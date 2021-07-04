onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

For many years, shale producers managed to entice investors on the promise of explosive production growth alone. Expectations of profits were waived, on the argument that it should not be expected while companies were building out production and other infrastructure related to facilitating the production of shale oil and gas. It does not mean that it was not possible even back in the shale boom days to distinguish between companies with low potential for profitability and those with higher odds. Investors simply largely ignored profitability issues in the early days of the boom and just took company estimates of breakeven levels for granted. Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG) was among the more profitable companies I highlighted back in 2015 when I wrote a series of articles entitled "Economic Of A Shale Well". Unlike many of its peers it did not undergo bankruptcy, and it is showing financial profits, therefore it seems I was right. For many of the same reasons I was right back then, Diamondback can be expected to continue to perform well in coming years. While it may continue to be profitable, it will still disappoint investor expectations, mostly because those expectations seem to be unrealistic, especially when it comes to production growth expectations.

Looking at past analysis in order to understand Diamondback's resilience and future prospects.

My analysis within the scope of the above-mentioned series looked at average initial well production levels, to which I applied a standard shale well decline schedule, in an attempt to approximate as best as possible the amount of money it took to produce each barrel of oil or oil equivalent, versus how much money can come out of a well at a given oil & gas price. I opted to steer away from examining the economics of shale fields using standard accounting practices. For instance, I included acreage costs as a means to figure out future profitability. While my unorthodox approach did cause some acrimony at the time, it did serve as an accurate predictor of which companies were set to do alright financially and which ones did not, which is a fact proven by the outcome we are seeing in regards to Diamondback and a few other companies that survived and even thrived to some extent, versus the countless shale producers that went under in the past half-decade or so.

Not surprisingly, now that we have the benefit of hindsight, we know that the one factor that counted for most was the lottery of the quality of geology. Companies booked acreage in emerging shale plays just over a decade ago, not knowing at the time exactly what the best areas were. It took years for the core first-tier acreage of each field to emerge as a well-defined reality. It was right about when I wrote those series of articles that a relatively complete picture was starting to emerge, although at the time hardly anyone was paying attention, given that the market was in awe about the astonishing growth in production that companies making up the shale industry were reporting.

With the era of reckoning approaching for shale producers most of which did not produce any profits half a decade into the shale boom, I analyzed well production curves for various plays that companies were producing and in the case of Diamondback I found that assuming an average oil price $70/barrel, it could produce a profit of as much as $12 million per well in its Lower Spraberry play. I will not get into the details of how I came to that conclusion back then, but those who are interested, they can read through the article.

Now, here we are six years later, and Diamondback is a confirmed winner of the shale acreage quality lottery. For the latest quarter, it announced a net profit of $220 million, on revenues of just under $1.2 billion. Diamondback has been posting some decent financial results as of late, keeping in mind the wider context of oil prices and so on. The performance is in part due to a decline in production of about 5% for oil & gas combined, meaning that Diamondback spent less on CAPEX than it would generally have to in order to maintain production. It is nevertheless an indication that its operations are viable within the recent oil price environment. It should be noted that the production decline in oil alone was more pronounced, with a decline of about 9%. What this means is that the historically more lucrative shale oil production prospects look perhaps a bit shaky for Diamondback. Currently, about 21% of its production is natural gas. It is possible that this proportion will increase in the coming years, which could potentially contribute to a decline in overall profitability prospects unless we will see a significant increase in US natural gas prices going forward.

Having established that Diamondback did win the acreage lottery, which happens to be the most important factor that determined the fate of most shale companies in the past decade and will continue to do so in the current decade, we now have to ask the obvious question of what may be left to drill profitably. As I stated in countless previous articles covering the shale patch, there has been a tendency throughout the industry to overstate profitability of shale wells. We all remember in the early years of last decade when most shale producers were claiming average individual well break-even levels in the $30-40/barrel range. The price of oil averaged about double that in the past decade, and yet scores of shale producers went under. The ones like Diamondback were closer to reality when they released similar breakeven estimates, but that is not to say that it did not also overestimate profitability to some extent.

Looking at Diamondback's current inventory of potential drilling locations and their breakeven oil price levels needed to make them viable, at first glance it may seem like Diamondback is in a very strong position to deliver profits for many years to come.

We should note that there is not a great deal of an increase in estimated viable drilling locations as the price of oil rises from $40/barrel to $60/barrel. We should also keep in mind that the actual breakeven price for Diamondback's wells might be a bit higher. I don't think the habit of overestimating profitability is completely banished from the industry, even after the cold shower of reality that investors got in the past few years. Having said that, at the current oil price levels we are seeing, above $70/barrel most of the wells that Diamondback assumes to be profitable at $60/barrel should currently be viable. Given the global supply/demand situation, I do not foresee much of a dip in oil prices from current levels in the next few years, as long as the global economy continues to recover.

Diamondback has just over 7,600 net locations available to drill in its Midland and Delaware Basin locations. With the completion of its sale of its Bakken assets, this is now mostly what is left in its portfolio. It is unclear to what extent we would see an increase in the viable well count if we were to see a period of oil prices holding in the $100/barrel range for a sustained period. My guess is that it will not rise by much. An increase in drilling locations in existing shale acreage can happen due to second-tier acreage being deemed profitable due to higher oil & gas prices, or due to a desire to increase well saturation rates, which leads to some well interference, resulting in lower production per well, but higher production per unit area. As far as second-tier acreage goes, some of it is not viable even when oil prices reach $100/barrel, while I do believe that Diamondback is already pushing well saturation rates to levels that leave little room for a further increase in saturation.

Given that this year Diamondback is looking to complete just under 300 gross wells, the potential drilling inventory it is sitting on could in theory last for as much as three decades. One would think that it is reason to expect Diamondback to greatly ramp up its drilling efforts, especially if oil prices continue to hold firm near current levels or they go higher from here in coming months and years. That may not necessarily be the case, because of the three decades worth of potential drilling locations, only perhaps a few years-worth are profitable when oil prices are under $40/barrel and it goes without saying that those wells will be drilled first. On the other end of the spectrum there may be hundreds or even thousands of wells in the inventory that in the end will never be drilled because they will be deemed unprofitable or technically unviable at any reasonable price. In other words, the faster Diamondback will drill the faster the profitability bar will rise as the low-hanging fruit effect kicks in. It is therefore safe to assume that this is no longer much of a growth play.

Profitability is what will determine the stock price of this company. This is not different from most oil majors that are no longer growth stocks, but rather dividend stocks that fluctuate together with the price of oil & gas. In this respect, it needs to find a way to at least double its dividend yield that is currently about 1.6%, either through allocating more money per share, or for its share price to decline. As far as its valuation goes, at this moment it has a market cap of over $18 billion, on revenues of $2.8 billion in 2020. It trades at roughly 7 times its last year's revenue level. Assuming that revenues will more or less double this year, reaching about $5 billion, given higher oil & gas prices as well as a rebound in production, it still trades at roughly 3.6 times expected revenues for this year. In other words it is still priced by investors as a high-growth oil & gas producer. As a comparison, Suncor (SU) which is an integrated oil & gas company that does have significant potential to increase production from its oil sands base, currently trades at roughly 1.8 times its 2020 revenue. Suncor also offers a more generous dividend of 2.8% currently. So clearly Diamondback is still trading like a shale producer that is expected to return to the glory years of exponential production expansion, even though such a scenario is highly unlikely to unfold.

Diamondback is one of the lucky survivors of the shale carnage we have seen in the past few years, helped along by comparatively superior acreage, mostly in the Permian. Because the list of fellow survivors that have a proven track record of being profitable is so narrow, investors who continue to be bullish on shale plays are piling into the few success stories, which might explain to a great extent the valuation we are seeing. Diamondback may be a success story within the shale industry, but it is hard to justify the valuation it is trading at, therefore it is hard to justify a further increase in its stock price, even if oil prices continue to move up. That should not be taken to mean that it will not see an increase in its stock price anyway, at least in the shorter term. For the longer term however, the economic fundamentals will kick in and a more reasonable valuation will be reached.