David Ramos/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is not the most exciting investment in the energy sector but offers a stable high yielding dividend and exposure to Oil & Gas prices. Oil reserves of Total allow the firm to be realistic about the future green energy plan. In my opinion, no other European Oil major does better at shifting their business for the future. Nonetheless, the transition proposed by the management is ambitious and not without risk.

For sector comparison I use Shell (RDS.A; RDS.B), BP (BP), Eni (E), since their portfolios are similar. Stats and projections not linked to directly, are obtained from Total's Investor Relations, website and/or financial reports. You can get hold of all data here.

Situation in Oil & Gas markets

Oil & Gas markets remain the most significant single factor for the business of Total. There have been remarkable dynamics in the energy sector, which are of interest for investors. I already elaborated this in my previous article a month ago, but the idea of a shifting cycle in the energy sector is of importance for an investment in any energy stock. For a deep dive I suggest reading the recently published article from Lyn Alden.

Future demand of Oil & Gas

Foremost, the energy sector has been in a downwards trend for over a decade now. The general consensus seems to be that a considerable part of the energy demand supplied by the Oil & Gas business will be replaced by renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind. I believe the shift towards more renewable energy sources is inevitable. But I'm certain this will not happen overnight. A look at future demand expectations of oil might be surprising:

(Source: opec.org)

OPEC expects worldwide annual oil demand to rise at least until 2025. OECD countries will have shrinking demand from 2025 onwards, while Non-OECD countries will remain with increasing demand until 2045. The survey data from EIA on global energy consumption supports this viewpoint:

(Source: statista.com)

Energy consumption of Non-OECD Asia started rising heavily since 1990. The rising middle classes in China and India are expected to be responsible for a sustained increase in consumption. Both countries have significant effects on global demand because of their high population.

Natural Gas is generally viewed as a somewhat 'greenish' alternative, as it emits lower volumes of CO2 compared to oil and coal. Consumption of natural gas has nearly doubled in the last 20 years:

(Source: statista.com)

I don't think the growing energy consumption can be replaced by renewable energy sources in a way, that will significantly shrink demand for oil & gas in the next few decades. Wind and solar, the most dominant renewable energy sources in terms of expected growth, are intermittent and unstable. They cannot be a primary global energy source for now, since storing energy for a longer period remains tough. Future demand for Oil & Gas is here to stay for some decades.

Why the cycle is turning

The downwards trend in recent years have impacted capex for Oil & Gas in the energy sector significantly. Global investments have almost halved since last highs in 2014:

(Source: rystadenergy.com)

Plus, we are seeing politically motivated actions against big oil majors because of ambitious western climate goals. This partly results in western companies having to divest significant parts of their oil businesses. It seems, most companies are reacting too rash, many of them divesting huge parts of their oil assets. CNBC estimates divestments of around 100 billion USD by 2030. This seems reasonable. The two biggest peers of Total are planning to divest around 60 billion USD worth of assets:

BP is planning with production declines of 40% by 2030. The company is targeting 25 billion USD of divestment proceeds between the second half of 2020 and 2025.

Shell is expecting to divest 35 billion USD of assets in the near term. Reserves of Shell are plummeting quickly, reaching 9 mboe in 2020 from a range of 13-14 mboe during 2010-2014. Management seems pressured to act.

This is all happening, while Brent prices have been soaring and cashflows of upstream activities have reached the highest FCF in decades:

(Source: rystadenergy.com)

Growth created demand and drove oil & gas prices during 1996-2008. This resulted in more supply. At a certain point the tide turns - there's too much supply for the demand. The housing bubble in 2008 was the catalyst for a turnaround. Shrinking prices due to lower demand resulted in lower supply (i.e. Capex), during the declining trend. The turnaround in oil prices already started years before but the trend got slashed early 2020 due to Covid:

(Source: tradingview.com)

It seems like the surge of Oil during the last year, was only the recovery into the previously formed trendline. CEOs of Total, Shell and Exxon (XOM) expect Oil to hit the 100 USD benchmark. With the overall negativity towards the energy sector, missing investments, and unrealistic beliefs regarding green energy adoption, I believe we are set for another Oil & Gas bull run.

Business of Total

The business of Total is heavily Oil & Gas reliant. In 2019 revenues from refining & chemicals and marketing & services made up 85%.

(Source: statista.com)

Oil business

The CEO of Total sees things realistic - expecting no decline of Oil & Gas demand before 2030 and seeing little sense in divesting profitable oil assets. But the company will focus on value over volume. It will still keep investing in oil if profitability is above 15% at 50 USD per barrel.

Compared to its peers, Total has the lowest production costs. The company is targeting 5 USD per boe:

(Source: totalenergies.com)

Because of this, Total has low pressure divesting their oil business, especially when considering their healthy oil reserves:

(Source: totalenergies.com)

In 2020, reserves of Total were at 12,3 mboe while production was at 1,03 mboe/y (converted from 2,871 kboe/d). If production and sales would remain the same, the company would have 12 years of oil reserves left.

However, Total's peers have a similar outlook. According to proved reserves and production data from 2019, Eni has got 11,5 years of oil reserves left. Oil reserves of Shell are declining rapidly, but if production would be kept the same, the company would have over 14 years of supply. BP has got around the same number of years left. The key difference for the oil business of Total is lower cost of production and not reserves to production values.

Renewables and natural gas

Apart from Oil, Total focusses on profitable activities in the green energy business and plans to widen the spectrum of its natural gas segment. Revenues from Oil products are expected to shrink from 55% to 35% until 2030, while natural gas and renewable energy sales are expected to grow:

(Source: totalenergies.com)

Total has been successful in widening their portfolio of renewable energy sources through acquisitions. For example, the company acquired a 20% interest from Adani, the largest solar developer in the world. This gives Total great exposure towards renewables in India:

(Source: totalenergies.com)

The business is planned to scale 5x until 2025 from 7 GW in 2020, to 35 GW. Total is constructing solar panels in Spain, providing Europe with ESG-friendly Energy in the future. Other than that, the business is being built up worldwide with a strong focus on solar:

(Source: totalenergies.com)

Just in Q1/2021, Total invested 1,9 billion USD in acquisitions and spent 753 million USD for organic investments. Because of the focus on acquisitions, the business segment is already profitable. In 2019, operating income was ~1,2 billion USD while net income from equity affiliates and other items was 2,3 billion USD. In 2020 operating income went negative 530 million USD, net income from equity affiliates were 800 million USD. Although the acquisition model is showing resilience, these numbers are consolidated with the natural gas business of Total. They are to be treated with caution.

Total is promoting natural gas as a necessary substitute for the shift towards more renewable energies, as it can be stored until its needed, unlike solar and wind. Here's an overview of the globally diversified LNG business of Total:

(Source: totalenergies.com)

Currently, Total is the second largest provider of LNG worldwide. Recent developments are conducted in Russia on the Yamal peninsula, where Total partnered with Novatek (OTCPK:NOVKY) to advance the project. The production in Russia amounts for 21,6% of the LNG capacity of Total.

Other major parts of the LNG portfolio of Total are located in Mozambique (26,5%), Mexico (16,6 %) and Nigeria (15%). Overall LNG sales have been growing at a fast pace: 21.8 mmt in 2018, 34.3 mmt in 2019 and 38.3 mmt in 2020. Total aims at 50 mmt of LNG sales in 2025.

Valuation & Comparison to other energy majors

Total is not cheap, compared to its European peers:

(Source: Image created by author with data from SA 'Key stats comparison')

However, Total's Gross Margin stands out at 38%, pushing all subsequent margins past its peer group. The low-cost production and profitable green energy investments surely play a role here:

(Source: Image created by author with data from SA 'Key stats comparison')

The debt levels of Total in comparison to its peers are average:

(Source: Image created by author with data from SA 'Key stats comparison')

Total has got a good balance sheet, comparable to its European peers. Above average margins create strong cash-flow for further investments in renewables and profitable Oil & Gas projects. The valuation of Total compared to the sector is fair in my opinion.

However, I believe the whole energy sector has some catching up to do with Oil & Gas prices. Oil prices are almost at highs from 2018, and Natural Gas prices are pushing in the same direction. But asset prices of the broad energy sector, and Total is no exception, remain low. I think this disparity is bound to be corrected if Oil & Gas prices find footing at these levels:

(black: Brent oil; blue: Natural gas; yellow: TotalEnergies SE)

(Source: tradingview.com)

Dividend

Total did not reduce its dividend significantly last year. I think from now on the dividend will be maintained, or even increased if free cash flows are as strong, as Oil & Gas prices suggest. This is the dividend history of Total:

(Source: statista.com)

As of right now, its peers offer lower dividend yields:

(Source: Image created by author with data from SA 'Key stats comparison')

I don't think Shell, BP or Eni will raise their dividend in a way, that it would resemble previous strength, as the withheld cash could be used for green energy investments. But if they do the appreciation of the stock price would probably outperform. For now though, shareholder distribution of Total is superior to its peers.

Risks

Total is subject to ESG-driven policy, which I regard as risk to its business. The company is still driven to invest in cost-efficient Oil & Gas projects. If policies get even more restrictive, sanctions could hinder operative cashflows. Further divestments could be demanded by politicians and the public. This risk is present for all western oil majors.

Oil & Gas prices remain the most dominant driver of revenue for Total. Dynamics between OPEC and US shale oil producers always constitute a risk, when investing in the energy sector. Theoretically, markets could be flooded with oil again, pressuring returns of every oil major worldwide.

Even though cashflows of renewables are predictable, competition in this sector is intense. As western oil majors are shifting their business, margins of the newly developed business could be lower than expected. Renewable energies are even more capital intensive than traditional energy investments. An oversupply because of fierce competition could result low returns for Total.

Conclusion

Total is a globally diversified oil major with low cost production and a realistic outlook on the green energy sector. An investment in Total covers the developing green energy sector, as well as the oil & gas industry. Total is not a pure play on oil & gas. Therefore, stock appreciation if Oil & Gas prices stay elevated will probably be lower compared to alternatives in the sector (e.g. Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF)). Total's financials are strong, and the dividend is the biggest argument to hold the stock.