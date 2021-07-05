ittipon2002/iStock via Getty Images

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is a clinical-stage biotech working to develop oral and IV antibiotics. The company has completed phase 3 work on their lead candidate and is awaiting feedback from the FDA on its new drug application (NDA) for marketing authorization.

As that FDA decision looms, the shares are at a relative bargain compared to recent highs. While significant risk remains, this appears to be an opportunity for nimble investors to take advantage.

Make-or-Break FDA Decision Ahead

With a PDUFA date of July 25 for their drug sulopenem, the company's stock price experienced a surge from a recent low point in May of 0.97, up to a close at 2.39 on June 29. This move represented a positive gain of nearly 150% in the course of just six weeks.

That momentum came to a screeching halt when Iterum announced the FDA had issued them a letter indicating deficiencies that prevented the agency from continuing the discussion around the labeling of their new drug.

As discussed in a Seeking Alpha article back in April, the FDA's decision regarding sulopenem is absolutely critical to the company's future. On the bright side, the PDUFA date of July 25 has not been scrapped, and it is possible the company can satisfy the FDA's concerns in a short time and still receive approval this summer. However, investors should be cautious as there are no guarantees sulopenem will be approved.

Financial Breakdown

Iterum sports a market cap of $254 million, with 179 million shares outstanding. As of March 31, the company reported cash on hand at $100.5 million, along with $47 million in debt.

That cash level should be adequate to see sulopenem through the initial stages of commercialization over the next 12 months, which would be a welcome relief for shareholders who experienced substantial dilution earlier this year.

Although necessary to maintain a healthy cash balance, those offerings added tens of millions of shares to the count and made higher price appreciation much more difficult. However, it will be worth the short-term pain if the company can make their drug a success.

Addressable Market

If approved, sulopenem would be used to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) in patients with quinolone non-susceptible pathogens. Quinolones are a widely used class of antimicrobial drugs that are showing decreased usefulness in clinical settings as microbes build resistance to their efficacy.

During three phase 3 trials of sulopenem, the drug was compared to the FDA-approved antibiotic ciprofloxacin. That data indicated statistical superiority over ciprofloxacin without any significant adverse events.

Iterum sees an immediate market of over 6 million people for sulopenem, which could grow to over 20 million in time. Of course, these estimates may prove to be highly inaccurate, something investors should bear in mind. Nevertheless, optimists can point to the slide in the corporate presentation citing seven examples of antibiotics that achieved peak annual sales of at least $1 billion.

Including discounts, most oral antibiotics are available for $10-$40 per prescription. In order to justify a market cap of the current level around $250 million, Iterum will need to sell $50 million per year with a P/S ratio of 5.

That revenue figure, which seems reachable, would require approximately 2.5-3 million scripts, depending on the company's pricing and reimbursements. By comparison, ciprofloxacin tallied 6.7 million prescriptions in 2018.

At higher P/S figures and with greater script numbers, it is not unreasonable to think that ITRM could be valued north of $500 million ($2.80/share), and possibly even $1 billion ($5.60/share).

Bracing Yourself for the Worst

In a previous article, I laid out a set of guidelines for investing in speculative, high-risk companies, which applies to all clinical-stage biotechs. The basic gist is that it's important to determine good entry and exit points, to avoid catastrophic losses through stop-losses or covered calls and to try and anticipate catalysts.

These are all easier said than done, but in the case of Iterum, we do know there is a potential catalyst just on the horizon. The market knew that as well, which is why the share price ran up so much in anticipation of the July PDUFA.

But now investors have been given a second opportunity. Some might have fled the stock already and are not looking back. This is understandable, as the stress of holding an investment through a binary event can be painful.

At the same time, a small stake placed now could yield 50% or greater returns in the next 30 days. If Iterum can satisfy the FDA's concerns regarding drug labeling, and they can get the approval for sulopenem, I see the shares returning to their recent levels above $2.

The company has not provided any specifics about the possible labeling concern raised by the FDA. While we can only speculate, concerns like these might relate to prescribing instructions or whether the drug is indicated as a first-line or second-line and beyond treatment. These qualifiers will also affect how often the drug is prescribed and how much the company ultimately makes from it.

Technical Snapshot

Due to the recent plunge in price, the stock now trades below both its 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages. This is a negative indicator, but keeping in mind the news driving the stock, it should not be the deciding factor for a potential buyer of shares.

The chart below is for the past three months and shows the announcements that led to dramatic moves in both directions. Despite being in a long-term downtrend, ITRM has actually availed itself well since bottoming last October below 0.50.

Chart: 3-month ITRM closing price Source: Published by the author on TradingView, 7-3-21

If the company can pull off FDA approval and launch a successful commercial product, 2020's high point of 4.25 is not out of the question. Yes, there has been massive dilution since then, but sales will be a huge value driver if they begin later this year.

Trading vs. Investing

Investing and trading represent two clearly distinct approaches to stocks.

Investors are generally more patient and see themselves holding a stock for a year or more, sometimes many years. They are willing to experience the ups and downs of a company and its share price while they wait for the long-term payoff.

On the other hand, traders seek a short-lived relationship with a company. They might be looking for movement based on technical indicators, or they are using an upcoming event to time the price action for a swing.

I am not promoting one approach over the other, although I confess to being more of a trader when it comes to biotechs, especially those in the developmental stage. My experience is that these companies rarely hold gains for long periods of time and can downtrend for long periods without a catalyst. However, when they do succeed - think of companies in recent years like Seattle Genetics or Pharmacyclics - they can be true millionaire-maker stocks for investors who hold.

Deciding for yourself how to approach Iterum is an important decision. What is your strategy, and what do you hope to get from the investment? Is it worth the risk, and how much do you want to be rewarded for the risk? Answering these questions will also help you evaluate if and when to pull the trigger here.

Conclusion

The next 30 days will be an interesting and volatile time for this stock, and anyone in this should keep their eyes and ears open to news coming from the company.

While this name is only for the risk-tolerant right now, Iterum looks like an excellent candidate for a swing play, and possibly even for longer-term investors willing to hold through the bumpy days of becoming a commercial-stage company.