Farmer Mac And MGIC - The Anti-Banks. Stereotyping Creates Opportunity. Buy Them.

Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve frequently pitched Farmer Mac (AGM) and MGIC (MTG) as super-cheap stocks over the past two years. While the stocks have done OK this year so far – Farmer Mac is up 35% and MGIC up 12% - they both have been dead in the water for the past four months, sitting at dazzlingly cheap P/E ratios – 9.6x for Farmer Mac and 8.2x for MGIC. And their stories remain solid:

Farmer Mac remains an earnings machine, growing EPS at roughly a 10% annual rate. While lots of tech companies pitch that they have potential moats, Farmer Mac really has one – a government charter that allows them to borrow more cheaply than peers. The only new news is a greater marketing effort to acquire more profitable farm and rural utility loans.

MGIC is a major beneficiary of the past year’s home price boom. A potential costly claims payment event due to COVID-driven home mortgage defaults has turned into a non-event.

Yet these two stocks sit still at about 40% of the S&P 500 multiple (consensus EPS estimate from Yardeni Research). Why?

Industry Stereotyping. Farmer Mac and MGIC trade as banks.

Investors yawn at these two stocks. I have 45,000 views on my last AMC article for Seeking Alpha. MGIC? 970. Farmer Mac? 1,069. I got the impression that they only trade as members of bank and financial ETFs. So I did the research. Sure enough, they both trade very much in line with KRE, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. First MGIC:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Then Farmer Mac:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Almost perfect correlations over the past 2½ years for both companies.

What has driven regional bank stocks recently?

An important question at this point, since that driver is also determining Farmer Mac and MGIC’s prices as well. Here’s the answer – long-term interest rates:

Source: Yahoo Finance and The St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

The reason is that lower long-term interest rates flatten the yield curve, which narrows the interest spread between what banks can earn on loans and what they pay on deposits. The ultra-low long-term interest rates created by the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program post-COVID has therefore squeezed bank interest income and hurt their stocks. For example, Bank of America’s interest spread was 2.01% during Q4 ’19, right before COVID. By this past Q1 ’21 its spread fell to 1.58%.

The fact that the stock prices of Farmer Mac and MGIC have tracked the KRE Index implies that their earnings have also been squeezed by the flattened yield curve. Is that true? No it isn’t

Anti-bank fact #1: Farmer Mac and MGIC have not been hurt by a flatter yield curve.

Farmer Mac does earn the great bulk of its money from interest income. But its interest margin has been far steadier than banks’ for a long time, as this chart illustrates:

Sources: Financial reports for Farmer Mac, Bank of America and PNC Bank.

While the banks’ interest margins declined sharply over the past decade, Farmer Mac’s held steady. The reason is that Farmer Mac has been able to afford more flexible debt to finance its loans because of the benefit of its federal charter.

But isn’t it bad that Farmer Mac’s interest margin has consistently been below the banks? Nope. During Q1 Farmer Mac’s return on shareholders’ equity was 16%, well above Bank of America’s 12% and PNC’s 14%. The reason is that Farmer Mac’s very low interest rate and credit risks allow it to use a lot more financial leverage and still operate safely. For example, Farmer Mac’s risk-based capital requirement set by its regulator the Farm Credit Administration, was less than $200 million at the start of this year, only 20% of its actual capital held.

MGIC doesn’t even have an interest margin because it is an insurance company. A decline in interest rates is a net positive:

Negative – interest income earned on its investment portfolio declines.

Positive – lower mortgage rates cause higher home prices, which reduces mortgage defaults and MGIC’s insurance claims payments.

Positive – higher home prices mean faster mortgage debt growth and in turn faster growth in MGIC’s insurance in force.

So while it makes sense that bank stocks move with interest rates, it makes no sense for Farmer Mac and MGIC.

Anti-bank fact #2: Farmer Mac and MGIC are not impacted by rapidly growing fintech competition.

Banking is increasingly being “disrupted”. That is a code word for gaining new competitors with technology and a willingness to lose money indefinitely to gain market share. A few examples of the banking disruptors are:

Sofi. “We believe that consumers with high earnings and very good credit are underserved by the disparate financial services offerings available in today’s market…We believe we have just scratched the surface, and that we are in the early stages of the digital transformation of financial services.” (Sofi S-1) Rocket Companies. “Since our inception in 1985, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to launch new consumer experiences, scale and automate operations, and extend our proprietary technologies to partners. Our flagship business, Rocket Mortgage, is the industry leader…We have now expanded into complementary industries, such as real estate services, personal lending, and auto sales. With each of these businesses in gigantic and fragmented markets, we seek to reinvent and streamline the client experience leveraging the Rocket platform.” (Rocket Companies 10-K) Lending Club. “Lending Club was founded in 2006 to transform the banking industry by leveraging technology, data science and a marketplace model…With the acquisition [of Radius Bank], we combined the complementary strengths of the Company’s digital lending capabilities with an award-winning digital bank.” (Lending Club 10-K) Upstart. “We are a leading, cloud-based AI lending platform. AI lending enables a superior loan product with improved economics that can be shared between consumers and lenders…We leverage the power of AI to more accurately quantify the true risk of a loan.” (Upstart 10-K)

These are examples, not an exhaustive list. A group called CB Insights maintains a list of the Fintech 250. And venture capital keeps rolling out more fintechs and financing the expansion of existing ones:

“The shift toward digitization and online channels in the financial services industry accelerated over the past year, boosting fintech companies that predominantly operate within digital ecosystems. This led to a near-record high in the first quarter of 2021, with VC-backed fintech companies globally raising a combined $21 billion.” (Pitchbook, June 11, 2021)

But Farmer Mac and MGIC are not being disrupted. For Farmer Mac, I haven’t heard of a single new farm-oriented fintech. For one, Farmer Mac’s government charter creates a moat that even the usual delusional startup would think twice before challenging. Second, farm lending is a banking backwater, with only about $400 billion in outstanding debt and few chances for cross-selling.

As for MGIC, the number of mortgage insurers has held steady at six for the past decade. The only innovation has been growth in the mortgage insurance reinsurance market, which helps MGIC and its peers lay off risk and improve their risk-adjusted returns.

Summing up – Farmer Mac and MGIC trade like banks, but they are far cheaper with better prospects.

Farmer Mac and MGIC are selling at significantly lower P/E ratios than two representative banks, Bank of America and PNC:

Source: Yahoo Finance (my Farmer Mac ’21 EPS estimate)

Farmer Mac and MGIC’s valuation discounts just don’t seem justified. Take a look at the four companies’ returns on investor equity (ROE) and their expected EPS growth rates next year:

They are cheaper with better returns and better growth. And in my view cash flow is a much better reflection of MGIC’s earnings power. Using last year’s cash EPS, MGIC’s ROE is 17%.

As a value investor, what I’ve written above is enough for me – buy and wait for the revaluation, whenever it occurs. But some of you may not be as patient. You want a catalyst that promises a shorter-term payoff. I get it. Let’s see:

Farmer Mac is a tough one. It’s an earnings machine with little exciting news. But management sees the opportunity to accelerate its loan growth over the next few years and has raised capital (preferred stock) to fund the effort. So we might see 10-15% loan growth years over the next few years.

MGIC is easy. First, this year we should see roughly how many extra claims payments COVID created. It increasingly looks like less than $100 million, and possibly much less than that. So $0.25 per share or less, which is a rounding error. Once that is settled, I expect MGIC to start returning to shareholders some of its growing hoard of excess capital. By year-end it should have $1 billion of excess capital ($3 a share) and should be adding $500 million of excess capital a year ($1.50 a share). So expect a year from now that MGIC will be well into a major share repurchase plan, with a material increase in its current $0.24 a share dividend.

I’ll end with my target prices:

Farmer Mac - $175

MGIC - $25

Both therefore offer 75% upsides. Sell some of your GameStop and AMC and buy some!