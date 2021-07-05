DieterMeyrl/E+ via Getty Images

One of the most significant ongoing economic shifts is rising commodity prices and inflation. After crashing early last year, most commodities have risen to dramatic heights. There are multiple reasons for this rally, including supply-chain issues (particularly in international shipping), a general labor shortage, and extreme money-supply growth that has artificially boosted demand in many countries. Many of these issues are now in the process of clearing as the short-term impacts of COVID lockdowns appear to end.

In light of this, most commodities have not risen over the past few months, and there has been a general stagnation across most stocks. The inflation expectation gauge has also stopped rising, just as the reverse repurchase market has pulled around $1T back out of the financial system. Most stocks and commodities are at or near resistance are struggling to break above such levels.

With many short-term inflationary factors ending, it seems like a good time to take a closer look at inflation-centric stocks. One of the numerous inflation plays I suggested over the past year was the mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME), as described in the article "XME: Mining Sector Gaining On Inflation Expectations, But China Risk Has Grown." The ETF has risen 40% since the bullish article was written but has stopped rising just as inflationary factors have waned. See below:

Data by YCharts

Inflation and mining stocks are no longer on a clearly bullish trajectory. While concerns around rising prices have finally made their way into media headlines, the data suggests it may not be the best time to bet on inflation through mining stocks. That said, there are long-term factors that could eventually prolong this rally. Let's take a closer look.

Short-Term Vs. Long-Term Mining Outlook

We are in another period where most assets in the financial market do not have a clear trend. As such, it is an opportune time to parse out long-term and short-term trends as too often, investors and analysts confuse these horizons. Often, short-term and long-term forces oppose each other and occasionally cause investors to buy at the least opportune time.

The long-term outlook for metals is overwhelmingly bullish. High commodity prices in the 2000s led to a surge in development, causing oversupply in the 2010s and a subsequent collapse in exploration and development spending. There is a shortage of labor and energy in many countries, leading to rising input costs for most metals. Over the decade, as fossil fuel supplies continue to weaken, I expect this trend will accelerate and create bullish commodity shortages. This is generally understood as a "commodity supercycle," which often creates a ~20-year cycle in commodities.

Importantly, COVID lockdowns & restrictions exacerbated this decline, as seen by the large drop in mining exploration last year. As depletions accelerate, shortages should drive prices higher throughout the 2020s. This may be exacerbated by the longer-term issue of growing resource scarcity. Additionally, electric vehicles, solar, etc., are extremely mineral intensive, so surging demand for these products may exacerbate shortages even further.

Clearly, the long-term outlook for industrial metals is very bullish. However, this does not mean they're immune to large short-term declines. As the short-term supply-demand gap spike closes, certain commodities have already crashed considerably, such as lumber and numerous rare earth metals. This has come as spiking prices have discouraged demand and have caused supply sources to increase production back to pre-COVID levels.

Importantly, lumber and rare earth metals are particularly sensitive to short-term factors, while copper, iron, nickel, lead, aluminum, etc., are more dependent on the entire manufacturing complex. This can be seen in the extremely tight correlation between the base metal commodity ETF (DBB) and the U.S. manufacturing PMI:

Data by YCharts

Base metal prices are key for XME since over 80% of the fund is in base metal producers (including metallurgical coal). Only around 18% of the fund is in precious metal producers.

The U.S. manufacturing PMI is extremely cyclical as it measures changes in manufacturing activity, with levels over 50 indicating an increase in U.S. industrial production. Today's high level is partly due to the base effect of the extreme drop, which bottomed out around a year ago. Historically speaking, the index has remained at current levels for up to 18 months to remain high. That said, it seems likely that the ending of unemployment bonuses, the eviction moratorium, etc., will remove some of the artificial pressures which have encouraged the extreme spike in the vehicle and other hard asset sales. If so, this makes it very likely that the U.S. manufacturing PMI will drop from here.

A drop in the U.S. PMI would likely pull base metal prices lower. These metals also face pressure from China as the country ramps up production and sells stored metals to shore up supply shortages. As I described in "Alcoa: China May Stop This Aluminum Rally, But It Is Not Over" regarding Alcoa (AA) (one of the largest holdings in XME), China is yet another area where short-term pressures are bearish while long-term pressures are bullish. In this case, China's long-term goal of reducing environmental pollution will encourage a rise in metal prices since its low standards have allowed it to out-produce most non-Chinese mining companies.

Overall, I believe it is fair to say that short-term factors facing XME are bearish while long-term factors remain bullish. Industrial mining stocks are extremely cyclical and volatile, which could mean a 25-40% drop in XME's value. That said, such a drop would be a buying opportunity as I believe an even larger rally will follow it.

A Look at XME's Valuation

In general, XME closely tracks base metal prices with a beta of ~2x, meaning XME rises or falls 2% for every 1% change in base metal prices. That said, the fund's valuation is still important for long-term investors. The fund's current forward "P/E" ratio is 9.5x which is much lower than most equities on the market today. To put that in perspective, the S&P 500's "P/E" is around 45x and is floating above the 2000 tech-bubble peak.

Of course, mining stocks have extremely volatile earnings, so they normally have a lower valuation. It is also true that the lack of exploration and development over the past decade will likely cause a decline in unit sales over the coming years for most firms in XME. Without a rise in metal prices, this could cause their earnings to decline. That said, widespread depletion almost always causes bullish shortages.

XME is still quite cheap compared to the vast majority of stocks today. Similar valuations can be found in many fossil fuel producers, which I believe carry slightly higher risk profiles than mining stocks. XME also has a small dividend yield of around 75 bps, which offsets its minor 35 bps expense ratio.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am neutral on XME and believe that it is currently a good time to take profits on the ETF. The "inflation is rising" narrative seems to be surfacing just as inflationary forces enter a period of likely temporary stagnation. Last year saw mineral production collapse while demand spiked. Today, production is returning to normal while demand appears to be hitting a peak. If the end of government stimulus results in decline in demand, as I suspect, then it is likely that the base metal market may temporarily re-enter a glut.

In general, it seems that the base metals which drive XME will likely decline over the coming months, but they may also stagnate. In either case, the short-term upside potential in XME appears to be limited. Over the coming years, I still expect shortages to grow, which could cause XME to rise much higher than it is today in a similar vein to the 2003-2008 commodity rally. As such, I will be looking to buy XME and/or its constituents if it declines to a price of $30 or lower or if the fundamentals shift.