krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will likely surge this year on the back of subdued provisions expense for loan losses. Further, growth in securities will likely lift earnings. On the other hand, the average portfolio yield will likely come under pressure from low reinvestment rates and excess liquidity. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.35 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.96 per share, up 55% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Additionally, KeyCorp is offering a high dividend yield for a bank-holding company. As a result, I'm adopting a bullish rating for KeyCorp.

Subdued Provision Expense to Drive Earnings

KeyCorp released a part of its previous provisioning in the first quarter, leading to a net reversal in provisions charge of $93 million. The provision expense will likely remain subdued in the remainder of the year because the allowance level is quite high relative to expected loan losses. Allowances made up 1.6% of total loans at the end of March 2021. In comparison, annualized net charge-offs made up 0.46% of average loans in the first quarter, as mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation. Further, the management expects net charge-offs of just 0.35% - 0.45% of average loans in 2021.

Moreover, the portfolio's credit risk is quite low. In my opinion, only the hotel exposure is a cause for concern. Loans to hotels made up just 0.8% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the company to report a provision expense of only $207 million in 2021, which will make up 0.20% of total loans. In comparison, the company reported a provision expense of $445 million in 2019, representing 0.47% of total loans.

Normal Deposit Growth to Boost the Securities Portfolio

KeyCorp's loan portfolio declined continuously in the last two quarters of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. I'm expecting no further decline in the loan portfolio size because of the economic recovery. Moreover, the management mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call that it expects consumer mortgage business to eclipse the 2020 level in 2021. Further, the management expects line utilization of commercial credit to pick up in the second half of this year.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely constrain loan growth. As can be calculated from details given in the latest 10-Q filing, the company had $4.5 billion worth of last year's PPP loans outstanding at the end of March 2021, representing 4.5% of total loans. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects 85% of PPP loans originated last year to get forgiven this year. Moreover, the company has identified around 10 branches for consolidation, as mentioned in the presentation. A lower branch network is unlikely to help with loan originations.

Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 0.2% by the end of December from the end of March 2021. Meanwhile, the deposit portfolio will likely continue to grow at a normal rate. Due to the mismatch in loan and deposit growth rates, I'm expecting the securities portfolio to increase by 3% by the end of December from the end of March 2021. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Margin to Suffer from Low Reinvestment Rates, Adverse Shift in Asset Mix

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the margin to be stable to slightly up from the first quarter’s level in the remainder of the year. However, I feel that the management is too optimistic. Low reinvestment rates and a shift in asset mix towards lower-yielding assets will likely pressurize the margin in the year ahead.

As mentioned in the presentation, fixed-rate loans made up 40% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. The maturities of some of these loans this year, and reinvestment of cash flows from maturing loans at lower rates will likely reduce the average portfolio yield.

Further, as discussed above, the deposit growth will likely outpace loan growth in the remainder of the year. This mismatch will likely lead to a growth in lower-yielding securities and an increase in excess liquidity, which will hurt margins. Overall, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by 6 basis points in the last three quarters of 2021. As a result, I'm expecting the net interest margin in 2021 to be 21 basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $1.96 per Share

The anticipated plunge in the provision expense and growth of securities will likely drive earnings this year. Further, the management plans to close around 10 branches, as mentioned in the presentation. The branch closures will likely limit non-interest expense growth. On the other hand, pressure on the net interest margin will likely constrain the bottom-line growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.35 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.96 per share, up 55% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

Year-End Target Price Suggests a Decent Price Upside

KeyCorp is offering a dividend yield of 3.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.185 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 38% for 2021, which is the same as the average of 38% from 2016 to 2019. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value KeyCorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.44 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $14.0 gives a target price of $20.2 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 2.4% downside from the July 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 13.1x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.96 gives a target price of $25.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 23.9% upside from the July 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $22.9, which implies a 10.7% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 14.3%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on KeyCorp.

The company’s earnings are set to increase this year on the back of subdued provision expense and growth in relatively lower-yielding earning assets. Additionally, KeyCorp is offering a decent dividend yield and price upside.