Semiconductor Winners And Losers Heading Into The Second Half Of 2021

Semiconductors were one of the better-performing sectors in the first half of 2021. The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), for instance, has gained 19.8% in 2021. In comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF or SPY and Invesco QQQ ETF or QQQ have gained 14.5% and 13% respectively YTD. However, gains were harder to come by in Q2 than in Q1. It appears things have started to change. How will be covered next.

Q2 was not as good as Q1 for semis

A wide range of companies falls under semis. SOXX itself is an ETF with up to 30 different stocks. The 30 stocks are Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), Texas Instruments (TXN), Marvell (MRVL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Applied Materials (AMAT), Micron (MU), Xilinx (XLNX), Analog Devices (ADI), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Lam Research (LRCX), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), ASML (ASML), Microchip Technology (MCHP), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), ON Semiconductor (ON), Qorvo (QRVO), Teradyne (TER), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), Entegris (ENTG), Cree (CREE), MKS Instruments (MKSI), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), STMicroelectronics (STM), Universal Display Corporation (OLED), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and ASE Technology Holding (ASX). The table below lists each of the previously mentioned companies, their weight in SOXX, and their gains or losses in the preceding months.

Stock Weight % Change – 12 months Change – 6 months Change – 3 months Change – 1 month Change - YTD NVDA 9.37% +110.60% +54.54% +49.85% +22.98% +53.22% AVGO 7.68% +51.09% +11.14% +2.84% +1.82% +8.90% INTC 7.55% -6.17% +13.67% -12.28% -1.32% +12.69% QCOM 5.54% +56.70% -3.74% +7.80% +6.71% -6.18% TXN 5.31% +51.45% +19.31% +1.75% +1.75% +17.16% MRVL 4.27% +66.37% +26.17% +19.09% +22.16% +22.70% AMD 4.25% +78.54% +3.65% +19.66% +16.24% +2.42% ADI 3.96% +40.38% +19.84% +11.01% +5.17% +16.54% AMAT 3.90% +135.57% +68.98% +6.59% +3.03% +65.01% KLAC 3.90% +66.71% +27.46% -1.87% +2.69% +25.22% LRCX 3.81% +101.17% +37.50% +9.32% +0.26% +37.78% ASML 3.75% +87.71% +42.73% +11.90% +2.83% +41.65% MU 3.74% +64.95% +21.04% -3.66% +0.99% +13.04% NXPI 3.73% +80.39% +31.95% +2.18% -1.05% +29.38% TSM 3.69% +111.66% +13.83% +1.59% +1.39% +10.20% MCHP 3.64% +42.19% +10.97% -3.53% -3.59% +8.42% XLNX 3.05% +47.01% +3.39% +16.74% +13.06% +2.02% SWKS 2.79% +49.97% +27.48% +4.51% +12.54% +25.43% MXIM 2.49% +73.83% +22.48% +15.31% +4.18% +18.85% TER 1.98% +58.51% +14.30% +10.09% +2.43% +11.74% QRVO 1.95% +77.01% +19.47% +7.09% +6.92% +17.67% ENTG 1.47% +108.25% +30.31% +9.99% +7.86% +27.96% ON 1.45% +93.14% +20.91% -8.00% -4.08% +16.96% MPWR 1.45% +57.57% +6.04% +5.73% +9.06% +1.97% STM 1.04% +32.73% -1.09% -5.09% -2.83% -1.99% CREE 1.03% +65.45% +0.75% -9.43% -1.14% -7.53% MKSI 0.87% +57.14% +18.09% -4.03% -4.09% +18.28% OLED 0.86% +48.60% -3.30% -6.10% +3.68% -3.25% UMC 0.73% +257.95% +13.72% +3.73% +0.64% +12.10% ASX 0.55% +77.31% +40.24% +4.55% -1.71% +37.84% SOXX +67.69% +22.18% +7.13% +5.27% +19.79% QQQ +43.15% +13.25% +11.06% +6.49% +12.97% SPY +38.82% +15.24% +8.01% +2.00% +14.49%

There are several things that stand out. Semis have done well for the most part. However, things started to slow down. Q2 was not quite as good as Q1 as gains were harder to come by. There were signs of it in the latter part of Q1 when semis started to lose steam as the quarter came to a close.

This process continued in Q2, although semis may be itching for a rebound with Q3 upon us. June was a better month for semis than the two before it. SOXX, for instance, gained about twice as much in Q1 as it did in Q2 and most of Q2 gains came towards the end of it. The slowdown was arguably needed as semis were due for a breather after posting strong gains in Q1 and the quarter that preceded it. A previous article shows how semis performed after Q1.

Note that SOXX has undergone changes. A number of companies have been replaced by others for various reasons. Inphi (IPHI), Brooks Automation (BRKS), Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) and CMC Materials (CCMP) are no longer in SOXX. They were replaced by MXIM, STM, OLED, UMC and ASX. Further changes are likely. ADI and AMD intend to acquire MXIM and XLNX respectively, similar to how MRVL acquired IPHI.

Winners and losers as semis head into the third quarter of 2021

As pointed out in the previous article, the top-performing semiconductor stocks at the start of Q2 could be categorized into one of two groups. They were either suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment or suppliers of automotive chips. With the first half of 2021 done, the top-performing stock with a gain of 65% YTD is AMAT and it happens to be the world’s biggest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. In fact, semiconductor equipment suppliers formed the best-performing subgroup in semis. The group includes not just AMAT, but also LRCX, KLAC, ASML and MKSI. Most of the stocks that have outperformed SOXX are equipment suppliers.

However, most of their gains came in Q1 as Q2 was a different story. The same applies to suppliers of automotive chips like NXPI and ON that did very well in Q1. They fared even worse than equipment suppliers in Q2. The stock that fared the worst in the table above was CREE with a decline of 7.5% YTD. CREE is heavily exposed to the automotive industry and as such benefited greatly from the shortage of automotive chips, even though the company is struggling with a number of issues as covered in another article.

CREE is one of only four stocks in the red YTD. The others are QCOM, STM and OLED. While QCOM has grown its top and bottom line, the company is weighed down by several headwinds. For instance, QCOM gained from the return of Apple (AAPL), but that’s unlikely to last with AAPL looking to replace QCOM with its own designs. QCOM did strengthen towards the end of Q2.

Most semis had a much better Q1 than Q2, but there are exceptions. For instance, almost all of NVDA’s YTD gains of 53.2% came in Q2. NVDA is the hottest semiconductor stock in the table above heading into Q3 with a gain of about 23% in the month of June. AMD is another stock that stood out for having a much better Q2 than Q1. XLNX followed the company it’s soon to be a part of. But AMD’s rival INTC went in the other direction when it lost half of its YTD gains in Q2. Other stocks bucking the trend include MRVL, MXIM and ADI.

Which stocks are likely heading for a bigger correction in the second half of 2021

Stocks like CREE, STM, ON, and NXPI have one thing in common. They all benefited from the automotive shortage. They also headed down as Q3 is about to start. Their stocks rose as speculation mounted as to how they stood to benefit from the chip shortage, but the process is starting to reverse. An argument can be made that suppliers of automotive chips benefited too much from speculation. Some of the gains look excessive in comparison to actual revenue and earnings growth.

This group may be heading for a more substantial correction in the second half of 2021 as the automotive shortage eases, even if it’s not completely resolved by the time 2021 is done. It may take time, but shortages don’t last indefinitely. In a speculative environment, things like earnings growth are at times overlooked. They come back to the forefront once the speculation dies down. Stocks that only rose thanks to speculation have to find something else to show for.

The challenge facing semis

Semis rallied towards the end of 2020 and into 2021. There were several reasons for this. One was the increased likelihood of trillions of new stimulus after the elections. Another major factor was the shortage of certain semiconductor chips, which led to calls for an increase in semiconductor production capacity. This greatly benefited suppliers of related equipment.

Construction on 19 new high-volume fabs will start in 2021 according to a recent report. However, a big increase in fabs raises the prospect of a repeat of the boom and bust cycles that have plagued the semiconductor industry in the past. A huge wave of spending has been directed at the semiconductor industry. If this continues, history suggests that the semiconductor industry is headed for a downturn. While it’s true that semiconductor use is on the increase with the rise of 5G, AI, IoT and so on, history shows that the increased use of semiconductors does not prevent downturns from happening.

Unlike prior episodes, the current boom is amplified by geopolitical factors. A number of countries are trying to increase their share of the semiconductor market for various reasons, the U.S. and China in particular. In the short term, the industry benefits from the billions in investment. In the long run, it’s almost certain to lead to a situation where the market is out of balance as there is just not enough room for everyone. Semis may be a good place to be in right now, but it’s unlikely to remain that way forever.

Investor takeaways

Semis continue to be a good place to be in, even if gains were harder to come by in Q2 than in Q1. Moreover, semis showed strength as Q2 came to a close, which bodes well for Q3. Most of the factors that contributed to the rise of semis remain in place. Countries like the U.S. and China are unlikely to give up on their efforts to strengthen domestic production of semiconductor chips. Suppliers of wafer fab equipment should benefit accordingly.

Less likely to remain is the shortage of certain types of semiconductor chips. It’s therefore worth thinking twice about sticking with stocks that rallied thanks to being a supplier of related chips, even when earnings were not that good. The shortage is keeping their stocks elevated, but the shortage will not be around forever. Earnings may not matter in the short term as they can be overshadowed by other factors, but they do in the long run.

The shortage is unlikely to last because of the massive expansion of production capacity for many types of chips. The need to expand is not only driven by the need to match supply with demand, but also by the desire on the part of certain countries to increase market share. In a situation where some want more, others have to take less. Countries and companies that can fall back on large domestic markets they can control have an advantage over those that can’t.

While the need for semiconductors is growing, history shows that production capacity and the resulting supply can at times overtake actual demand. Demand may also be inflated by inventory building due to COVID-19 and trade sanctions. Stocks best positioned to weather a downturn due to overcapacity are those that produce chips that cannot be easily commoditized. While a downturn may not be imminent at the moment, the market is very likely to get there with the way things are going. Semis are therefore not something to hold on to indefinitely, even if they look fine at the moment.