One great way to bet on the US economy is to be long companies that will benefit from it. A great example of this would be the logistics and transportation market. Namely, the transportation by truck niche. By weight, 72% of all goods transported in the US are done so by freight. And while there are some tradeoffs between this and alternative transportation methods like rail, there's no denying the fact that trucks are here to stay. One really interesting prospect in this space is a firm called Ryder System (NYSE:R). Though the company could use some work on the bottom line, its cash flow generation is significant and shares of it are trading at quite low levels. Of course, we do also need to take into consideration the severe capital intensity of the enterprise. But so long as management can continue to generate the kind of cash flow that they are expecting of this year, then shares in the business should be attractive for long term investors.

A far reach

Few companies have the sizable network that Ryder does. According to management, the company has 800 maintenance locations spread across all of its markets. This includes the US, where it generates 89% of its revenue, Canada, work generates 6% of its revenue, the UK, where it generates 3% of its revenue, and Mexico, where it generates the remaining 2% of its revenue. The company also boasts 63 million square feet of warehouse space and 279,900 vehicles in its network. Though you might expect a business of this magnitude to control a sizable portion of its market, this is not the case here. For instance, the company today claims to be applying in markets totaling $184 billion in value. But yet, it sees its true market opportunity as being nearly $1.46 trillion in size.

*Taken from Ryder System

The bulk of Ryder's business is centered around its Fleet Management Solutions unit, or FMS. This segment is responsible for generating 62% of the revenue the company brings in each year. Largely, it involves the full-service leasing (with flexible maintenance options), commercial rental, and maintenance of trucks, tractors, and trailers. The second largest segment is its Supply Chain Solutions unit. This represents 25% of the company's revenue and includes the integrated logistics solutions that the company provides. This involves the distribution management, dedicated transportation, last mile, and other related services that it offers its clients. And the third segment that the company has is its Dedicated Transportation Solutions unit. This accounts for 13% of its overall revenue and involves turnkey transportation solutions in the US they include providing dedicated vehicles, drivers, management, and administrative support for their clients. The company also generates some cash flow from the sale of its vehicles through the 59 retail sales centers that it has throughout North America.

While the trucking industry can be volatile because of economic conditions, management assures investors that their interests are well taken care of. As of today, approximately 88% of its operating revenue comes from contracts ranging in length of between three years and seven years for the most part. Another important thing for shareholders to know is that the company is not overly reliant on any one client. In fact, at present, its largest segment has around 15,000 contractual customers that it serves. This all, combined with overall quality management, has led to some fantastic returns for investors over time. From 2008 through 2020, as an example, Ryder returned to shareholders nearly $1.04 billion in the form of dividends, as well as another $895 million in the form of share repurchases.

A history of growth

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryder did well to grow its business. Revenue expanded from $6.76 billion in 2016 to $8.93 billion in 2019. Then, in 2020, it declined only modestly to $8.42 billion. Once again, this underscores the value of the contracts that the business has. Some companies in some industries are dealing with a lag when it comes to recovering from the crisis, but Ryder does not appear to be one of them. In the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, the company generated revenue of $2.22 billion. This represents an increase of 2.8% over the $2.16 billion the company generated the same time last year.

*Created by Author

While revenue growth has been fairly consistent, the same cannot be said of the company's bottom line. You can see this in the graph above which shows net losses in both 2019 and 2020. The company did generate a net loss in the first quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year, though this figure did turn positive to the tune of $50.83 million for the first quarter this year. That is another encouraging sign for shareholders. There are other ways, however, to measure profitability. One of these is to look at operating cash flow. This metric has grown, rising from $1.60 billion in 2016 to $2.18 billion in 2020. This year, at the midpoint, management expects this figure to be about $2.20 billion.

*Created by Author

Given the capital intensity of the enterprise, a more appropriate measure here would be free cash flow. But as the chart illustrates, this has been all over the place. Management has not provided a breakdown of how much of this is maintenance capex, and how much is due to growth initiatives, but I would venture to say that much of it was focused on growth. That is because, back in 2016, the company had only 185,200 vehicles in its fleet. Even so, thanks to a forecasted $500 million worth of asset sales for this year, the company expects its free cash flow will be between $400 million and $700 million. Another measure to look at is EBITDA. Just like operating cash flow, this metric has risen consistently in recent years. Back in 2016, it came out to $1.79 billion. By 2020, it had risen to $2.26 billion. Current data suggests this number will be similar this year.

When it comes to pricing the business, the process is fairly simple. Using figures from 2020, as an example, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 1.9. The same estimate holds true if we forecast out with the company should generate this year. On an EV to EBITDA basis, the figure looks to be around 4.6 for both last year and this year. And on a price to free cash flow basis for this year, the multiple stands at 7.5. To put some of this in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these firms ranged from a low of 3.3 to a high of 8.4. Our target was the cheapest of the bunch. On an EV to EBITDA basis, the range was 3.5 to 7.9, leaving just one prospect cheaper than our target.

Takeaway

Taking all of this data and putting it together, it is clear that Ryder is an interesting business that has done well in the years leading up to the pandemic. 2020 hurt the business to some degree, but that pain looks to be largely past us. Now, the firm has an opportunity to create additional shareholder value moving forward, and shares of the enterprise looked to be quite cheap. This is true not only on an absolute basis, but also relative to its peers.