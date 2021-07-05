FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's largest publicly traded copper company, released its first-quarter results on April 22, 2021.

Freeport-McMoRan posted a quarterly profit of $718 million that beat analysts' expectations on rising production and prices for copper and gold, with management expecting continued growth for 2021. The adjusted earnings were $0.51 per share, in line with analysts' expectations.

Note: I recommend reading my article on Southern Copper (SCCO) first quarter of 2021 results published on June 8, 2021.

CEO since 2003, Richard Adkerson, said in the conference call:

First quarter production was in line with our targets. We increased our 2021 sales guidance to 3.85 billion pounds of copper and our 2022 volumes to 4.4 billion pounds. The Grasberg ramp up that I referenced earlier continues to progress in a simply outstanding fashion. We've now achieved 75% of our annualized targeted long-run metal production run rate. We're on track to be at 90% by the third quarter and full rates by year-end.

Source: Presentation

1-Year Performance

Data by YCharts

Freeport-McMoRan has largely outperformed most of its peers and is now up a whopping 223% on a one-year basis.

The investment thesis for this dominant copper/gold miner has remained the same since I have covered the company on Seeking Alpha.

I think Freeport-McMoRan is an excellent long-term investment, even if the valuation is becoming a problem here. On the positive side, the long-term investment thesis has been reinforced by the resumption of the dividend starting 1Q'21.

However, I firmly believe it is crucial to trade the short-term part of your long-term position, and FCX is the perfect case study.

Freeport-McMoRan - 1Q 2021 - Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Freeport-McMoRan 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Million 2,798 3,054 3,851 4,495 4,850 Net Income in $ Million -491 53 329 708 718 EBITDA $ Million -144 690 1,237 2,140 1,962 EPS diluted in $/share -0.34 0.03 0.22 0.48 0.48 Cash from Operations in $ Million -38 492 1,237 1,327 1,075 Capital Expenditure In $ Million 610 527 436 388 370 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -648 -36 801 939 705 Total Cash $ Million 1,602 1,465 2,403 3,657 4,580 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 10,074 9,914 10,030 9,711 9,809 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0 0 0 0 0.075* Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1,452 1,458 1,461 1,469 1,477

Source: Company 10-Q

* On 6/23/21, Freeport-McMoRan declared Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Stock for the 2Q'21 of $0.075 per share unchanged from the preceding quarter.

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Copper/Gold/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $4.85 billion for the first quarter of 2021

The first quarter of 2021 was $4.850 billion, up 73.3% from the same quarter a year ago and up 7.9% sequentially. The net income was $718 million, or $0.48 per diluted share compared to a loss of $491 million, or $0.34 per diluted share the same quarter a year ago.

One important element is that the copper price has climbed significantly to a new multi-year record in Q1 and will be even higher in Q2.

The copper price has reached a high of about $4.75 per pound in May and will average about $4.40 in 2Q'21, a 12% increase quarter over quarter.

Source: Kitco

The future outlook is excellent.

The IMF projects the growth of the copper price from an average of $6,174 per metric ton in 2020 to $8,313 in 2021, followed by a gradual decline to $7,600 per metric ton by 2026. The Department of Industry, Science, Energy, and Resources of Australia also expects the price of copper to rise sharply to $8,257 in 2021, with a slight decrease to $7,724 in the following two years and consequent growth to $8,876 by 2026.

2 - Free cash flow was $708 million in the first quarter of 2021

Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing yearly free cash flow was $2,409 million, with $705 million in 1Q'21.

The company has indicated recently that it will pay a dividend of $0.075 per share for the second quarter of 2021.

3 - Net debt is now $5.23 billion, decreasing by $0.85 billion from the prior quarter.

Net debt is going down this quarter to $5.229 billion. The cash on hand is now $4.58 billion.

On March 31, 2021, FCX had $8.1 billion in liquidity, comprised of $4.6 billion in consolidated cash and $3.5 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility maturing in 2024.

Source: Presentation

4 - Production analysis - Copper Cu, Gold Au, and Molybdenum Mo.

Copper production increased 4.5% to 910 million pounds (net 733 million pounds) from 731 million pounds the same quarter a year ago (please see chart above).

The gold production increased to 297K oz. thanks to the Grasberg mine transition almost completed and 20 M lbs. of Molybdenum, year over year.

Sales were 825 M Cu lbs., 258K oz. of gold, and 21 M lbs. of Mo.

Copper, gold, and molybdenum prices received by Freeport-McMoRan the past five quarters:

Price 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Copper price realized - Cu 2.43 2.55 3.01 3.40 3.94 Gold price Realized - Au 1,606 1,749 1,902 1,870 1,713 Molybdenum price realized - Mo 11.10 10.53 9.23 9.96 11.62

Source: Fun Trading Sales comparison 1Q'20 versus 1Q'21.

Below is the reserves situation as of 12/31/2020.

Source: Presentation

5 - Production outlook in 2021

For 2021, Freeport forecasts consolidated sales volumes to be roughly 3.82 billion pounds of copper with gold sales volumes of 1.3 million ounces. It also expects sales of 85 million pounds of molybdenum for the year.

Source: FCX presentation

For the second quarter of 2021, Freeport expects sales volumes to be 975 million pounds of copper, 330K ounces of gold, and 21 million molybdenum pounds.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The rally in copper has been driven by a strong demand that could not be entirely satisfied by supply.

In short, demand for copper surged as the world looks to upgrade its electrical infrastructure to adjust to the growing need for green energy while supply cannot keep up. The result has been a huge increase in the copper price, reaching nearly $5 per pound in May.

However, it seems that we are approaching a strong price resistance where the risk of substitution (aluminum for copper) and thrifting amongst manufacturers are threatening this copper price ascension.

It looks obvious that we are entering a period of price stabilization which translates to a consolidation period for FCX as the copper price is potentially about to retrace a little.

To illustrate this idea, Chinese officials have indicated recently that the country will take steps to "curb" what is seen as an "unreasonable" copper price increase.

Thus, because FCX is an excellent proxy for copper and fluctuates with the metal, I believe FCX is now fairly valued, and any strong jump in price seems unlikely. A good way to profit from this plateau period is to trade the stock frequently.

Technical Analysis

Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.

FCX forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $42.8 and line support at $36.3. The trading strategy is to sell about 30% of your position between $40 and $42.80 and accumulate between $36.3 and $35.5.

FCX is highly correlated to the price of copper and gold price to a lower extent. Thus, it is important to factor in the price of the metals to decide on an adequate strategy.

Copper and gold prices have been strong but are declining a little at the moment. If the prices continue to weaken, FCX could cross the support and retest $30 or lower. Conversely, if copper and gold turn bullish again, we could reach $49, in my opinion.

Watch the price of gold and copper like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!