Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

I last wrote about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in January 2016 ("Is Starwood Property Trust Bottoming?"). This will update that article, which came during a brief but painful sell-off in the REIT space.

Run by Barry Sternlicht (pictured above), Starwood, founded in 1991, has had a great run since that 2016 dip. The stock (along with many other REITs) was, in fact, bottoming in early 2016, at least in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

A lot has happened since 2016. As the chart illustrates, there was an even bigger stress test in 2020 that interrupted a period of outperformance for Starwood. Let's take a look at quarterly payer Starwood and see whether it's still a good investment in 2021.

Starwood Has Performed Well For Years

Starwood Property Trust is a hybrid REIT, meaning it owns properties as well as engaging in lending. In this sense, Starwood has some similarities to Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR), which I recently wrote about in "Arbor Realty is a Buy on the Dip." I like REITs that have a diversified approach with multiple streams of income, and this article will explain why.

According to its May 2021 Investor Presentation, Starwood, which has about $80 billion of assets under management, derives income from the following main categories:

Commercial Lending (64% of portfolio)

Property (13%)

Infrastructure Lending (10%)

Real Estate Investing and Servicing (8%)

Residential Lending (5%)

Starwood Portfolio and Earnings Breakdown. Source: May 2021 Investor Presentation.

As the graphic above illustrates, the breakdown of Starwood's earnings is a little more balanced than the portfolio numbers suggest. Commercial lending is Starwood's dominant business, but the company is well-diversified. While it comprises 64% of Starwood's portfolio, commercial lending supplies only 58% of Starwood's earnings. Real Estate Investing and Servicing, on the other hand, is only 8% of the portfolio but 18% of Starwood's earnings. Thus, earnings are more balanced than the portfolio distribution would suggest. The more balanced the earnings streams, the better, as balanced earnings streams provide durability in hard times.

The pandemic year of 2020 proved to be a dividing line for many companies. Some thrived, some just survived, and others had major issues. Let's take a look at Starwood's results during the pandemic now that they're all in and see how they compare with previous results.

First, we'll look at annual numbers.

STWD Total Revenues Net Income Diluted EPS Net Debt Free Cash Flow Per Share Payout Ratio 2016 550.1 365.2 $1.50 5,499.7 $2.27 125.51% 2017 589.7 400.8 $1.52 7,605.3 ($3.16) 125.17% 2018 666.2 385.8 $1.42 10,479.5 $2.00 132.17% 2019 677.2 509.7 $1.79 11,264.1 ($0.16) 105.64% 2020 673.0 331.7 $1.16 12,276.3 $3.62 164.88%

Starwood Property Trust's financials 2016-2020. Total Revenues, Net Income, and Net Debt in $000s. Source: Seeking Alpha.

When looking at annual numbers, I search for general patterns and trends. We can see from Starwood's annual results that it remained profitable throughout the last five years. Total revenues took only a slight hit in the pandemic year - basically, the 2020 stress test only prevented it from continuing its steadily improving performance earlier in the period.

Net debt has doubled over the five years. On the bright side, there was not an abnormal increase in that figure in 2020, so the company was not desperately borrowing to stay afloat. With a Total Debt/Capital (TTM) figure of 73.69%, Starwood is not over-leveraged. With interest rates low, a lot of REITs have been taking advantage of that to leverage up at minimal cost.

It would be imprudent to not borrow when there are good opportunities as long as you don't get overleveraged. Starwood is not over-leveraged. So, borrowing was the right thing to do as long as the funds were put to good use. Starwood's results suggest those funds have, indeed, been put to good use.

The last column, Payout Ratio, shows that Starwood habitually has a payout ratio over 100%. Generally, a conservative investor looks for a ratio under 100%. This is one of those metrics that merits a closer examination, and I'll show below why it shouldn't unduly disturb you.

Starwood has issued an annual dividend of $1.92 throughout the period (since 2014, in fact). The dividend was fully and easily covered by free cash flow in 2020, though that was not always the case in preceding years.

I did not include a column for book value per share because I do not view this as a particularly useful metric for hybrid REITs. However, I know that some investors place a lot of faith in that metric, so I'll discuss it briefly here. Starwood's book value has hovered between $15.77 and $17.43 throughout the period covered by the table, with the lowest figure in 2020. A quick glance at the stock price (currently $26.21) will tell you that STWD thus trades at a substantial premium to book value.

Hybrid REITs like Starwood and Arbor Realty play by different rules than simple equity or mortgage REITs. These successful hybrid REITs typically trade at a substantial premium to book value because of the nature of their diversified businesses. Discounting hybrid REITs for that reason alone could deprive you of good opportunities.

So, if the price to book value figure is important to you, then STWD may not be right for you. My view is that book value is of little importance for hybrid REITs. More typical metrics like total revenues and earnings are more important than book value for these companies.

To choose winners in the REIT space, you need to look at a hybrid REIT's income streams and see if they are healthy and sufficient rather than looking over your shoulder at a supposed liquidation value. Book value is often stale and does not reflect the actual income value of a hybrid REIT's assets. Opinions may differ on that, so draw your own conclusions.

Let's look at Starwood's recent quarterly financial results and see if they tell us anything important.

STWD Total Revenues Net Income Diluted EPS Free Cash Flow per Share Payout Ratio Q4 2019 162.1 171.9 $0.60 $1.96 79.07% Q1 2020 143.2 (66.8) ($0.24) $0.65 NM Q2 2020 154.0 139.7 $0.49 $2.03 97.19% Q3 2020 175.3 151.8 $0.52 ($0.88) 90.41% Q4 2020 200.5 107.0 $0.37 $1.81 129.00% Q1 2021 184.2 111.4 $0.38 $0.94 123.60%

Starwood's financial performance from Quarter 4 2019 to Quarter 1 2021. Total Revenues and Net Income in $000s (Source: Seeking Alpha).

The quarterly figures suggest that Starwood experienced some financial issues in the first quarter of 2020. That is when many companies stumbled. Starwood, like many other firms, showed a loss for that quarter. On the bright side, free cash flow remained positive. That is a sign of strength when the chips are down.

Unlike some companies that had trouble in early 2020, Starwood recovered very quickly. The first quarter of 2020 was the only one in which it showed a loss (though free cash flow went negative in the third quarter before bouncing back). Earnings per share have been solid since the early days of the pandemic. While the payout ratio has been above 100% for the past two quarters, that is fairly typical for Starwood and the amounts are within their usual range for the company.

Overall, Starwood's financial results reveal a company that experienced the 2020 stress test as a minor financial blip. It already has resumed its normal profitable ways.

During the most recent earnings conference call held on May 6, 2021, CEO Sternlicht noted that during the pandemic:

[W]orldwide real estate hit a wall. And to come out of the COVID crisis definitely stronger than we went in with a better balance sheet, no losses, what we think will be no losses from the COVID crisis really speaks to the credit quality and our underwriting process.

Coming out of the pandemic with a better balance sheet also speaks well to having multiple streams of income. It is a sign of a healthy company that operates efficiently.

The Starwood Dividend is Not in Doubt

Starwood pays a steady dividend of $0.48 per quarter. As noted above, Starwood has paid this amount since 2014. At its current price of $26.21, that gives STWD a yield of 7.33%.

You can view the dividend from a half-full glass or half-empty perspective. The dividend is fat, steady, and dependable. A 7.3% return will double your investment in ten years.

However, Starwood does not raise the dividend. It thus has a five-year dividend growth rate of 0%. This is one of those income stocks where you pretty much know what to expect when you enter the position and can count on it.

Unfortunately, dividend growth investors are likely to be disappointed with Starwood. There's no indication that a dividend increase or special dividend will happen anytime soon. So, don't enter the position expecting any "extras."

But, back to the glass-half-full view. Regarding the dividend, Sternlicht stated during the conference call that "with a more than $1 billion of gains -- unrealized gains in our property book, we're pretty confident we can make the dividend whenever we want for quite some time."

That statement should cheer anybody worried about the sustainability of the dividend based on the payout ratios posted above. You have it from the boss's lips - the dividend should be okay indefinitely.

Starwood does not just rely on commercial lending. It has about $2.3 billion carrying value spread across 109 properties. These are primarily multifamily residential units (15,057 units) and medical offices. Total commercial office square footage comes out to 3.8 million. These properties, as the company points out, serve as a good inflation hedge.

Most of Starwood's infrastructure lending has been for natural gas generation, with 9% going to renewables. Again, a little diversification never hurt.

Of course, as shown in the tables above, Starwood hasn't needed to raid its property to pay the dividend. It usually has the cash flow to cover that quarterly $.48 that arrives like clockwork.

It's always nice to have a security blanket to fall back on. By maintaining the dividend throughout the pandemic, Starwood showed its good faith to the income investors who rely on it. That counts for something - shareholders of a lot of other venerable companies wish their boards were as understanding of income investor needs.

I stated above that I like hybrid REITs that have multiple sources of income. Sternlicht's explanation of how Starwood was able to hold the dividend throughout the pandemic pretty much sums up my own view on the superiority of REITs that have different ways of earning money:

Many of our mortgage peers don't have other lines of business, had to shore up their balance sheets, some had to rescue capital. We were never in that position and we did think multiple times about cutting the dividend, obviously. We didn't know what the world would have for us.

It's only prudent to consider cutting the dividend when the world is falling apart around you. The company considered cutting the dividend - and rejected it. Having multiple streams of income no doubt helped Starwood pass the 2020 stress test and keep the faith with its shareholders.

Looking Ahead

A look at Starwood's dominant commercial lending business is important in order to forecast how its business may do over the coming months and years.

Starwood Commercial Lending composition. Source: May 2021 Investor Presentation.

A common question that arises about REITs these days is "how will it do during inflation?" This is a natural question given that inflation has risen dramatically in 2021. As the graphic above shows, 94% of Starwood's loans have floating rates (elsewhere the company provides a figure of 98% for floating-rate loans; I'm not sure of the reason for the discrepancy, but either figure is good). Thus, Starwood's income from its loans will rise to adjust for inflation.

Another common complaint about REITs these days is that the rise in home workers will hurt them. As shown above, Starwood does have 32% of its commercial lending carrying value in offices.

While it's "common wisdom" that offices are obsolete and those who own them or rely on lending to them are doomed, those fears are overblown. As CEO Sternlicht said during the conference call:

And I think if you look around the world ... all over the world, in Tokyo and Europe, London, all over the world, in the Middle East. They're back in the office. In the Middle East, they are 100% in the office... The same thing is true in Tokyo, China they are back in the office. Hong Kong they are back in the office, they are headed to the office.

In other words, things are returning to normal in the office space. However, even if the danger were great, the company has another layer of insulation. Starwood, Sternlicht said, does not have exposure in the US cities that have had the most issues with office work and real estate values:

So I think there are markets that will suffer clearly New York and San Francisco City, where we have no loan exposure. We're going to see some compression -- significant compression in net rents, as rents fall, concessions go up. There's such enormous shadow vacancy in those -- both of those markets, but that's not where we're really exposed and even in our equity books, we don't know assets in those cities in the office sector.

Anybody who walks around New York City for a while knows that Sternlicht is only speaking the truth when he says there are a lot of shadow vacancies. Many storefronts are boarded up and "for lease" signs are everywhere.

But that's only one aspect of the situation. Underlying trends are moving in Starwood's favor.

Government data shows that workers are returning to their offices and the days of the ubiquitous Zoom conference call are fading. In the "Employment Situation Report" for June 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the US Department of Labor found that only 14.4% of workers were telecommuting due to the pandemic. While that sounds like a lot, the telecommuting figure has fallen drastically in 2021. The government telecommuting figure for January 2021 was 23.2%.

So, the sudden surge in homebound employees is ending. Workers are going back to the office, and there is no indication anywhere that this trend will reverse. As JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon recently said, exclusively working from home "doesn't work for young people."

Sternlicht also noted that hotel and travel properties also are recovering. Sternlicht noted that "we think that will get better and better."

Overall, Sternlicht noted that things are not just returning to normal, it actually is becoming difficult to find the good deals that were plentiful last year:

So I think the outlook for lending both here and in Europe is great. We are very active, looking at a lot of large deals that we uniquely can do. And all of our business lines are operating at full speed. It is hard to buy equity real estate today with the kinds of cash returns we were used to.

Sternlicht summed it up like this: "And I want to say one more thing, I mean, we do have a fortress balance sheet. It's the best in the business." That's the kind of business you want to invest in if you have any doubts about the economy.

Starwood's Stock Performance Has Been Solid Since the Recovery

Over the past year, REITs have been recovering quickly. However, some have recovered better than others. Starwood's recovery has been solid over the past year.

Starwood stock performance over the past year versus S&P 500, Arbor Realty, and Realty Income. Source: Seeking Alpha.

The above chart compares Starwood's total return performance since the height of the pandemic in 2020 until now with the S&P 500, fellow REIT Realty Income (O), and Arbor Realty (ABR). As I noted at the beginning of this article, Starwood and Arbor are both hybrid REITs with multiple streams of income, while Realty Income is a classic equity REIT that some investors consider to be the best of its kind.

The chart shows that the two hybrid REITs - Arbor and Starwood - both outperformed the S&P 500 by wide margins over the past year. Their total return easily beat the S&P 500 Index. Realty Income, on the other hand, has more of a single focus and has lagged the index. There's a lesson to be learned there.

I personally believe that hybrid companies like Starwood and Arbor are the future in the REIT space. I compare it to agriculture, where a monoculture is more susceptible to disease and other calamities. For example, a farm that has a good mixture of plants and animals is better equipped to survive and prosper should an outbreak of mad cow disease occur.

You also can compare it to an ordinary worker who may supplement a day job with various paying gigs online. If he or she loses the day job, at least the worker has that online income as a backup. And, who knows, that side gig may turn into the main gig. You never know if you don't try and see what happens.

I don't know about you, but I tend to prefer outperformers, and these hybrid REITs have outperformed. In this environment, it has paid to be a hybrid REIT with multiple streams of income. While I personally give Arbor a higher rating because it raises its already generous dividend and also for some other reasons (my article about it is linked above), Starwood has almost kept pace with ABR over the past year. There have been worse places to be since the pandemic than in either ABR or STWD.

Data by YCharts

While Starwood is above all the major moving averages, it recently has found resistance at the $27 level. Thus, it is not in an ideal buying spot. While I think STWD has upside from here, I'd like it a lot more on a pullback. If you start investing here, I'd suggest easing in and building a position gradually.

A quick STWD pullback below $25 during some market volatility or just summer doldrums would present a good buying opportunity. Since the fat dividend is safe for the time being, it will be easy to hold Starwood either indefinitely as a core portfolio position or until it bounces back up again and gives you a nice trading profit.

Conclusion

Starwood Property Trust passed the 2020 stress test with flying colors. It has bounced back over the past year like a champion. As a well-diversified hybrid REIT, Starwood has multiple streams of income that provide good security for income investors in good times and bad. The fat 7% dividend has held up throughout the pandemic, and the company's CEO says that there are sufficient reserves to maintain it indefinitely. The office space that supports a large part of the company's business is bouncing back as the pandemic recedes. Overall, Starwood is a good buy on dips and a position you may wish to accumulate.