I thought Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was a great company, but the stock hasn't done so well since my article was published. This is a small Canadian company developing bispecific antibodies that can simultaneously bind to two antigens. The company has a pipeline of drugs targeting cancer. Lead drug ZW25 is targeting a number of HER2+ cancers, with lead indication being biliary tract cancer, where it has a breakthrough therapy designation. The company has multiple major collaborations with big pharma, and it is at the cutting edge of developing bispecific antibodies, which have, in theory, a lot more cancer destructive potential than mAbs. They have a decent amount of cash, and overall, I liked Zymeworks. On January 15, the company also reported positive data updates from ZW25 at ASCO.

Unfortunately, though, the stock's good days did not last. Less than a month after I covered the stock, it collapsed - from nearly $60 to less than $40 today.

There were two proximate reasons for this. First, on January 25, Citi downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, citing "a balanced risk/reward profile after the stock rose above their previously set price target of $50." Funnily, though they downgraded the stock, they still had a price target that was higher than the previous day's high.

One other thing they said was about the upcoming results from ZW49. They thought that since the cohort size here in the phase 1 trial was small - 35 patients, not that small for a phase 1 trial, in my opinion - that it will be difficult to clearly compare the overall response rate for the drug against rivals. This reasoning didn't convince me, and in retrospect, I find it strange that a low-relevance comment like this could take the stock down so badly after 3 days.

So on January 28, the company announced data from the interim analyses of the phase 1 trial. There were some vague wordings here, unlike anything I have seen in biopharma data reporting:

Beginning at the initial dose of 2.0 mg/kg Q3W, several patients experienced stable disease including some with disease control greater than four months.

What is the meaning of "several" in science? Is it two patients, or three, or three hundred? I have never, ever, seen this sort of wording in a data readout, however "interim" it is.

Further, the company said that out of 6 evaluable patients at the highest dose, there were two partial responses and 2 stable diseases "spanning several different tumor types." Somebody needs to tell Zymeworks "several" is not a word found in the dictionary of data reporting.

Moreover, other recent ADCs have done very well, with Pfizer's PF-06804103 reporting a 39% ORR. If Zymeworks wants to differentiate itself, it needs to do better as well as be clear about the data it is reading out.

Also, in the safety data, the company reported keratitis as an AE, and although this seems to have been low grade and resolvable, it is a concern because keratitis is an inflammation of the cornea, and many antibody drug conjugates have this problem. In fact, GlaxoSmithKline's Blenrep, an ADC, had a boxed warning of ocular toxicities. From the Blenrep official website, these included - "Ocular adverse reactions included keratopathy (76%), changes in visual acuity (55%), blurred vision (27%), and dry eye (19%)." Numerous studies have shown ocular toxicity with ADCs; given that, the appearance of keratitis in ZW49 does not help it differentiate itself well with rivals, like Stifel said - but said that 3 days ahead of data.

Below is a somewhat dated study of ocular toxicities in ADC trials; as you can see, Keratitis is seen 8 times out of 22 trials reported:

It should be understood that ZW49 is not their lead candidate, which happens to be ZW25. However, since the latter's data readout is a year away, the market was taking a very careful look at ZW49. And the molecule failed to differentiate itself well enough to merit conviction.

Differentiation is very important because some of the HER2+ cancers, especially breast cancer, is a highly competitive space with many approved drugs and many more in the pipeline. Some of the approved and pipeline drugs are listed below:

Although the company has said elsewhere that it seeks to replace the top two drugs, Herceptin and Perjeta, with zanidatamab, the competition is strong and clearly, both molecules need to do overwhelmingly better to recoup the field lost by their late arrivals.

This, it seems, is the principal reason Zymeworks lost ground in January despite being a promising company.

Just this month, though, the stock saw some positive movement on takeover rumors. However, there's no concrete data yet.

Financials

ZYME has a market cap of $1.68bn and a cash reserve of $411mn as of May, which the company thinks will last them till 2022, possibly beyond. They had an R&D expense of $44.3mn in the previous quarter, and an unusually low SG&A expense of $1.3mn, however, this was due to a one-off compensation recovery; the previous quarter, they had SG&A of $7.2mn.

ZYME has very high institutional/funds presence, nearly 90%. However, funds have reduced position this quarter:

Major holders are Perceptive, FMR, Morgan Stanley and so on. However, insiders are not buying, as we saw previously:

Bottomline

I think ZYME has some pretty good science, purely from the long list of big pharma collaborators they have been able to attract, despite being early stage. However, this science needs to prove itself by differentiating well against competition. I think that we need to see more data to make a decision about that. Until that, the space is too crowded to make it worth the risk.