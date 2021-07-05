onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

One class of investment I'm targeting right now is companies that have a history of distributing funds to shareholders, but whose distributions are temporarily suspended. My theory is that such companies are often oversold when they suspend distributions, and that buying them before distributions resume can generate good returns.

One such company is Summit Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NYSE:SMLP). Summit is facing a credit crunch, and has suspended distributions to reduce debt. Summit's revolver, with an end of June 2021 balance of about $776M is due March 2022. To make matters worse, $234M of senior 5.5% notes are due August 2022:

That's a total of $1.01B of debt due next year, and, for a company expecting $225-$240M of EBITDA in 2021, the only alternative to bankruptcy is a blockbuster refinancing to roll the debt over.

However, bankruptcy fears and the suspension of dividends have resulted in Summit's common units being valued far below book value. At writing, they're trading for $30.83, when Summit's book value per common unit is about $115:

Another writer on Seeking Alpha gave Summit only a 30% chance of rolling the debt over and avoiding bankruptcy. Even at those odds, assuming that, if not bankrupt, the common units will be worth book value, the expected reward outweighs the risks:

And in these circumstances, a risk/discount asymmetry is expected. A well-known principle is that assets with an obvious risk of complete loss tend to be undervalued, because human beings hate losing money much more than we like making money.

Loss-aversion can have a particularly strong effect on the market price of companies like Summit, whose small size and low liquidity make it difficult for institutional investors (who tend to be more risk neutral) to make a material investment.

To consider risk and reward, I've looked at two questions:(1) are oil and gas companies getting the kinds of loans Summit needs to find? and (2) what might Summit be worth if it rolls over its 2022 debt?

1. Will Anyone Loan Summit Enough Money?

Summit's success in refinancing its 2022 debt relies on two things: management and capital markets.

Management has been very reassuring about the prospect of refinancing, and has suggested repeatedly that the details of the deal will be announced before the next earnings call in the first half of August. During the Q1 earnings call, the CEO, Heath Deneke, said:

So looking forward, we've really shifted our focus towards implementing a comprehensive and holistic solution to address our 2022 debt maturities. While we certainly have more wood to chop I will say the markets are very open and constructive and we received a tremendous amount of interest from banks and bond investors regarding this comprehensive refinancing solution. As I said in earnings release, our refinancing goals are really to not only extend our 2022 maturities, but we also want to build in additional financial flexibility that we think will help us over the next several years as we continue to improve the balance sheet and transform the overall business. So we're very excited about the progress we've made to-date on these refinancing efforts and are very much looking forward to providing additional details ahead of our next scheduled earnings call.

When Summit recently raised its 2021 guidance, Deneke added more reassurances along the same line:

We continue to make excellent progress with our efforts to refinance our 2022 debt maturities. We have a number of supportive banks working to facilitate our refinancing plans and a strong capital markets backdrop that we expect will help further optimize our comprehensive refinancing solution. We look forward to providing additional details on our refinancing plans ahead of our second quarter earnings call.

I'm not in any special position to evaluate Summit's management, but there's no doubt they've been busy over the last year:

Simplifying Summit's organizational structure;

Buying back Summit's preferred units at substantial discounts to face value;

Reducing Summit's debt; and

Financing and starting construction on a new pipeline, the Double E.

To me, it looks like management is charting a course, not simply re-arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

But realistically, I am not in a position to offer any meaningful opinion on management's competence or integrity.

The general availability of credit can be more objectively assessed, so I've looked to see if there's been money recently available to Summit's peers.

Firstly, it's no secret that lenders are incredibly willing to load up on risky debt at the moment. But does Summit need an unprecedented bailout that might be beyond the market's tolerance? What kind of transaction are we talking about?

At the end of Q1, Summit had a net total of $1.1B owing, split between $857M on its revolver, and $259.5M of August 2022 notes. Summit provided guidance that it would repay $130M-$150M of debt in 2021 (see page 5), but as of June 30, Summit has already repayed $82M, and, with increased EBITDA, it's probably fair to estimate they'll pay down about $160M in 2021.

That leaves about $950M that needs to be rolled over. And they may not stop there, as Deneke hinted during the Q1 earnings call I quoted above.

To me, "flexibility" and "improving the balance sheet" suggests Summit is planning to sell some equity, by issuing either shares or convertible debt, and 'transform the overall business' makes it sound like they'd aim to use an equity infusion to make an accretive acquisition - that's consistent with otherwise inexplicable remarks on the Q1 call about Summit looking at being an opportunistic buyer of complementary assets.

That creates a lot of uncertainty, and really calls for a closer look at management. But let's leave that alone for a moment, and let's assume that Summit isn't looking for a transformative deal, just to borrow $1B. Is the credit market making those kinds of loans?

The two metrics that I'll use to compare transactions is the amount of the debt raised relative to EBITDA (an indicator of the scale of the loan relative to income of the company) and the amount raised relative to the company's net asset value (an indicator of the scale of the loan relative to the equity in the company).

Summit is looking to borrow about 4.3x 2021 EBITDA but about 3.4x 2022 EBITDA, and 1x its net asset value.

Researching oil and gas transactions, as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence, I've found a number of loans made since the beginning of 2021 that paint a picture of how the market might treat Summit:

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) borrowed a total of $2.55B, through a combination of 7.5% notes and a new revolver. That represents a total of 5.7x 2021 EBITDA, and 1.7x net asset value.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) borrowed a total of $1.3B through a combination of 7.625% notes and 5.625% notes (2x EBITDA, 0.2x net assets).

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) borrowed $700M at 6% (2.1x EBITDA, 0.6x net assets).

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) borrowed $450M at 8% (2x EBITDA, 1.5x net assets).

Comstock Resources (CRK) borrowed $1.2B through a combination of notes at 6.75% and 5.875% (1.2x EBITDA, 1.1x net assets).

[Net asset value and 2021 EBITDA are taken from each company's financial disclosure.]

Notably, where Antero and Comstock accessed the credit markets twice, they got a lower interest rate on the more recent transaction. Their two recent tranches were both in June, so it doesn't look like credit markets are tightening up - quite the opposite.

Obviously, each company's credit situation is complex, and you could distinguish each of the above companies from Summit in any number of ways.

But the way I interpret my research is that there are precedents for the kind of transaction Summit is seeking. I come away from my review of recent findings thinking that Summit may be able to obtain $1B at around 7.5%-8.5%, but could probably get a lower rate of interest on convertible debt, if the strike price was attractive.

2. What's the Potential Payoff?

One factor in valuing a future Summit that's escaped the cash crunch is book value, which I've calculated above as $115.00 per common unit, indicating upside of about 280% from its current trading levels.

But Summit is structured as an income investment. So, in the event that a refinancing occurs, Summit should be priced proportionately to expected future cash flow.

What's the expected future cash flow like?

In 2020, Summit reported earnings per unit on a full-dilution basis of $55.84, on EBITDA of $252M, and its guidance for 2021 is EBITDA of $225-$240M.

But there's also an expectation that 2022 results will benefit from the Double E, a 1.35 Bcf/d pipeline being built through a 70/30 JV with Exxon, starting operations in Q4 2020 (see page 20). Summit has arranged for non-recourse financing on the Double E, and the project received regulatory approvals in January. Summit's 70% share of the Double E pipeline will increase Summit's gas throughput capacity by about 945MMcf/d (about 26% of current capacity).

During the 2020 Q4 earnings conference call, Summit's CFO estimated that Summit's EBITDA from Double E would be about $40M-$42M per year (i.e. Summit's $300M cost of construction would be 7-7.5x Summit's annual expected EBITDA from the project).

But I wonder whether that estimate is overly conservative.

Summit's other pure-gas pipeline, Barnett, generated EBITDA at an annualized rate of $71K per Mcf/d capacity in Q1 2021, and a very similar rate over 2020. If the Double E performs comparably to Barnett on a per-capacity basis, it would add $67M to Summit's annual EBITDA going forward.

Combining the low-end of management's estimate with the low end of current 2021 EBITDA guidance, and the analogy to Barnett with management's upper estimate, implies an estimate for Summit's 2022 EBITDA as $265M - $307M.

Assuming that Summit refinances its 2022 debt at 7.5% and 2022 EBITDA comes in at $272M results in a projection of 2022 Earnings per common unit at about $20:

[Author]

The same assumptions, except that EBITDA comes in towards the upper end of our range, result in a projection of 2022 earnings per common unit of about $24.28:

[Author]

But Summit needs to de-lever, so a lot of future earnings will go to creditors, not unitholders.

Here's a projection of future distributions, if Summit annually uses $80M of earnings to repay debt, and distributes the remainder to unitholders. My major other assumptions are that prices increase at 2% a year until 2030, and the Double E pipeline produces earnings analogous to Barnett (i.e $67M of EBITDA for 2022, increasing by 2% thereafter):

[Author]

Assuming that a refinanced Summit should trade at a forward yield of 12%, towards the upper end of what you can find in other midstream LPs, implies a post-financing price target of $103.50. Assuming a still solid 10% yield implies a price target of $124.42.

However, as you can see from the above table, the more Summit pays down debt, the faster expected future cash flow increases, so I think a simple multiple on 2022 distribution might undervalue the units.

Applying a discounted cash flow calculation to the above projection (and assuming prices start decreasing by 2% a year in 2031, a cost of capital of 7%, and assigning no value to earnings beyond 2045) results in an estimated present value of $200.

Conclusion

Looking over recent capital raises in the oil and gas sector offers some corroboration for management's optimism that Summit will be able to accomplish a refinancing on reasonable terms.

I expect refinancing to increase Summit's interest expense, and I expect there to be some amount of dilution to common unitholders. However, given the current discount the common units are trading at relative to book value or my projections of future yield, I think even an imperfect refinancing could still result in unitholders getting an excellent return on an investment at around $30 per unit.

On that basis, I've acquired a stake in Summit that is small enough that I won't be upset if the company goes bust, but is large enough that I also won't wish I'd bought more if all goes well.