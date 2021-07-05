Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKISY) [1038:HK].

CK Infrastructure is a decent yield play, offering consensus forward dividend yields of 5.4% and 5.5% for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. However, the company's listed associate, Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCPK:HGKGY) (OTCPK:HGKGF) [6:HK] appears to be more attractive, given its relatively higher dividend yields and its net cash balance sheet.

Moving forward, CK Infrastructure is expected to see slower dividend growth in the next few years, as a result of regulatory resets. This justifies CK Infrastructure's current trailing P/B and consensus forward FY 2022 P/E multiples of 1.05 times and 12.5 times, respectively, which are below the stock's historical averages.

I see a Neutral rating as fair for CK Infrastructure's shares, considering the risk-reward for the stock as detailed in this article.

CK Infrastructure's shares are traded on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTC market. CK Infrastructure's Hong Kong-listed shares are very liquid with a three-month average daily trading value in excess of $8 million. On the other hand, the three-month average daily trading value for the company's OTC shares was below $100,000. Readers can invest in CK Infrastructure's Hong Kong-listed shares using US brokerages such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, which provide their clients with trading access to key Asian equity markets.

Company Description

In its FY 2020 annual report, CK Infrastructure calls itself "one of the key global infrastructure players" with a "sizeable portfolio of regulated businesses (that) are protected by secure regimes" and "unregulated businesses" which have "secure business models and long-term contracts." CK Infrastructure's key investments are outlined below, which include a 36% equity interest in associate company Power Assets Holdings Limited. CK Infrastructure is a 71.93%-owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKHUY) (OTCPK:CKHUF) [1:HK], and its shares were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1996.

CK Infrastructure's Key Investments In Different Parts Of The World

Associate Company Power Assets' Utility & Energy Investments

CK Infrastructure derived 40% and 20% of the company's FY 2020 earnings from its key markets, the UK and Australia, respectively. Other markets such as Europe, Canada, Mainland China & Hong Kong and New Zealand contributed 8%, 3%, 3% and 2% of CK Infrastructure's profit in the most recent fiscal year. Power Assets accounted for the remaining 24% of the company's income last year, and the UK & Australia were also Power Asset's largest markets representing 40% and 22% of its earnings, respectively last year.

Dividends

CK Infrastructure's investment appeal lies with its status as a steady dividend yield play. It boasts relatively attractive consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 5.4% and 5.5%, according to sell-side analysts' consensus financial forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

The company's future dividends are supported by its stellar dividend payment track record and its balance sheet strength.

CK Infrastructure has raised its annual dividend per share every year for the past 24 years since its listing in 1996. It is also noteworthy that the company's most recent FY 2020 dividend per share of HK$2.47 is 15 times as high as its FY 1996 dividend per share of HK$0.16. This translates into a dividend per share CAGR of +12% for CK Infrastructure over the last quarter of a century.

CK Infrastructure's Historical Dividend Payment Track Record For The Past Decade

Another factor supporting CK Infrastructure's future dividends is the company's relatively robust financial position. Its net debt-to-total capital ratio has never exceeded 30% in the past two decades and was as low as 13.1% as of end-2020. This implies that CK Infrastructure has been very prudent, avoiding excessive financial leverage for the last 20 years. The low net debt-to-total capital ratio for CK Infrastructure provides the financial capacity for the company to return excess capital to shareholders via dividends in the foreseeable future.

CK Infrastructure's Historical Net Debt-To-Total Capital Ratio

However, CK Infrastructure does not seem as attractive as a dividend yield play as compared with its listed associate, Power Assets. Power Assets' consensus forward dividend yield for both the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year is 5.9%, which is higher than CK Infrastructure's forward FY 2021 & FY 2022 dividend yields. Furthermore, Power Assets has an even stronger balance sheet than CK Infrastructure, as the former is in a net cash financial position as of December 31, 2020.

It is also worthy of note that CK Infrastructure's dividend growth has slowed in recent years, with its three-year and five-year dividend per share CAGR at +2.3% and +3.5%, respectively. Looking ahead, sell-side analysts see CK Infrastructure growing the company's dividend per share by an even slower CAGR of +1.1% for the next three years (FY 2021-FY 2023), based on data from S&P Capital IQ. CK Infrastructure's modest dividend growth expectations in the next few years is likely linked to regulatory resets, which are detailed in the next section of this article.

Regulatory Resets

CK Infrastructure cautioned in the company's FY 2020 annual report that "many of the Group's regulated businesses (in Australia and the UK particularly) have recently been or will soon be undergoing challenging regulatory resets", which is expected to result in "lower revenues arising from lower allowed returns" for the company.

CK Hutchison, CK Infrastructure's parent company, had noted at its FY 2020 results briefing that such regulatory resets "happen every five to eight years" for CK Infrastructure. While regulatory resets are nothing new, the negative impact is expected to be more pronounced this time round. This is due to the current low interest rate environment, and also political pressures to keep energy & utility costs low for consumers during the current challenging macro-economic climate brought about by COVID-19. This explains why market consensus expects CK Infrastructure's dividend growth to slow in the next couple of years.

Timeline For Regulatory Resets With Respect To CK Infrastructure's Key Investments

On the positive side of things, CK Infrastructure could possibly engage in value-accretive acquisitions to partially offset the negative effects of the upcoming regulatory resets for some of its assets. CK Infrastructure's parent CK Hutchison, had disclosed in mid-March 2021 that CK Infrastructure is "always looking for new opportunities", and one potential acquisition target is located in "Canada providing pretty good stable returns." As highlighted earlier, CK Infrastructure's financial leverage is low, which implies debt headroom for future acquisitions.

Separately, CK Infrastructure has previously appealed to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority regarding the prior regulatory reset for its Northumbrian Water investment, and it managed to obtain better rates for this asset in the end. The company is also appealing to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority with respect to its Wales & West Gas Networks' and Northern Gas Networks' previous regulatory resets. If CK Infrastructure is able to secure improved rates for these two assets post-appeal, it will be positive for the company.

Valuation And Risk Factors

CK Infrastructure trades at 1.05 times trailing P/B and consensus forward FY 2021 & FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 12.9 times and 12.5 times, respectively according to the company's last traded price of HK$46.50 as of July 2, 2021.

The stock's current valuation is currently below historical averages. This is reasonable, taking into account CK Infrastructure's slower growth in the near-term due to regulatory resets. CK Infrastructure's five-year average trailing P/B and consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were higher at 1.39 times and 13.7 times, respectively.

CK Infrastructure's key risks are lower-than-expected dividends in the future, a longer-than-expected period of time required to execute on new value-accretive acquisitions, and the results of future regulatory resets turning out to be worse than expected.