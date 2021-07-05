The Misery Index Points To Gold Gains And U.S. Equity Declines

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

The misery index is the sum of the inflation rate and the unemployment rate, and has historically been highly correlated with the ratio of U.S. equities over gold prices. Currently, despite rising inflation and an elevated unemployment rate, the S&P 500 is trading at multi-year highs relative to gold. Previous such episodes have resulted in large declines over subsequent years, and I expect history to repeat.

What Is The Misery Index?

The misery index is calculated by adding the trailing inflation rate with the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate to give a single figure reflecting the state of the economy. It can be thought of as a gauge of the degree of stagflation in the economy. Unsurprisingly, periods of simultaneous high inflation and high unemployment tend to be beneficial for gold prices relative to the S&P 500. The chart below shows the correlation between the misery index and the S&P 500/Gold ratio going back to the 1950s. The R-squared between the two is an impressive 0.74.

Source: Bloomberg

The current ratio is almost double what one would expect based purely on the historical correlation with the misery index. This is not the first time we have seen such a large discrepancy between the two indices. In 1971, 1975, and 2000 we also saw the S&P 500/Gold ratio trade far higher than the level 'justified' by the misery index. The question is how the S&P 500/Gold ratio performed in the years following these periods, and the answer is very poorly.

The next chart shows the over or undervaluation of the S&P 500/Gold ratio relative to the misery index versus subsequent annual 10-year returns in the ratio. While the R-squared is only around 0.5, there is a clear tendency for overvaluation in the S&P 500/Gold ratio to be followed by gold strength and/or equity weakness over the next decade.

SPX Overvaluation Relative Gold And The Misery Index Vs Subsequent Performance Of The SPX/Gold Ratio

Source: Bloomberg

To be clear, the relationship between the equity-gold ratio is more of an interesting observation than anything I would use to make investment decisions, but it is yet more evidence to suggest that U.S. stocks are set for long-term losses relative to precious metals, particularly as it seems likely that the misery index will continue to rise.

More Misery Coming This Way

One of the assumptions that underpins current monetary policy decisions is that there is an inverse relationship between inflation and the unemployment rate. The principal idea being that if the unemployment rate is high then this reflects slack in the economy which can be reduced by easy monetary policy at the cost of higher inflation.

In reality, this theory completely lacks any supportive evidence of logical underpinnings, as John Hussman explains in great detail in this article. In fact, it is quite clear that easy monetary policy at present is a key factor behind both elevated inflation and unemployment - Politicians having few obstacles to prevent them from increasing spending due to the Fed's willingness to continue funding huge fiscal deficits, which is why we have seen welfare spending soar, hindering a recovery in the labor market and simultaneously driving up inflation.

As government spending has been increasingly funded by money printing rather than tax revenues, the concept of scarcity has been undermined and many voters now see any reluctance on behalf of any political party to increase social spending as immoral. With neither political party willing to cut spending and virtually zero resistance in academia or the general public to the Fed's debt monetization, increasingly reckless monetary and fiscal policy looks highly likely to continue, in my opinion. It would likely take a surge in inflation to become clear to a critical mass of voters that reduced government involvement in the economy is needed to foster sustainable economic growth and social stability. In the meantime, I expect to see gold dramatically outperform U.S. stocks.