Introduction

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a large-cap company in the Consumer Discretionary Sector operating within the Retail General Merchandise Industry.

The current macroeconomic environment is proving to be a tailwind for TGT, due to positive leading indicators such as the ISM Services Retail & Wholesale, Employment Growth, Rising Consumer Confidence, and the general catalyst of reopening the economy after lockdowns.

However, it could be argued that the level of growth and demand within the macro environment may be unsustainable on a continual basis, and despite TGT's stellar earnings in Q1 2021, it is somewhat reflected in its EPS estimates:

Source: YCharts (TGT EPS Estimates vs Actuals)

This issue is hinted at by management on its recent Q1 earnings call regarding the Q2 guidance:

Well, we would expect, like I said in my remarks, the second quarter to be far ahead of the 2-year ago performance, likely not as high as last year. But there's still a broad range around that outcome. And so we'll see as the quarter plays out exactly where we land.

Source: TGT Investor Relations (Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript - Michael Fiddelke CFO)

In these sorts of situations, where forward earnings are nearly priced in, the market is at all-time highs, and leading indicators are beginning to show signs of peaking, entering a position can be a difficult decision and you may want to re-evaluate your level of exposure to the company post Q2 earnings in 2021.

Business Overview

With respect to the business model and changes over recent history, this has been explained very well by another contributor Portfolio Navigator and you can read his article here. Needless to say the changes they made through the pandemic, as well as earlier in 2019 by establishing Drive Up and Order Pickup created a significant competitive advantage versus other retailers in the sector.

As a result of these changes, the market has begun to price in higher multiples (again) for TGT on the basis of Revenues. This could be a one-off residual effect of 2020 and the need for the market to chase revenues to ensure that (at least) the top line was growing due to a cataclysmic economic event, as a growing top line definitely contributes to survival of a company and demonstrates demand for their products.

Source: Author, using data from YCharts (TGT vs Correlations 3 Years)

Financials

Across their segments, they showed very good YoY growth for Q1, namely in their smaller revenue segments, such as Apparel (63% YoY), Hardlines - electronics (~33% YoY), and Home Furnishings (35% YoY). With strong growth in their staple larger revenue segments, namely Beauty (7.6% YoY) and Food (6.1% YoY).

Source: TGT Investor Relations (TGT 10Q Q1 2021 Page 9 - Revenues)

Despite this good growth in smaller cyclical sectors, the uptick in these items is much more attributable to stimulus cheques which I outline in the Macroeconomic Forecast section below.

They also demonstrated continued strong growth within their comparable sales figures YoY for Q1, with the number of transactions increasing by 17% and average transaction amount increasing by 5% and good improvement in online sales which are now at 18.3% vs 15.3% a year ago. However, whilst the market may like strong online sales growth, TGT's business model prefers store originated sales as people are more likely to buy higher margin goods in store, and delivery costs from online eat away at those margins.

Source: TGT Investor Relations (TGT 10Q Q1 2021 Page 15 - Comparable Sales)

Sales per square foot have also turned exponential during 2020, which you can see below; however, I do expect this to drop off significantly as I will outline below.

Source: Author, using data from TGT Investor Relations (TGT Sales per Sq F Annual)

Buybacks and Possible Stock Split

The company has been aggressively repurchasing stock in Q1 2021 which is reassuring but these are at much lower levels than the current price (~$190), though they still have a significant amount of room left, ~$3.35bln.

Source: TGT Investor Relations (TGT 10Q Q1 2021 Page 24 - Repurchases)

Given the dramatic rise in price over the last year from lows of ~$90 to current highs of ~246 (173%), and with their history of stock splits, I would expect that a stock split for TGT is on the cards. The last split was just over 20 years ago at the end of 1H 2000 and it is conceivably possible given how high their share price has become.

Historically, these have usually occurred in the 1H of the year; however, I do not think this has any bearing on the future prediction of a split. Though I am glad to see that others are beginning to theorize that this may happen and I am not in isolation.

However, high stock prices seem to have become somewhat fashionable lately, as well as stock splits, so this is incredibly hard to predict unless management has alluded to such an idea in recent history.

Macroeconomic Forecast

Institute of Supply Management - Services

Upon reopening, the Retail segment has been leading the Services index, with Wholesale closely following as lockdowns have fueled a level of demand not seen in recent history.

Strong growth in Business Activity, New Orders and Employment for the last 3 months suggests that this quarter's results for the sector will be positive.

Source: Author, using data from ISM (Services - Retail and Wholesale)

However, there clearly are issues with supply chain breakdowns as inventories have been contracting with no growth. Combined with growing deliveries and prices, this places additional upwards pressure on prices which many producers, during their Q1 earnings calls, stated they will begin passing onto customers.

Source: Author, using data from YCHARTS (TGT vs ISM Prices)

From the ISM we can see that as prices rise, this usually correlates to a positive return in the stock; however, as they begin to peak and stabilize or drop, this usually aligns with a pullback in TGT's price due to forecasts of demand dissipating and dropping off.

Consumer Sentiment and Inflation

TGT's price over the last 12 months has tracked the recovery in consumer sentiment to a degree, with relatively low volatility.

Whilst consumer sentiment is rising and is above the 1-year average of 80, some caution should be taken as the historical average is 86.5 meaning we are not completely out of the woods yet and consumers have not yet completely recovered from the shock of the pandemic.

Source: Author, using data from YCHARTS (TGT vs Consumer Sentiment)

It should also be noted that pressure from core inflation products such as food and energy may continue to rise further on the basis of several external forces which can suppress consumer sentiment. In some of my other articles, I explain why some of these core goods will continue to rise in price by external factors unrelated to a supply chain issue. One of these can be read here.

Source: Author, using data from YCharts (Consumer Sentiment vs Inflation)

Retail Sales - General Merchandise Stores

Examining the performance of TGT, it is clear there is a strong relationship between their price action and retail sales for general merchandise as this drives revenue.

As the pandemic began, sales surged on the fear of inaccessibility to items, such as toilet paper fiasco, and then sharply dropped off with lockdowns. With the help of government stimulus payments, this was quickly abated and led to a dramatic surge in purchases which is now beginning to cool down and roll over as the excitement of re-opening fades and people transition out of spending on durables and back into reopened services.

Source: Author, using data from YCharts (TGT vs Retail Sales General Merchandise)

However, it can also be seen that there is a strong relationship between these sales peaks and the government transfer payments (stimulus cheques and unemployment claims).

What is concerning is that savings are beginning to fall to pre-pandemic levels, and despite people return to work, the lack of immediate stimulus could signal quite a dramatic drop off in demand and revised expectations downwards for many retail stocks and not only TGT.

Source: Author, using data from FRED (Retail Sales Electronic and Appliance Stores vs. Income; Savings; Income less Government Transfers)

Further, while employment is improving dramatically, which is phenomenal news for retail, upon closer inspection, there is still a large gap between where it currently is and where it needs to be, especially with respect to U6 which factors in unemployed, underemployed and discouraged job seekers and not the political figure which is the headline rate.

To push this down is a political hot topic, primarily because Democrat states prefer to keep benefits open, while Republican states prefer to cut them, but the evidence is pointing towards the notion that in order to reduce unemployment, these states will need to cut benefits to encourage working.

Source: Author, using data from YCharts (Unemployment Rates U6; U5; Official)

TGT, on a general level, have actually positioned themselves well with respect to a drop off in more cyclical items, and since 2014 have expanded their <50,000 sq. f stores from a total of 1 store (Jan 2015) to 126 stores (May 2021). These stores sell a mix of general merchandise and food and are substitutes to larger grocery stores. These <50,000 sq. f stores can enter higher density areas at lower cost. However, this won't produce enough comp sales growth to offset a drop off in demand for cyclical products, such as home and apparel goods with higher margins.

Quantitative Analysis

Performance

TGT YTD has massively outperformed against Sector Comps due to exposure to more cyclical products and strong improvement in sales / sq f. More staples focused companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) have clearly struggled, and even higher growth companies such as Five Below (FIVE) have failed to overcome the yield tantrum at the beginning of the year.

Source: Author, using data from YCharts (TGT vs Sector Comps YTD)

For the last 3 months, TGT still continues to lead despite the low volatility and slow pace of spring and summer markets. When examining their earnings growth below the reason becomes apparent.

Source: Author, using data from YCharts (TGT vs Sector Comps 3Month)

Earnings and Revenue Growth

TGT vs mid and large-cap sector comps has incredibly strong forward earnings and revenue growth comparatively for 2021. And when compared to its large-cap comps below there is little comparison for 2021, forecasting greater than 2 years' worth of comparable growth in a single year vs other companies such as WMT, COST, Dollar General Corporation (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR).

Source: Author, using data from YCharts (TGT vs Sector Comps Forward Earnings and Revenue Growth)

However, the company is now pushing a Forward PE (~20) which is above their historic averages (5 Years ~16; 3 Years ~18) and is approaching the median for the large cap portion of the sector (~22), with virtually no growth for 2022. This shows that company has already been rerated and I do not expect this to have much more chance to the upside for the year, especially as its Forward PS is now touching on its upper limits (1.19) against historic averages (5 Years ~0.67; 3 Years ~0.77).

Further price has been strongly correlated with revenues over the last year (see Overview above) and I am expecting this level of demand to dissipate, and therefore their revenue to drop off as macroeconomic events unfold, such as savings depletion, lack of stimulus, movement into cyclical services upon reopening, and reopening excitement fading.

Price Targets

Currently, future earnings have essentially been fully priced into the stock with little room to the upside.

At this point, the only thing that could push this higher is a beat in Q2 equivalent to Q1 and a statement from management that they will revise Q3 and Q4 as well as 2022 guidance. Therefore it would be prudent to consider reducing exposure at above ~$250.

Even with a split and continued repurchases, without these upwards revisions (which is unlikely post Q2) there is more propensity for flat trading or the downside than upside, so a reduction in exposure as it moves up is a wise move.

Risks

There is a slightly systemic risk that can occur to the market, and this usually occurs when data peaks in the ISM.

Historically, as these indicators rollover, many funds begin to take profits in the next 3 months and can lead to significant drawdowns with very little movement over the next 6 months. So generally if you are actively managing your book and you are exposed to highly cyclical sectors, heading into Q3 you may want to take profits on some.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research (ISM Peaks and Forward Returns)

We can see that this has been occurring with funds gradually on the way up and I expect 13F filings for Q2 to show a similar result as these indicators start to top, especially after TGT Q2 results and a more depressed demand environment takes over in the 2H of the year.

Source: Whalewisdom.com (TGT 13F Filings)

We can also see that there is not much support at these levels and I expect a pullback towards the 2H of 2021 to below $250 based on general market conditions, which could see prices near $230. If a significant correction occurs for unknown reasons we could see a drawdown to $200.

Source: Stockcharts.com (TGT Chart)

Summary

TGT has had outstanding Q1 results and Q2 should also be positive albeit not as strong on beats. The company has positioned itself well for a drop off in cyclical demand; however, going forward the same level of demand more than likely will not occur in the 2H of 2021.

I would not be entering at these prices as further upwards revisions to push multiples and prices higher are unlikely without significantly strong guidance from management for not only 2H 2021 but also for next year. It would be wise to start taking profits around $250 and above and gradually scaling out of the position and look to re-enter upon a correction.