There has been a whole lot of noise lately about the election of several Engine No. 1 backed directors. Compared to the election of about nine Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) directors, this is little more than a distraction done by some misguided funds on the idea that they know the business better than Exxon Mobil management possibly could. Activist investors generally do not have a very good track record in oil and gas. This effort shows no signs of being any better than the past efforts. Instead, it may cost shareholders money if it gains too much traction. But for the time being, management will likely stay the course and that course includes regularly purveying possible ventures into profitable green type business ventures.

The real reason that this happened in the first place is you have to get through at least a quarter of the annual report to find out that Exxon Mobil had the worst year possible (for some investors to imagine) in quite some time. Yet management did not even bother to discuss the financial results until the investor pages to the 10-K. That 10-K is behind a whole lot of wonderful stories that leave investors wondering if management even noticed or cared about the results.

What management should have done is shown that they were in control by stating "we lost money" and "we lost money because" as well as "this is what we are doing about it". Those kind of statements should have been the first thing that investors saw when they opened the annual report along with a complete description about how the results are not satisfactory and what future goals are. This kind of reason does not sell news, but it is usually what is behind a shareholder revolt.

There was also the jump in debt which the market has been complaining about all year. Somehow, any jump in debt is bad despite the fact that shareholder equity far exceeds the debt shown above, and this company generally provides an adequate, if unspectacular, long-term return for shareholders from the business operations.

Also upsetting shareholders is the lack of stock price appreciation for roughly the last ten years. This, of course, was followed by the dismal stock performance during the coronavirus demand destruction. The combination of management hiding behind a lot of "feel good" stores and the lackadaisical stock performance has led to some edgy shareholders who feel that they know a whole lot better how to fix the solution.

Darren W. Woods is the current Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, but his tenure in those jobs has been relatively short at less than five years. Anyone with any kind of experience running large companies knows that they do not "turn on a dime". Most large companies take years to improve (or wreck). Ever since the current CEO took over the company, he has activated the Exxon Mobil operations. Exxon Mobil had been sitting out the oil boom after a very busy decade or two before that. Now the company is actively drilling to add production and reserves.

The company has a very long history of being a contrarian type operator. So the entrance into the exploration "game" on a larger scale should be viewed as a very positive view on the future of the industry by a giant company with an excellent past of more than a century (including the time as part of Standard Oil in the early 1900s). Those exploration results are beginning to become significant.

The Exxon Mobil partnership with Hess (HES) and another partner has really found a world-class discovery that could well become about 25% of the production of the company in the future. The next platform (Liza Phase 2) will come online in 2022 with about 210,000 BOED (mostly if not all oil). Even for a company the size of Exxon Mobil, that is the kind of production increase that becomes noticeable.

The company has more interests in other blocks with the same of different partners in the area. So the upside of this venture is still unlimited. Most likely the pace of development will accelerate as cash flow from the partnership increases.

More to the point, the partnership is developing this find at a time when "nobody" in their right minds was spending money to increase production. So costs were rock bottom because Exxon Mobil had the bargaining advantage with a lot of service companies. Rock bottom costs lead to a long-term advantage in long-lived fields like this one. Now, more production is coming online just as the oil and gas market is recovering. So maybe the market could learn a thing or two from this management.

Then there was the acquisition of InterOil a few years back for a price decently below the peak stock price of the company but well above what the stock was trading for at the time.

Exxon Mobil long had a presence in Indonesia that was profitable even if it was relatively small. The InterOil acquisition gave the company quite a chance to materially expand operations by expanding the presence in natural gas. That part of the world has considerably (and so far consistently as well) higher natural gas prices than the prices in the North American market. So the outlook for this operation is very bright.

The website now shows a very large natural gas processing plant that will be expanded as needed to handle the natural gas produced as a result of the acquisition.

Similarly, another partnership involving Murphy Oil (MUR) in Brazil is trying to repeat the successes already in place in Guyana and New Guinea. This partnership appears to have a reasonable chance of success, although it may take a few years to prove it.

Assessing The Situation

There has been a lot of talk about the poor performance of the stock and production from older wells along with other perceived shortcomings. The full year of losses for the first time appears to have "brought things to a head" because management did not discuss the 2020 results first, foremost, and honestly with enough detail to satisfy both scared and disaffected shareholders. Hopefully, management learned enough from the experience to completely redesign their reporting to frankly discuss operations first along with the reasons for the results.

Completely left out of the discussion were the examples shown above (and far more not discussed) that demonstrate what management is doing about the situation. In the past, the company has sold older properties when those properties reach a certain profit threshold and really appear to have no future.

Furthermore, the company is fully integrated. Fiscal year 2020 was a year when integration really did not work. That kind of year does not occur often.

Last, the new Chairman and CEO needs time for his strategies to show results. In this day of fast computer-driven results, there are a lot of investors that think long term is the time between breakfast and lunch. A five-year horizon is way beyond anything they would ever dream of. Yet large companies often need a lot of time to change strategies and have those strategies show results. Exxon Mobil has clearly changed directions and the preliminary results above look good. Now, all we really have to do is wait for those results to become financially significant.