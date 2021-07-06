Strong Buy Alert: 2 High-Growth Stocks With 5%+ Yields

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend growth stocks (NOBL) have an impressive track record of outperforming the stock market (SPY) over the long-term:

The reasons for this are quite simple:

While anyone can fudge numbers on a cash flow statement to make a company look more profitable than it really is, investments that regularly distribute cash to investors must be truly generating consistent free cash flow to be able to pay out that distribution. Even more importantly, it shows that their business can maintain and even improve their competitive positioning while still paying out meaningful portions of their profits to investors. That often implies that a business has a moat, a very stable business model, and/or strategic management. Paying out a consistently growing stream of dividends forces management to high-grade investments with its limited retained capital. This helps improve capital allocation discipline, produce higher returns on invested capital, and ultimately leads to superior long-term investment performance. Investments that regularly distribute profits to investors prove that they exist for the welfare of the investor and also encourage investors to stay the course for the long haul by regularly reminding them of the benefits of their investment.

That said, due to record low interest rates, attractively valued dividend opportunities are in short supply.

Data by YCharts

Traditional yield-rich opportunities like REITs (VNQ), bonds (GOVT) (BND), Utilities (XLU), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) all offer relatively unappetizing yields that are on the low-end of their historical spectrum:

Data by YCharts

However, for those willing to venture off the beaten path golden opportunities still exist. That's how we are able to generate an average yield of 4.6% (~3.5x that offered by the S&P 500 right now) with our Equity Portfolio at High Yield Investor. Furthermore, many of our holdings are actually growing dividends by a significant amount while still offering very attractive current yields.

Today, we will give you two attractively priced "strong buy" high growth stocks that also offer safe dividend yields over 5%. Even better, their business models are sufficiently defensive that we expect their dividends to be sustainable, if not continue their growth, through economic downturns.

Without further ado, here they are:

#1. Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE)

UVE operates as an integrated insurance holding company that offers customers a variety of products, including:

Homeowner's insurance

Renter's insurance

Condo unit owner's insurance

They offer services across the insurance value chain with a focus on the end-market:

source

The thesis here is essentially that UVE offers investors an extremely attractive combination of a very strong balance sheet, a high dividend yield that is well-covered by cash flows, and an impressive double-digit growth rate. Furthermore, it trades below book value. The main risk is its hurricane exposure in Florida and surrounding states, but it has mitigated some of that through a strong reinsurance program and is also growing rapidly in other states to diversify away from hurricane-dominated markets.

UVE recently reported its Q1 FY2021 results that were quite strong:

Revenue continued its strong double-digit growth trend, up 11.7% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, diluted earnings-per-share crushed expectations, coming in at $0.84, well ahead of consensus estimates of $0.63 and up a whopping 37.7% year-over-year. Adjusted earnings-per-share were also $0.84, up a respectable 6.3% year-over-year.

The annualized return on equity was a very attractive 23.2%, especially considering how weak interest rates are at the moment (which suppress their investment income) and up 710 basis points year-over-year from 16.1%.

Profit margins expanded by over 200 basis points.

Book value per share improved incrementally from $14.43 to $14.56.

The combined ratio improved back to a healthy range.

They reduced their Florida risk assuming the legislative changes being debated in the Florida legislature pass. This would improve the company's risk profile meaningfully and possibly prompt us to upgrade them to an average risk company.

Given their continued strong revenue growth, improved profitability, and potentially improved risk profile, overall it was a very successful quarter. We remain open to adding more shares in the months to come if the share price remains suppressed. In fact, due to their strong performance and persistently low valuation relative to the rest of the stock market, we recently increased our target allocation to large sized.

#2. Clearway Energy (CWEN.A)

CWEN.A is a rapidly-growing utility-scale renewable energy production and infrastructure company:

The investment thesis is quite straightforward here: CWEN.A offers a rare combination of high yield (5.2%), strong growth (high single-digits), stable cash flows (lengthy power purchase agreements from a well-diversified portfolio), and a disruption-proof business model (renewable energy).

source

CWEN.A helps to balance out our hydrocarbon energy industry holdings by giving us exposure to the main risk factor facing the hydrocarbon energy industry: energy transition towards renewables.

The main risks here are:

1) Fairly High Leverage

CWEN.A has fairly high leverage, as evidenced by its BB credit rating from S&P and sky-high 9.3x net debt to EBITDA. This means that if its business were to suffer a major disruption, it could face distress.

2) Weather Risks

As this past quarter demonstrated, CWEN.A's assets are highly sensitive to extreme weather. If windmills freeze, wind patterns shift substantially, and/or sunshine is significantly reduced from historical norms, CWEN.A's cash flows could be impaired.

3) Lingering Doubts About Green Energy

Another concern with green energy-heavy investments like this is that the technology remains somewhat dependent on government subsidies for profitability and competitiveness and is also less reliable than fossil fuels.

While these concerns are certainly valid, we believe that they ultimately will fail to derail the investment thesis for the following reasons:

1) Strong Liquidity & Potential Credit Upgrades

While the leverage is high, the business model is quite stable, the lending markets clearly remain highly confident in their future prospects, their parent has a massive stake in them which provides some backstop, and their credit rating outlook is stable indicating little reason for concern.

Furthermore, the vast majority of its debt is at the asset level without recourse to the company as a whole, greatly minimizing the threat it poses. Even better, all of this asset-level debt is being self-amortized well in advance of the expiration of each power purchasing agreement.

Finally, as a renewables-focused infrastructure business, they are able to issue highly popular "green" bonds which often command a cheaper interest rate and enjoy stronger demand than "regular" bonds thanks to the aforementioned rise of ESG investing. This means that they should continue to have considerable access to liquidity at competitive interest rates for the foreseeable future.

2) Uri Was A Once-In-A-Generation Storm

Winter storm Uri was a once-in-a-generation storm and even then it failed to meaningfully impair the business. While it is true that they still remain exposed to climate change impacting weather and wind patterns as well as California wildfires hurting some of their solar assets, they are sufficiently diversified across geographies and asset types that we do not believe these risks will ever result in meaningful permanent impairment. As a result, we are convinced that the market's recent sell-off was a material overreaction.

3) Time, Capital Allocation Trends, & Technology Are On Green Energy's Side

While it is true that green energy still has its shortcomings, as we pointed out earlier in this report: time, capital allocation trends, and technology are all on green energy's side. As a result, as time progresses, we fully expect CWEN.A's primary sector of operation to gain in competitive strength and profitability. In the meantime, the international political will is overwhelmingly in its favor.

Given that CWEN.A has a pretty stable disruption-resistant business model and sufficiently liquid balance sheet, we rate it average risk and believe it is sufficiently undervalued to merit a strong buy rating.

Investor Takeaway

In today's market of record-low interest rates, investors are often forced to choose between high yield or high growth and in fact many times will have to either pay a massive premium to fair value, or take on considerable risks.

However, by venturing off the beaten path and exploring the under-covered corners of the market, we have been able to fill our portfolio at High Yield Investor with 27 opportunities that combine value, yield, and growth, enabling us to achieve significant total return and income outperformance.

UVE and CWEN.A are highly representative of the types of securities we look for and invest in as we expect both to continue growing at high rates for years to come while also offering investors attractive current dividend yields.