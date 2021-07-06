FollowTheFlow/iStock via Getty Images

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), is a Plano, Texas-based furniture stores company. The company offers a broad product range of over 50,000 SKUs in over 200 stores across the country.

We analyzed the company’s underlying growth drivers and competitive advantages including its growing store count, product value strategy with strong profitability, and expanding marketing initiatives. It has steadily increased its footprint at a CAGR of 18% since 2013 and is expected to further grow up to 600 stores leveraging its distribution centres in Texas and Pennsylvania while expanding its omnichannel capabilities to offer store pick up services to provide customer convenience.

The home décor market is valued at $737.2 bln in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2027. The market is highly fragmented and At Home only has a market share of 0.2%. Nonetheless, the company has attained impressive growth by adopting a product value strategy offering a wide range of on-trend products and value-engineered with its strong international vendor partner network to offer products at attractive price points while maintaining strong profitability. Additionally, the company is expanding its marketing initiatives through customer loyalty programs and raising SG&A expenses to promote brand awareness.

Solid Store Count Growth and Expansion Plans

One of the company’s key advantages is the product value strategy it adopts. The company value engineers products in the market with similar aesthetics at lower costs to entice customers. The chart below depicts a contrast of its pricing for products with similar designs and aesthetics across categories such as furniture, tabletop décor, textiles, seasonal décor, wall décor and housewares.

As it adopts this strategy, it has witnessed impressive sales growth of a CAGR of 22% in the past 9 years. Also, it has continuously expanded its footprint with the increase in store count. Its store count has grown as it implemented its differentiated strategy and rising popularity. This is in contrast with the ‘end of retail’ as more and more retail stores have shut down in the US even before the pandemic with 9,302 stores closed down in 2019. The company is rapidly expanding its store count at a CAGR of 18% from 2013 to 2021. Additionally, the sales per store have increased by 26% from $6.28 mln in 2013 to $7.93 mln per store in 2021 reflecting increased sales generated from each store.

Moreover, according to the company, all of its stores opened are profitable and management is optimistic to further expand its store footprint in the future. The company’s two distribution centres in Texas and Pennsylvania can support at least 350 stores and management believes that it has the potential to expand to at least 600 stores in the United States over the long term which is 3 times higher than its store count currently but has not provided a timeframe. Based on its historical store count growth of an 18% CAGR which has been quite stable, we estimate the company to reach this target within 5 years. However, management has also mentioned that the rate it intends to grow its store base is at approximately 10% starting in 2023.

Based on this information, we projected its revenue growth based on store count growth and sales per store. With the ability for expansion, we forecast an 18% CAGR through 2023 tapering down to 10% for store count growth. Also, we assumed that its sales per store can continue to grow at 4.5% based on its 7-year average.

At Home Revenue Projections 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F Store Count ($ mln) 123 149 180 212 219 258 305 335 Store Count Growth % 23.0% 21.1% 20.8% 17.8% 3.3% 18% 18% 10% Sales Per Store ($ mln) 6.2 6.4 6.5 6.4 7.9 8.3 8.7 9.0 Sales Per Store Growth % 0.0% 2.5% 1.5% -0.6% 23.2% 4.5% 4.5% 4.5% Total Sales 766 951 1,166 1,365 1,737 2,142 2,640 3,034 Sales Growth % 23.0% 24.2% 22.7% 17.1% 27.3% 23.3% 23.3% 14.9%

In addition to store growth, the company has is also focusing on creating an omnichannel shopping experience for customers. In the past year, as the pandemic led to the social distance practice, the company has implemented its Buy Online Pick-Up In Store (BOPIS) and curbside pick-up service for customers to shop online and pick up their purchases from the store. Since its launch, the company has expanded BOPIS and curbside pick-up service to 75% of its stores currently. Furthermore, the company has entered a partnership with PICKUP, a logistic service, for contactless home delivery. We believe that this could provide a positive impact in the long run on the convenience of customers to simply browse and purchase online but maintaining the relevance of their physical stores. According to eMarketer, BOPIS related sales are expected to continue to grow beyond the pandemic as consumers seek convenience.

Overall, the company’s store count growth still has room to grow as indicated by management which bodes well for its expansion strategy. Moreover, the company introduced omnichannel capabilities which could become growth drivers in the long term.

Value Pricing Strategy with Strong Product Mix and High Profitability

The home décor market is valued at $737.2 bln in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2027. The US market where the company is based has the largest share of the home décor market accounting for 37% of global market revenues. Product demand is fueled by consumer preferences to decorate in homes and globalization has led to a wider market for consumers, facilitating easier product availability with a variety of products.

At Home boasts a wide range of products with 50,000 SKUs available in stores. It has a merchandising strategy to identify on-trend products and value engineer similar products at attractive price points for customers. Despite the low pricing strategy, the company’s solid product sourcing strategy is attributed to its superior profitability against larger competitors. In 2020, the company had gross margins of 37.7% and net margins of 12.7% which were the highest when compared to Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), TJX (TJX) and Wayfair (W).

Company Gross Margins Net Margins At Home 37.70% 12.70% Bed Bath & Beyond 35.61% -1.60% TJX 35.30% 4% Wayfair 29.60% 3.20%

According to the company, 75% of products are unbranded, private label or designed specially for them. To achieve this, the company partners with over 500 vendors to provide their products. In 2021, 65% of merchandise was sourced internationally from countries such as China, Vietnam, India, Turkey, etc. while the remaining 35% of merchandise was domestically sourced.

In terms of its sales by product breakdown, the company has broken down its products by home furnishings which consists of accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall art as well as accent décor which consists of artificial flowers and trees, kitchen, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases and window treatments. For the 3 years, the revenues for both home furnishings and accent décor has remained fairly stable which highlights its strong growth is even across both product categories.

Product Category 2019 2020 2021 Home Furnishings 44% 43% 42% Accent décor 52% 53% 53%

All in all, the company has developed a strong vendor partner network consisting of suppliers from major manufacturing hotspots to support its strategy while maintaining superior profitability over competitors. We continue to expect its margins to remain stable in the future with its vendor partner network.

Increasing Marketing Expense to Build Brand Awareness

The company’s management has acknowledged its limited brand awareness of the firm given its relative newness. Thus, the company is engaged in promoting its brand by increasing SG&A expenses. Based on the chart below, the company is compared against other competitors in terms of brand awareness, At Home has one of the lowest brand awareness at 15% while TJX’s HomeGoods and Target (TGT) has the highest brand awareness due to their wider and more established market presence.

Source: At Home

A method that the company has adopted to promote customer loyalty is through its Insider Perks loyalty program launched in 2018. The loyalty program allows members to receive special discounted pricing on specific items, an annual birthday offer, hassle-free receiptless returns, an extra 30-day extended return window and advanced notice of new events and deals. Last year, the company has also implemented a new tier system for loyal members to receive additional benefits and formed a partnership with Synchrony Bank for an At Home branded credit card that includes loyalty incentives for our Insider Perks members. All in all, the company is focused to continue expanding its base of over 9.0 mln Insider Perks loyalty program customers, which has grown by approximately 40% since January 2020.

Comparing the company against other competitors in terms of SG&A spending, the table below shows each company’s SG&A expense as a % of revenues with the 5-year revenue CAGR. At 20% of SG&A spending which is the lowest among the rest, At Home still manages to attain the highest 5-year revenue CAGR of 26.1% which is only behind Wayfair at 42.8%. This highlights the company’s efficient marketing strategy to achieve high sales growth despite its lean spending.

Company % SG&A Expense of Revenues 5-year Revenue CAGR At Home 20% 26.13% Bed Bath & Beyond 35.1% -5.27% TJX 32.6% 3.6% Wayfair 26.5% 42.8% Average 28.5% 16.8%

To ramp up its brand awareness, the company’s SG&A spending has increased over the past 8 years to promote the company’s brand. Its SG&A expenses have increased by 24.4% on average which is close to its sales growth of 23%. In 2020, the company was impacted by the pandemic and curtailed marketing spending. Notwithstanding, the company intends to continue to allocate marketing spending across digital media to increase awareness of its differentiated value proposition among specialty home décor retail and to drive both new and existing customers to its stores. We project its SG&A expenses to increase as it takes more initiatives to increase its brand awareness and be grow in line with the industry average.

Revenue Growth vs SG&A Growth 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Revenues 404 498 622 766 951 1,166 1,365 1,737 2,142 2,640 3,034 Growth % 23.2% 25.0% 23.0% 24.2% 22.7% 17.1% 27.3% 23.3% 23.3% 14.9% SG&A 76.8 112.6 135.3 164.4 198.3 255.5 300.1 346.8 399.5 471.1 560.8 Growth % 46.6% 20.2% 21.5% 20.6% 28.8% 17.5% 15.6% 15.2% 17.9% 19.0%

Buyout Risk

Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman has offered to acquire the company at $2.43 bln. The offer was revised to $37 from $36 per share and has received approval from the board and the deal is expected to be completed by Q3 2021 but depending on shareholders' approval. Hellman & Friedman is has commenced a tender offer on June 23 to acquire all outstanding shares of the company’s common stock, with the chain’s board recommending that all stockholders tender their shares. On 15 June, the company has postponed its AGM. The CEO is also expected to receive a compensation package worth $100 mln should the deal go through. However, the company’s largest shareholder CAS Investment Partners which owns 17% of its shares has announced its negative stance on the offer which it argues is undervalued. Hedge fund Honest Capital also feels the offer is undervalued given its plans to more than double its stores and the growth in the home décor segment. Thus, the fate of the deal would now depend on shareholder defense where its largest shareholders are expected to reject the offer. If the deal does go through, our upside obtained would not be realised, which we believe is unlikely given the discount to its valuation.

Valuation

The company has a 5-year average revenue growth rate of 22.8% which is high given the home décor market growth rate of 3%. Its gross and net margins have a 5-year average of 32.2% and -2.6% respectively. However, the average net margins are weighed down by the impairment charges in 2020 and 2021.

In terms of free cash flows, the company has an average FCF of -0.32% but is steadily increasing as the company grows larger and is expected to sustain positive margins with strong revenue growth.

Furthermore, the company’s net debt has increased to $1.9 bln in 2021 from $0.9 bln in 2019 as it raised debt for its expansion drive. Notwithstanding, the company’s EBITDA interest coverage has steadily increased to 10.9x in 2021 indicating its ability to repay its debts.

To value the company, we applied a DCF analysis as the company is expected to attain stable FCF margins as it grows. The industry average is derived based on its competitors in the home décor market.

Company EV/EBITDA At Home Group 8.83x Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) 11.87x Williams-Sonoma (WSM) 10.09x Bed Bath & Beyond 12.25x Average 10.76x

The company’s revenues are projected based on its historical revenue growth of 22.8% based on its 5-year average which has been stable and in line with its store growth rate. Beyond 2025, we tapered down its revenue growth as its store count expansion could slow down.

At Home Revenue Forecast 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F Revenues ($ mln) 1,737 2,142 2,640 3,034 Revenue Growth 27.3% 23.3% 23.3% 14.9%

Based on a discount rate of 14% (company’s WACC), our model shows an upside of 33.15%.

Verdict

Despite its small size in the fragmented retail market, the company has a solid growth track record with impressive revenue growth boosted by a combination of factors including its increasing store count base, vast supplier network to provide value-engineered products at attractive prices and growing marketing initiatives. Based on management’s target, the company could further grow its store count supported by two distribution centres and nearly tripling its store base to 600. The rise of the company is also fueled by its value strategy and strong vendor partner network to provide on-trend products and attractive pricing while maintaining strong profitability.

To further support its expansion, the company is committed to growing its marketing spending which has increased along with sales growth and has implemented customer loyalty programs to increase customer loyalty and brand awareness. Overall, the company’s attractive growth outlook has not been reflected with its EV/EBITDA multiple and shows a significant upside. However, the company has been offered a takeover by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, with a $37 offer price, that caps the stock price. Thus, we rate the company as a Hold with a conditional target price of $49. Should the buyout offer be rejected, the stock would then present significant upside.