largest companies currently. And the bet has to generate an edge enough to overcome the higher fee it charges. I myself do not see the odds in my favor, and prefer to just use a low fee fund like VOO.

Thanks for reading and let me know your comments and thoughts!