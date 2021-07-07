AgileThought CEO Manuel Senderos - Digital Transformation Across The Americas (Video)
Summary
- Software company AgileThought is set to go public via SPAC LIV Capital Acquisition, deal expected to close in Q3.
- Only about 10% of companies have initiated a digital transformation which is why CEO Manuel Senderos is excited about the runway of growth.
- Strategic acquisitions and building a talent pool across the Americas.
AgileThought provides digital transformation and consulting services solutions. It recently announced it will go public through a deal with SPAC LIV Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIVKU) and will be valued at about $491M. The deal is expected to close in Q3 and the new company will trade under the ticker symbol AGIL on the Nasdaq. CEO Manuel Senderos joins us to discuss why the company's agnostic to technology. Cost and price are at the bottom of why clients would come on board - more focused on quality. Flying the plane and enhancing it at the same time; building a pool of talent across the Americas.
